Hamilton County, NE

Nebraska State Patrol confiscates 6+ pounds of laced cocaine, 50,000 fentanyl pills

By Molly Ashford Omaha World-Herald
doniphanherald.com
 5 days ago
doniphanherald.com

Colorado man accused of pointing handgun at another driver on I-80 near Kearney

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper arrested a Colorado man after learning that a driver had pointed a handgun at another driver on Interstate 80 west of Kearney. The incident occurred about 2 p.m. Tuesday near Elm Creek, the patrol said Wednesday. A Buffalo County 911 dispatcher told the patrol about a report of a driver brandishing a handgun toward another driver.
KEARNEY, NE
doniphanherald.com

13-year-old and 11-year-old arrested after high-speed chase in central Nebraska

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two minors from Colorado after a pursuit in central Nebraska on Monday night. At about 9:35 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Interstate 80 at approximately 35 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near Kearney but the vehicle accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
KEARNEY, NE
doniphanherald.com

State senators complete bill introductions, fall short of record volume

LINCOLN — State senators have wrapped up the bill introduction period for the 2023 session, falling short of filing a record number of proposals. A total of 812 legislative bills were introduced through Wednesday — the deadline for bill introduction — which is short of the record 885 bills introduced in 1997 for a similar 90-day session.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Coalition backs bills to expand voting rights for Nebraskans convicted of felonies

Saying "there should not be a wait to participate," Nebraskans gathered in the Capitol on Friday to support felons getting their voting rights back more quickly. Representatives of the newly formed Voting Rights Restoration Coalition backed two legislative proposals that would expand voting rights for Nebraskans convicted of felonies. The...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Advocates say restoring voting rights for felons would improve public safety

LINCOLN — Advocates for restoring voting rights of convicted felons said Friday that such a step would remove a “punitive” stigma and improve public safety. “People who are engaged are less likely to reoffend,” said State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, at a press conference sponsored by the Voting Rights Restoration Coalition.
NEBRASKA STATE

