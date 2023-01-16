Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Steven Spielberg Is Producing a Documentary About John Williams
Words truly can’t do justice to just how important and meaningful the music of John Williams is to the history of cinema. But if words can’t do it, maybe a moving picture can do the trick. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Steven Spielberg’s Amblin and Ron Howard’s Imagine...
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Gizmodo
There's Something Wrong With the Children
There’s Something Wrong With the Children drops a big hint as to what it’s about with that title—but what’s wrong with the kids, as well as the adults surrounding them, not to mention how everyone got that way, are the prickly pleasures in Roxanne Benjamin’s (Creepshow, XX, Body at Brighton Rock) new film, written by written by T.J. Cimfel and Dave White (Intruders).
Gizmodo
Tron 3 Might Actually Be Happening This Time
Tron 3 is like The Flash or Avatar 2. You’ve been hearing about it for so long, it’s almost comical. But, much like Avatar 2 last year and The Flash this year, it seems Tron 3 may actually be happening. Again. Deadline reports that Disney has a new...
Gizmodo
Star Trek: Picard's Last Season Will Introduce a New Voice For Starfleet's Computers
Since Majel Barrett sadly passed in 2008, Star Trek has turned to a plethora of alternatives to create new voices to match her iconic role as generations of computers across the Trek franchise. But now as Picard pulls us more and more into the 25th century timeline, it’s leaving Barrett’s legacy behind.
Gizmodo
Jordan Peele Goes Over the Answers to Everyone’s Nope Questions
If you haven’t seen Nope, you’ve had plenty of time to catch up—but if you want to have it explained and don’t care about spoilers, here you go. Filmmaker Jordan Peele was a guest on Josh Horowitz’s Happy, Sad, Confused podcast to answer the most head-scratching and overly theorized conspiracies surrounding major plot points in Nope. Cutting right right to the chase, Horowitz asked about the meaning of the standing shoe that opens up the film—an eerie visual io9 previously discussed as part of the Gordy’s Home sequence in an interview with Nope editor Nicholas Monsour.
Gizmodo
Hello Tomorrow!'s New Trailer Is Full of Bright Promises and Dark Secrets
In a stylishly sci-fi version of what otherwise looks like mid-century America, a salesman pitches his product—lunar time shares—to wide-eyed customers, assuring them they’ll soon be exclaiming “I love living on the moon!” But as this trailer for Billy Crudup’s new Apple TV+’s series Hello Tomorrow! suggests, all is not as spiffy as it seems on the surface.
Gizmodo
Cobra Kai Will Return For a Sixth and Final Season
Cobra Kai never dies, but it is coming to an end. Netflix just announced that the hit Karate Kid spinoff show has been renewed for a sixth season, which will also be its last. But show creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald simultaneously released a letter letting fans know: this is exactly how they wanted to do it.
Gizmodo
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
There’s a lot of Spider-Folks in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. This we knew, as we pored over its trailer, as well as many slices of a poster depicting a whole legion of webslinging heroes. Now we have the full poster in glorious high quality, and it turns out? Yeah, still a lot of Spideys in this movie.
