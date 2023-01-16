If you haven’t seen Nope, you’ve had plenty of time to catch up—but if you want to have it explained and don’t care about spoilers, here you go. Filmmaker Jordan Peele was a guest on Josh Horowitz’s Happy, Sad, Confused podcast to answer the most head-scratching and overly theorized conspiracies surrounding major plot points in Nope. Cutting right right to the chase, Horowitz asked about the meaning of the standing shoe that opens up the film—an eerie visual io9 previously discussed as part of the Gordy’s Home sequence in an interview with Nope editor Nicholas Monsour.

2 DAYS AGO