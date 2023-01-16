ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Miami offers 2024 3-star DL TJ Lindsey

Bryant (Ariz.) three-star defensive lineman TJ Lindsey received an offer from Miami Saturday. He announced the news on Twitter. Lindsey is the No. 416 overall prospect and No. 34 defensive lineman in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 4 player in Arizona.
Colorado, Deion Sanders offer 2024 top-150 ATH Walter Matthews

Hiram (Ga.) four-star athlete Walter Matthews received an offer from Colorado Saturday. He announced the news on Twitter. Matthews is the No. 114 overall prospect and No. 10 athlete in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 20 player in Georgia.
