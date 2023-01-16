Sizing Up the AL West: Texas Rangers

We begin our series of taking a look at the Houston Astros rivals in the American League West with the Texas Rangers.

The Houston Astros are one of, if not the best team on paper entering the 2023 MLB season. Still, games have to be played and none hold more weight over a 162 game season than divisional games.

While the Astros are heavily favored in the American League West, it would still behoove us to take a look at every other team in the division.

No franchise is more improved this winter than that of Houston's arch rivals the Texas Rangers.

This offseason alone the Rangers have added one of the best starting pitchers the game has ever witnessed (when healthy) in Jacob deGrom. They continued to revamp their rotation by adding Andrew Heaney, who, when healthy, can feature some top-end stuff. They retained Martín Pérez via the qualifying offer, added Nathan Eovaldi, and traded for Jake Odorizzi.

Wow.

None of that mentions their solid depth in Dane Dunning, Glenn Otto, and Cole Ragans.

That rotation, coupled with their depth, puts them at one of the best in the MLB, again, with the caveat that they all remain healthy. If they do, watch out.

Texas' lineup is pretty formidable as well, but the holes are more pronounced than in their rotation.

Corey Seager and Marcus Semien return for their second year with the franchise. They will man the middle infield after the Rangers spent over $500 million on them last winter.

Nate Lowe had a breakout season in 2022 and won the AL Silver Slugger award for his offensive production at first base. His .302/.358/.492 slashline with 27 home runs was easily the performance of his career. Whether or not he can replicate some semblance of that performance will be a large factor in this lineup's performance.

Top prospect third baseman Josh Jung is slated to finally be the 2023 Opening Day third baseman for Texas. After suffering injuries in back-to-back seasons, Jung will have the opportunity to make his mark on the franchise. In 98 at bats at the MLB level, Jung has hit .204/.235/.418.

His improvement and adjustment to the Major Leagues will be crucial to the Rangers' success.

Texas' outfield is where their weakness lies. Following a revolving door in the corner outfield the last few seasons, the Rangers seem set allowing a combination of Bubba Thompson, Leody Taveras, and Adolis Garcia to rotate throughout the outfield.

All have the speed and defensive capabilities to play all three positions in the outfield, but all three carry questions regarding their bat.

Mitch Garver is back and is poised to take over the helm at catcher following a season-ending injury last year. His production will be a welcome sight. That being said, Jonah Heim has been developing into a starting-caliber catcher himself which has allowed the Rangers to find themselves with a good problem.

Finally, the bullpen looks set to once again be a strength. While not on par with some other contenders, the Rangers are by no means in a tough spot.

Jose Leclerc and Jonathan Hernandez will both make an immediate impact in their returns after dealing with injuries. Both have backend-type stuff and should play an integral role this upcoming season.

Joe Barlow, Brett Martin, and Brock Burke have all proved themselves capable and will help round out a good unit.

There likely won't be too many "set" roles, at least to start, but they have enough talent to overcome difficult situations and they shouldn't cost them too many games.

All in all, the bullpen isn't a liability.

Overall, Texas looks like they are well on their way to becoming a legitimate contender. On paper, they are leagues behind Houston still, but they could make some noise when it comes to a Wild Card slot.

And as the Philadelphia Phillies proved last season, one only needs to make it to the dance to have a shot at winning the World Series.

If the Rangers overperform just enough, they very well could become the next Cinderella story.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !