Sun Prairie, WI

Sun Prairie Municipal Court lists January 11, 2023 proceedings

Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 5 days ago

Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023:

Ashley S. Brennan, Sun Prairie, deviating from designated lane, $98.80; operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $861; duty/striking property, $187; failure to report accident, $313; all occurred Dec. 20.

Raven A. Clarke, Madison, retail theft , $187; possession of drug paraphernalia, $313; both occurred Nov. 30.

Briant M. Cork, Madison, operating after revocation Dec. 3, $124.

Joshua R. Denson, Sun Prairie, retail theft Dec. 15, $376.

William C. Doane, Sun Prairie, theft of movable property Jan. 5, $376.

Crystal A. Genzmer, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn Oct. 17, $98.50.

Kaddijatou Jallow, Madison, improper signal for stop or turn, $98.80; operating motor vehicle by permittee without authorized person, dismissed; both occurred Oct. 17.

Anyah M. Jefferson, Sun Prairie, retail theft Oct. 27, $691.

Samya B. McReynolds-Fox, Madison, disorderly conduct Oct. 20, $187.

David A. Mitchell Jr., Sun Prairie, non-registration of motor vehicle Dec. 17, $98.80.

Demarco D. Mondie, Madison, operating while suspended Dec. 7, $98.80.

Jesus Mora Ugalde, Madison, non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80; operating after revocation, $124; both occurred Dec. 7.

Shawn S. Scott, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Dec. 2, $124.

Byron M. Soza-Gonzalez, Sun Prairie, violation of red traffic control signal Dec. 4, $98.80.

James B. Speights, Sun Prairie, retail theft Dec. 7, $376.

Ezequiel Sunigas Gonzalez, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Nov. 26, $124.

Raymond Toro Ortiz, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation $124; driving without headlights, $86.20; both occurred Dec. 13.

Richard Vanderbloemen, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation Dec. 7, $124.

Yaosca Velazquez, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license Dec. 4, $124.

Kanija L. Wright, Sun Prairie, retail theft Nov. 19, $187.

— Compiled by Chris Mertes

Comments / 0

 

Sun Prairie, WI
Sun Prairie Star has been serving the Sun Prairie and surrounding communities since 1877.

