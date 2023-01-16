Sun Prairie Municipal Court lists January 11, 2023 proceedings
Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023:
Ashley S. Brennan, Sun Prairie, deviating from designated lane, $98.80; operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $861; duty/striking property, $187; failure to report accident, $313; all occurred Dec. 20.
Raven A. Clarke, Madison, retail theft , $187; possession of drug paraphernalia, $313; both occurred Nov. 30.
Briant M. Cork, Madison, operating after revocation Dec. 3, $124.
Joshua R. Denson, Sun Prairie, retail theft Dec. 15, $376.
William C. Doane, Sun Prairie, theft of movable property Jan. 5, $376.
Crystal A. Genzmer, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn Oct. 17, $98.50.
Kaddijatou Jallow, Madison, improper signal for stop or turn, $98.80; operating motor vehicle by permittee without authorized person, dismissed; both occurred Oct. 17.
Anyah M. Jefferson, Sun Prairie, retail theft Oct. 27, $691.
Samya B. McReynolds-Fox, Madison, disorderly conduct Oct. 20, $187.
David A. Mitchell Jr., Sun Prairie, non-registration of motor vehicle Dec. 17, $98.80.
Demarco D. Mondie, Madison, operating while suspended Dec. 7, $98.80.
Jesus Mora Ugalde, Madison, non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80; operating after revocation, $124; both occurred Dec. 7.
Shawn S. Scott, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Dec. 2, $124.
Byron M. Soza-Gonzalez, Sun Prairie, violation of red traffic control signal Dec. 4, $98.80.
James B. Speights, Sun Prairie, retail theft Dec. 7, $376.
Ezequiel Sunigas Gonzalez, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Nov. 26, $124.
Raymond Toro Ortiz, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation $124; driving without headlights, $86.20; both occurred Dec. 13.
Richard Vanderbloemen, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation Dec. 7, $124.
Yaosca Velazquez, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license Dec. 4, $124.
Kanija L. Wright, Sun Prairie, retail theft Nov. 19, $187.
— Compiled by Chris Mertes
