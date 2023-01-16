'Welsh Evel Knievel' is banned from driving after trailer flipped and caused crash

A stunt rider dubbed the 'Welsh Evel Knievel' has been banned from the roads after an incident which left another motorist with broken bones.

Jason Rennie, who holds a series of records for motorcycle stunts, was branded a danger to other road users after a trailer he was driving with a Land Rover on the back of it flipped over.

Mr Rennie, who is also referred to as 'Jason the Jump', was driving a Mitsubishi Shogun truck on the A41 at Tern Hill, Market Drayton.

The 51-year-old, who once performed in front of 30,000 fans at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, had been at Wicked Wholesale in Market Drayton with a friend on December 14, 2020, when they loaded the Land Rover onto the trailer.

Mr Rennie's friend had originally started driving but he soon took over when they got back to the A41 after the other man did not feel it was safe to drive.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how the pair pulled over at a fish and chip shop for a break before the vehicle started fishtailing on the A41.

Mr Rennie tried to correct the car but the vehicle started to swerve and the trailer flipped, with the Land Rover ending up in the opposite lane.

Edward Kealey was driving from the other direction in a Peugeot but he could not avoid the Land Rover and crashed, sustaining a broken right knee, a laceration to his right arm and multiple other bone breaks.

A passenger in his car also sustained minor injuries.

The court heard how Mr Rennie had five previous convictions for 13 offences, including possession of Class A drugs, driving with excess alcohol, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

Mr Rennie, of Coedpoeth, Wrexham, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by driving while disqualified.

Paul Smith, mitigating, said Mr Rennie has issues with alcohol and takes cocaine.

Sentencing him to an eight-month suspended jail sentence, Judge Anthony Lowe described Mr Rennie as 'a liability when it comes to driving vehicles'.

He also told Shrewsbury Crown Court: 'You don't pay any regard or have any worry about courts saying you can't drive.'

Judge Lowe disqualified Mr Rennie from driving for two years, ordered him to undertake 20 rehabilitation activity days and a six-month alcohol treatment programme. The stunt driver must also pay prosecution costs.

In 2000 Mr Rennie broke a world-record for jumping over three lorries, a distance of 251m.

He also smashed Evel Knievel's bus jump record set in 1975 by jumping half the length of the Millennium Stadium pitch - equivalent to 13 double-deckers - in 2003 in front of more than 30,000 people.

Currently, he holds two Guinness Book of World Records for the longest motorcycle head-on ramp jump and longest motorcycle jump with a passenger.