Our haftara starts with a couple of verses as a prologue referencing the wondrous “judgments” Hashem will perform to settle scores with those antagonizing Israel (Yechezkel 28:26). It then proceeds to describe Yechezkel’s prophecy to Pharaoh, the king of Mitzrayim. Not the same Pharaoh that enslaved Israel, but it’s clear there’s a straight line connecting them. It’s not so clear why our prophet has been commanded to deliver a message to a foreign king of a distant nation. This is not a common occurrence. To better understand the reasoning, we will want to look more closely at the message and its import.

2 DAYS AGO