Russian Ambassador: Moscow Pleased with Israel’s Refusal to Sell Weapons to Ukraine
Russia’s Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said on Thursday that “Moscow is pleased with Israel’s decision not to send weapons to Ukraine,” Abu Ali reported. Viktorov added that “Moscow hopes that Israel will behave intelligently regarding the Ukrainian crisis.”. This is a distinct improvement of...
Firestorm Erupts in Response to Court’s Refusal to Allow Deri to Serve as Govt Minister
A firestorm of protest has erupted in response to a Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday prohibiting Interior and Health Minister Aryeh Deri from serving in those posts. Deri also serves as Vice Prime Minister and is a member of Israel’s high-ranking Security Cabinet – two more positions he is slated to lose due to the court’s ruling.
Israeli FM Accepts Invitation to Visit Ukraine
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen accepted an invitation to visit Ukraine during a conversation on Thursday with his counterpart in Kyiv. Cohen would be the most senior Israeli government official to visit Ukraine since the country was invaded by Russia last February. It remains unclear when the trip will take...
Russian Ambassador: Israel Remains our Important Partner in the Middle East
On Thursday, I reported that Russia’s Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said that “Moscow is pleased with Israel’s decision not to send weapons to Ukraine,” adding that “Moscow hopes that Israel will behave intelligently regarding the Ukrainian crisis.” (Russian Ambassador: Moscow Pleased with Israel’s Refusal to Sell Weapons to Ukraine)
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
msn.com
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
Biden Tells Israel: Give Money To Terrorists, NOT Terror Victims
The Biden administration condemned Israel for giving $39 million in tax revenues to the victims of terrorism instead of the terrorists. “It is morally just and important for the war against terror. There is no greater justice than using the funds for the victims of terror,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said of the move.
A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.
The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.
Right-Wing Woke Trips 2 Israeli Leftist Professors
Hebrew University in Jerusalem, and Tel Aviv University professors were exposed this week as hating students who are members of the right-wing NGO Im Tirtzu, and one of them discriminates against those activists. Dr. Binyamin Trakhtenbrot, a senior lecturer at the Tel Aviv University of Physics and Astronomy, was recorded...
Karim and Maher Younis the Highest-Paid Israeli-Arab Terrorists, says NGO
(JNS) Israeli citizens Karim and Maher Younis, released from prison this month after serving 40-year sentences for murdering an Israeli soldier, have both received large sums from the Palestinian Authority under its “pay for slay” policy, according to Israeli NGO Palestinian Media Watch. PMW filed a complaint to...
Israeli Stability in Times of Change
Yishai Fleisher is boarding an airplane to Florida and shares three great interviews that show the vision for of reformed but rooted Israel: Uri Bank of the Religious Zionist party, Zeev Orenstein from City of David, and MK Simcha Rothman from the Law, Justice and Constitution Committee. Plus: What is “Kommemiyut”?
Terrorist Killed in Failed Terror Attack on Jewish Farmer in Sde Ephraim
A Palestinian Authority terrorist died on the Sabbath when he attacked a Jewish farmer at his homestead in Sde Efraim in the Binyamin region, northwest of Ramallah. Tariq Odeh Youssef Ma’ali, a 40-year-old resident of a nearby Arab village, arrived at the farm in a car with Israeli license plates. When he exited his vehicle, he tried to stab the farmer at his home, using a heavy screwdriver.
The Jewish Exile To Mauritius
The story of the deportation of tens of thousands of Jews during the Shoah to various remote and often hostile countries around the world is both generally unknown to the public and an understudied area of Holocaust studies, which are invariably Eurocentric. This is the all-but- forgotten story of the 3,500 Jews who, after escaping Hitler and arriving in Eretz Yisrael, were exiled by the British and imprisoned on the island of Mauritius, a remote British colony in the Indian Ocean east of Madagascar.
Settlement Freeze? Jerusalem Planning Committee Cuts Nof Zion Expansion Debate during Sullivan’s Visit
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan landed in Israel on Wednesday and the visit coincided with the Jerusalem Municipality’s planning and construction committee removing from its Wednesday meeting’s agenda the scheduled debate on the plan to expand the Nof Zion religious Jewish neighborhood at the heart of the Arab Jebel Mukaber village in the eastern part of the city.
INTO THE FRAY: “PEACE”- A Dictatorial and Deceptive Dictum
If you will not fight when your victory is sure and not too costly; you may come to the moment when you will have to fight with all the odds against you and only a precarious chance of survival. —Winston S. Churchill, in “The Gathering Storm”. …the...
Good Question, BETTER Answer
Have you heard of an a fortiori legal argument? In the Talmud, it is known as kal v’chomer. The idea is that we can derive a law that applies to something major from a law that applies to something minor via simple logic. For example, if crossing a stop sign incurs a $100 fine, then surely crossing a red light should incur at least the same penalty.
The Great Crocodile Of The Nile
Our haftara starts with a couple of verses as a prologue referencing the wondrous “judgments” Hashem will perform to settle scores with those antagonizing Israel (Yechezkel 28:26). It then proceeds to describe Yechezkel’s prophecy to Pharaoh, the king of Mitzrayim. Not the same Pharaoh that enslaved Israel, but it’s clear there’s a straight line connecting them. It’s not so clear why our prophet has been commanded to deliver a message to a foreign king of a distant nation. This is not a common occurrence. To better understand the reasoning, we will want to look more closely at the message and its import.
The Alter Rebbe (Part Two)
As a unique Gaon, the Alter Rebbe endeavored to place Chassidus and Kabbalah on an intellectual basis. In his seminal work, Tanya, he defines his approach as “mind ruling over the heart/emotions.” The Alter Rebbe chose the name “Chabad” for this philosophy – the Hebrew acronym for the intellectual attributes chochma (“wisdom”), bina (“understanding”), and daas (“knowledge”). According to the Alter Rebbe, a man is neither a static nor a passive entity. He is a dynamic being who must work to develop his potential talent and perfect himself.
Arab-Israeli Terrorist Freed After 40 Years in Prison
Maher Younis, who became the longest-serving security prisoner after his cousin Karim Younis was released the other week, was released from prison on Thursday morning. He and cousin Karim murdered Cpl. Avraham Bromberg in 1980 as he was on his way to an army base in the Golan. They shot Bromberg, threw him out of a moving car and left him for dead by the side of a road. Bromberg died several days later.
UPDATE: Samaria Outpost Named after Rabbi Drukman Dismantled
UPDATE: Some five hours after the Or Haim outpost was established, large Police and Border Guard forces, accompanied by inspectors of the Civil Administration, arrived at the site and began evacuating the settlers. This was our previous image to accompany the report. You can spot the sign near the right corner of the image above.
