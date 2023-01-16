Read full article on original website
Drive Free or Die? NH considers restricting pets in cars
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is the only state that allows adults to drive without wearing seatbelts. Want to use your dog instead? Go for it, for now. While the state currently has no lapdog-related laws, the Legislature is considering a bill that would make it illegal for someone to drive with “an animal of any size on their person.” The proposal is likely a longshot in the “Live Free or Die” state, but it’s generating plenty of debate.
Bill would make brass knuckles, other street-fighting weapons legal in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — Street-fighting weapons, such as brass knuckles and blackjacks, would be made legal in New Hampshire under a bill filed by Republicans at the State House. The bill introduced Friday afternoon would lift the ban on brass knuckles, blackjacks and slungshots. "There's no reason to have a...
15 Dog Breeders In New Hampshire – Find A Perfect Dog
If you decide it is time to bring a new furry family member into your home, these 15 dog breeders in New Hampshire will surely help you find your perfect pooch. Whether you are looking for a big dog or a small dog, a purebred or a designer dog — we’ve gathered a list of all the best dog breeders in New Hampshire to help you in your search.
Container Store to open first New Hampshire location this weekend
SALEM, NH — The Container Store is opening its first location in New Hampshire. The store, known for storage and organization will open in Salem, NH on Saturday. The location will be inside the Tuscan Village. The Salem store will be the 96th location in the country and the...
‘It’s kind of Russian Roulette’: How an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs in New Hampshire
Nate Weddle has struggled with heroin addiction for years. He first came to Manchester about four years ago to live in a sober house, and did well there. But moving out on his own was harder than he thought. Since then, he’s gone back and forth between relapse and recovery.
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences.
NH Chronicle: A snow groomer with a message
Monday, January 23rd — Tonight, a New England snow groomer who has become a sort of celebrity on our ULocal pages. See how this California ray of sunshine became an expert in snow. Plus, there is a recording studio in Easton that's been working with Ulocal musical acts for...
Viewers' Choice 2023: Best nachos in New Hampshire
We wanted to know where to find the best nachos in New Hampshire, so we asked our viewers. Fans of The Farm Bar & Grille love the BBQ nachos, made with pulled pork and house-made BBQ sauce. 4. Hermanos in Concord. Many viewers say you can't go wrong with the...
Hundreds of New Hampshire closings, delays reported as snowstorm arrives
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hundreds of closings, delays and switches to remote learning were reported Thursday night in New Hampshire as a snowstorm started moving through the state. Most of the state could see4-8 inches of snow. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the...
More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain
A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
New Hampshire Ice Castles Can’t Open Right Now for 2023
It's that magical dream adorned by so many, whether it's annual visits with friends, traditional family outings, or that place you've been meaning to visit, and 2023 is it. However, don't plan this mesmerizing outing just yet. According to the Ice Castles website, the slated opening of Thursday, January 19...
Kennebunkport, Maine, and New England Dominate List of America’s Best Winter Towns
Winter is a typical time of year that New England can be found on many lists. It should be no surprise, considering half the region is comprised of winter tourist destinations. New England is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These...
End of an era: Seacoast Media Group shuttering press, will print out of state
One of the last of the big newspaper printing presses in New Hampshire is shutting down operations, as Virginia-based Gannett Newspapers announced it is closing the Seacoast Media Group press in March. Howard Altschiller, general manager and executive editor of the Seacoast Media Group, declined comment Thursday night. A statement...
Town-by-town totals (so far): Here’s how much snow has fallen in Mass., NH
BOSTON — A winter storm that moved into New England overnight continued to drop snow in parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday. Communities in Massachusetts’ Worcester County and Merrimack Valley saw the heaviest snowfall, according to National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals in...
Seacoast Media Group Moves Newspaper Printing Out-of-State
After years of local publication the Portsmouth Herald, Foster's Daily Democrat and several local newspapers will follow a nationwide trend and be printed out of their local coverage area. Gannett, the owner of Seacoast Media Group, announced it will no longer use printing presses at the Pease Tradeport on March...
How Much Snow Fell on the New Hampshire, Maine Seacoast During the Winter Storm?
The Seacoast region is a winter wonderland thanks to the snow that started falling Thursday and continued Friday. Most of the snow fell in the early morning hours, although another 1-2 inches could fall during the afternoon before ending by Friday evening. Here are the snow amounts reported, ranging from...
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 19-20,2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm brought snow to most of New Hampshire Thursday night into Friday and the snow will continue throughout the day. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
Maine Residents Offered Commonly ‘Banned’ Books Thanks to This Online Bookstore
Are you someone that enjoys reading? We all had a plethora of books that we had to read when we were younger in school, some of the books we had to read were definitely questionable for younger readers. One book that I had to read during my school days was...
Logan Lever Clegg, Vermont man accused of murdering NH couple in the woods is indicted
A Vermont man who stands accused of fatally shooting a New Hampshire couple as they hiked up a trail in April 2022 was indicted by a New Hampshire Grand Jury in connection with the murders. Logan Lever Clegg, a 26-year-old Vermont man, was indicted on several charges in connection with...
The 40 Best Places to Get Nachos in New Hampshire (w/Nacho Pics)
It goes back to when I was a kid, and my dad would come home from a co-ed softball game in North Hampton, shower, then sit down and eat three plates of nachos before two bowls of ice cream. “That’s a man,” I remember thinking. That’s where...
