ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Judge Dismisses Jodry Civil Death Suit

By Camille DeVaul
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U7de6_0kGOtDUp00

Thomas Jodry died after falling from the Marsh Street parking structure in September 2019

NORTH COUNTY — The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Thomas Jodry’s parents was dismissed by a San Luis Obispo County judge on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Mary Jane and Bill Jodry’s son, Thomas, 21, fatally fell from the Marsh Street parking structure in San Luis Obispo on Sept. 14, 2019. The night of Thomas’s death, he had been drinking with David Knight of Atascadero at the Frog & Peach Pub on Higuera Street.

In 2020, the Jodrys filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Knight, stating they felt he was responsible for their son’s death. Knight responded by filing a motion to a summary judgment in August, citing the Californian Good Samaritan Law — no duty to rescue or assist another person who is in danger or in an emergency situation.

At the Paso Robles branch of the San Luis Obispo Superior Court, Judge William Palmer ruled in Knight’s favor to dismiss the lawsuit.

Mary Jane and Bill Jodry appeared at the courthouse in Paso Robles that day ready to present their case. However, 30 minutes prior to the hearing, they were informed by their lawyer, Eric Parkinson, that the judge had already made his ruling.

The Jodrys, along with their supporters, were the only ones to show to the courtroom in person — their lawyer and Knight’s representation were virtually attending the hearing. Palmer asked if any of the attending parties had comments to add, but all parties declined until Mary Jane interrupted the judge.

She told the judge their lawyer was supposed to present an argument, and she did not believe that had happened.

Palmer responded by saying he was “under the impression he [Parkinson] did as good a job as he could have done with the law” and that he was “comfortable with his decision.”

Outside of the courtroom, the Jodrys thanked their friends and supporters for coming and for “just keeping us going all this time.”

The Night of Thomas Jodry’s Death: Sept. 14, 2019

Knight picked Thomas Jodry up from the Jodrys’ home around 2 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2019.

According to Bill, what happened after is pieced together from police reports, phone records, and coroner reports.

Around 7 p.m., Jodry sent a text message to his friend saying, “I will be home soon, and we are finally going to look at art.” His friend’s response told Jodry he would be out of town camping with his girlfriend for a few days.

According to employees, Jodry and Knight arrived at the Frog and Peach at approximately 8 p.m.

Phone records show that at 8:05 p.m., Knight sent Jodry a text message reading, “f*** you.” It is reported that Knight said Jodry did not acknowledge the message.

While at the bar, Knight opened a tab. Within one hour, Jodry had multiple drinks, including Knight’s.

As seen in a security video reviewed by Atascadero News, the two sat at the bar. Knight is seen to be switching his drink with Jodry’s — never to consume his own drink.

Around 9:15 p.m., a bystander called 911 to say someone had fallen, and an ambulance was sent to the scene.

Police officer body camera footage shows a man — later identified as Knight — approaching the officer attending to Jodry. Knight asked the officer what happened, and after the officer asked him to stop, Knight said, “I know him, that is Tommy, but I don’t want to be on record that I know him.”

Knight informed the officer of Jodry’s name and where he lived but would not identify himself or provide further information.

According to a coroner’s report obtained by Atascadero News, at the time of his death, Jodry’s blood-alcohol level was reported to be approximately 0.38 percent.

Atascadero News’s 2021 full article outlining the night of Thomas’s death here: atascaderonews.com/news/thomas-jodrys-parents-still-seeking-justice/

The Judge’s Ruling

In his ruling, Palmer wrote, “While plaintiffs claim that defendant ‘encouraged’ Thomas to drink, there is no evidence that Thomas — who was an adult of legal drinking age at the time of his death — did not partake willingly, or that Thomas lacked consent to consume alcohol.”

Bill Jodry told their supporters that the dismissal of the civil case is not a complete loss for them, adding, “We learned a lot” regarding evidence and information obtained during the process.

Following the ruling, Mary Jane and Bill Jodry told a few stories about Thomas that represented their son’s character.

“I’m going to grow old, and I’m always going to tell my Tommy’s story,” said Mary Jane after the civil case ruling.

The Jodrys still plan to pursue a criminal case against Knight. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing case evidence from the San Luis Obispo County Police department to determine whether there are legal grounds for charges to be filed against Knight.

Finally, the Jodrys say they encourage any witnesses to come forward. They ask anyone with any information to reach out here justiceforthomas.com

Comments / 1

Related
calcoasttimes.com

Police chase starts in Santa Maria, ends at Arroyo Grande Chevron

A woman led officers on a chase from Santa Maria to Arroyo Grande Tuesday night, culminating with her arrest at a Chevron station. [KSBY]. Shortly before 11 p.m., the woman headed northbound on Highway 101 with several officers in pursuit, according to scanner traffic. The woman did not pull over, and continued northbound from Santa Barbara County into San Luis Obispo County.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two more bodies found in SLO County hotel room

Arroyo Grande police found two bodies in a room at the Aloha Inn on Jan. 7, police said. There are now two cases of multiple bodies found in a hotel room in SLO County on a Saturday in January. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 7, officers arrived at the...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
The Atascadero News

Lura Elaine Muckey 1993-2022

On December 14, 2022, Lura Elaine Muckey, surrounded by angels, passed away at the age of 29. She was born May 21, 1993 in San Luis Obispo. Lura was raised in Atascadero, California. She graduated from Atascadero High School, where she was a cheerleader. She loved spending time with her family and friends and helping the less fortunate. She touched many lives and brought smiles to many. No matter where she went, she was the life of the party.
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

CHP Identifies Victim 01.19.2023

The California Highway Patrol identifies the Paso Robles man who died after his truck crashed on highway 46 near Tooth and Nail Winery on Tuesday afternoon. He’s 70-year-old Richard Clement Sr. of Paso Robles. Clement apparently suffered a medical emergency and his truck veered off the road. First responders...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

Neva Glenn 1924-2022

Neva Glenn passed away on November 26, 2022, at the age of 98. She was a talented and multi-faceted individual with a passion for learning and a kind heart. In 1949, Neva married Charles Glenn, and together they had two sons, Dave and Tom. Neva dedicated herself to being a loving and supportive mother.
ATASCADERO, CA
Ment Media

Woman Leads CHP on Chase to Arroyo Grande

On Tuesday evening a California Highway Patrol officer attempted to pull over a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101 south of Los Alamos. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not slow down or stop when the Officer attempted to stop the vehicle.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
The Atascadero News

Atascadero to Hold Open House Workshop for General Plan Update

ATASCADERO — The City of Atascadero will be hosting an Open House Workshop to hear ideas from the community to guide the next 20-plus years. Those ideas will be reflected in city’s General Plan, a comprehensive planning document last updated in 2000. This Open House provides the opportunity for all community members to discuss and confirm the long-term vision for Atascadero and to discuss community assets, opportunities, and challenges.
ATASCADERO, CA
syvnews.com

Local animal sanctuary trying to find homes for 12 puppies

Volunteer Julie Crutcher, who's worked with Shadow's Fund, a local nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping senior dogs labeled as pit bulls and others that are often passed over for adoption, said the group has met an especially difficult challenge. They have 12 puppies from one litter that are...
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy