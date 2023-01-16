West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is fifth most popular Gov. in the United States

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) is the fifth most popular Governor in the United States, with 64% of voters approving of him, according to a study by Morning Consult .

It says that 31% of registered West Virginia voters disapprove of Justice.

Eight of the top 10 Governors are Republican, with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) and Gov. Ned Lamont (D-CT) being the only Democrats in the top 10.

The top 10 most popular governors include:

Governor Approval Rating Disapproval Rating 1. Phil Scott (R-VT) 81% 14% 2. Mark Gordon (R-WY) 77% 20% 3. Charlie Baker (R-MA) 73% 20% 4. Larry Hogan (R-MD) 71% 21% 5. Jim Justice (R-WV) 64% 31% 6. Bill Lee (R-TN) 61% 30% 7. Doug Burgum (R-ND) 60% 26% 8. Andy Beshear (D-KY) 60% 34% 9. Kay Ivey (R-AL) 60% 34% 10. Ned Lamont (D-CT) 60% 35% Table Courtesy: Morning Consult

The governors with the highest disapproval rates include:

Governor Approval Rating Disapproval Rating 1. Kate Brown (D-OR) 35% 59% 2. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) 45% 46% 3. Tony Evers (D-WI) 50% 45% 4. Greg Abbott (R-TX) 50% 45% 5. Kevin Stitt (R-OK) 48% 44% 6. Jay Inslee (D-WA) 50% 44% 7. Steve Sisolak (D-NV) 51% 44% 8. JB Pritzker (D-IL) 52% 44% 9. Janet Mills (D-ME) 53% 44% 10. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) 47% 43% Table Courtesy: Morning Consult

The study says Justice’s approval rating is 24% higher than Democratic Senator Joe Manchin. In November 2022, Justice said he is “seriously considering” a run for U.S. Senate .

The study says they used data from registered voters in each state from Oct. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022. They say “don’t know” and “no opinion” responses are not shown and there is a margin of error of 1% to 5%.

