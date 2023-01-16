ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Pastor: "The Damar Hamlin story points directly to the work of Dr. Martin Luther King"

By Susan Rose
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34PUHt_0kGOt93A00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) Buffalo has had its share of challenges between last year's and this year's observance of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

A horrific racially motivated mass shooting at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo which killed ten people and injured three on May 14th of 2022.

More recently, the community witnessed the medical emergency for Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest on the field during the January 2nd Bills game in Cincinnati.

Buffalo Pastor Rev. Kinzer Pointer of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church tells WBEN, the Hamlin situation points directly to the work of Dr. Martin Luther King. "King said darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

Pointer said the community's immediate response and Hamlin's response have been critically important.

"I commend Damar for the way in which he is continuously saying I love you. We don't do that enough and we should because we share this planet together and the only way to do that is to acknowledge and love each other,"
he said.

Regarding the healing since the Tops shooting, Pointer said the community is still grieving and suffering.

"It was the most horrific thing that any of us can remember. As I talk to people, it is still very poignant in their minds and psyches. The pastor said it's still very important to continue to have conversations, to continue to learn and embrace each other, and to recognize that healing takes time and doesn't happen instantaneously."

Have people had the time to come to grips with the tragedy at Tops? As things quiet down, we often move onto the next challenge, such as two recent significant snow storms.

Those recent events have pointed out just how valuable life is, said the pastor. "You're right, it's been one thing after another. But life is that way," he said. "Life doesn't let you stop to grieve over the difficulties that life presents. And it doesn't allow you to grieve when someone intentionally injures you. You carry it with every breath. But the good thing is that we've been able to do this as a community."

As King Day approaches each year, Rev. Pointer said it has never been difficult to remind people of the significance of Dr. Martin Luther King. "Following the horrific circumstance that we lived through last May, I think people are more keenly aware of why it's important to lift up the life and work of Martin Luther King, Junior.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBW-TV

Student fights flood the hallway at McKinley High School

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — New cell phone videos show students fighting inside McKinley High School in Buffalo Thursday. We blurred the videos because the students involved are underage. One source tells 7 News the huge brawl that erupted inside the school was "like an insurrection" and "students have no...
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Huge Brawl Caught On Video At Buffalo High School

A Buffalo High School that has developed a reputation for violence is back in the spotlight again after a huge fight. It was described to WKBW Channel 7 as an "insurrection." Cell phone video captured the brawl, which took place inside McKinley High School in Buffalo on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The removal of the current principal, Moustafa Khalik, was approved by the Buffalo School Board at its session Wednesday evening. Andrea Augello, English teacher, and Buffalo Teachers Federation delegate told WKBW that 44 of 46 McKinley teachers want him to remain as the principal "because they believe he's making a difference."
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo school board votes to remove McKinley principal

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Board of Education has voted to remove the current principal of McKinley High School and relocate him to another school, but about half of the teachers at McKinley say they want him to stay. Eight staff members at the school, including all the union delegates...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Regal theaters on Elmwood Avenue, Transit Road to close

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The second-biggest movie theater chain in the country is closing 39 locations. This comes after Business Insider reports Regal's parent company Cineworld has filed for bankruptcy. It includes two locations in Western New York: the one on Transit in Williamsville and another on Elmwood in North...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Researching Devil's Rock in Genesee County

Did you know there is an unusual rock formation just outside Batavia? Daybreak Kevin O'Neill checked it out. It's easy to spot, and looks out of place in the Genesee County countryside. Likely several million years old, it’s a 10-foot tall mushroom-shaped glacial deposit. The unique shape has sparked...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard

BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo woman has been arraigned and charged for looting during last month’s crippling blizzard that essentially shut down the city of Buffalo. 32-year-old Shamika A. Dean was arraigned on Wednesday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Peter J. Savage, III on one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony). Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, the defendant was found in possession of the stolen property, which included sneakers, fitted hats, and shorts. In total, the items stolen were valued at more than The post Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Spiffing Up 495 Amherst Street

Owning a historic building is a big responsibility. Throughout Buffalo’s commercial districts there are examples of good and bad building owners. Good building owners, like Mike Maywalt, take a special pride in their ownership responsibilities. Recently, Mike embarked upon a significant restoration effort of 495 Amherst Street in Black Rock, home to Maywalt Realty Group.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Cuba teen paralyzed by accident receives new wheelchair van

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "I'm at a loss for words, really," Dennis Kranock of Portville said on Wednesday morning. He and his wife Lisa have watched their 18-year-old daughter Gabby fight through the unthinkable over the last four months. She was standing outside with her friends back in September, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy