ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is behind bars in Allen County after authorities suspect that he could be involved in several crimes in other jurisdictions. On Sunday, Allen County Deputies and Scottsville Police Officers located a stolen Ford F-150 that was vacant in the 800 Block of Pope Road. The car was reported stolen out of Burkesville. Officials say the car fled from officers in Bowling Green earlier that evening.

ALLEN COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO