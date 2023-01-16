Read full article on original website
Two convicted in 1999 Beaver Dam murder case
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – In Ohio County, officials tell us two people have been found guilty on charges stemming from the death of a child in a fire in 1999. Tony Lear was one of those found guilty. He was arrested in 2012 on charges of murder, arson and assault. A four year old child […]
whvoradio.com
One Killed And Three Severely Injured In Guthrie Explosion (w/VIDEO)
Three people were severely injured and one person was killed in an explosion on 2nd Street in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon. Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel says three people were severely injured in an explosion at Quick Turn Anodizing on 2nd Street. Blumel says someone was offloading cooking oil in an...
WKRN
2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder
5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. 5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of...
Horse and buggy overturns onto man in Christian County
A man was reportedly flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital early Sunday morning following an incident involving a horse and buggy in Southern Kentucky.
WBKO
Escaped Western Kentucky inmate located in Morganfield
DIXON, Ky. (WBKO) - Police have located an inmate who escaped the Webster County Detention Center on Sunday. Police report that Richard Louis Harper, 45, of Morganfield, was found in Morganfield on Tuesday. According to reports, Harper escaped from the detention center on Jan. 15 around 3:15 p.m.
EPD investigate child hit by car
Authorities say a child was hit by a car on Tuesday night on Virginia Street and Linwood Avenue.
Owensboro man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Ohio County
(WEHT) - The Ohio County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of an Owensboro man who they say was on the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force for months.
whopam.com
Fire destroys building at Green Earth Recycling
Fire destroyed a building Monday night at Green Earth Recycling on Russellville Road in Christian County. The blaze likely began with a piece of equipment that malfunctioned and it was contained to the one structure that’s behind the fence, according to Highland Fire Department Deputy Chief Doug Chilton,. There...
Truck potentially used by wanted Casey White and Vicky White found in Indiana
U.S Marshals are investigating in Evansville, Indiana after reports that escaped inmate Casey White and wanted former corrections employee Vicky White were reportedly seen in the area.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Monday Crash With Tractor-Trailer
A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 1 pm a car was turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard from Millers Mill Road and pulled into the path of a southbound tractor-trailer. The driver of the car was...
14news.com
UPDATE: Name of bicycle rider killed during crash with school bus released
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an EVSC school bus hit and killed a man. It happened at the intersection of Louisiana and Mary Streets. EPD detectives were there along with their crime scene unit, accident re-constructionist, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner who later released the identity of the man who died: 62-year-old Albert Leroy Page.
Update: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Henderson strip
(WEHT) - Officials say a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the Henderson strip on Sunday has died.
whopam.com
Clarksville Gas and Water puts restriction on water use in Clarksville
Clarksville Gas and Water has put mandatory water restrictions in place effective immediately for all Clarksville residents. According to a news release, the restrictions, along with stage two of the water conservation contingency plan, are in place due to a water transmission line break near the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. Repairs are underway, but it is unknown when repairs might be complete.
Major water line ruptures in Clarksville, water restrictions in place
According to the City of Clarksville, mandatory water restrictions are effective immediately after a 30-inch water transmission line leak. Emergency repairs are underway.
WBKO
Man arrested in Allen Co. after stolen vehicle located
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is behind bars in Allen County after authorities suspect that he could be involved in several crimes in other jurisdictions. On Sunday, Allen County Deputies and Scottsville Police Officers located a stolen Ford F-150 that was vacant in the 800 Block of Pope Road. The car was reported stolen out of Burkesville. Officials say the car fled from officers in Bowling Green earlier that evening.
Docs: Man pleads guilty in fatal Evansville shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A plea deal has been reached for Biker Cox, the suspect who was on the run for three days after a fatal shooting on South Bedford Avenue in 2021. Court documents show Cox pleaded guilty to burglary and reckless homicide. He’s accused of shooting Timothy Adams during what many considered a […]
kbsi23.com
Dawson Springs man accused of assault, domestic violence after 2 women injured
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Dawson Springs man faces assault and and domestic violence charges after two females were injured with a knife in Caldwell County on Monday, January 9. Trevor Tucker, 33, faces two counts of assault 1st degree and domestic violence. Kentucky State Police Post 2...
wnky.com
BGPD investigating death on Pascoe Boulevard
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says it is conducting a death investigation for a shooting incident on the 300 block of Pascoe Boulevard. No further information is available at this time. We will update as more details are released.
wkdzradio.com
Indictments Returned In Christian County
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments on charges of robbery and burglary. A true bill was returned on 53-year old Anthony McCoggle, whose listed on the indictment as a transient in Hopkinsville, on a single count of first-degree robbery. McCoggle was arrested in December in connection to a...
Overdose investigation ends in Henderson drug bust arrest
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say officers have made an arrest in a drug-related investigation. Law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the 600 block of 9th Place in Henderson on Saturday. Police say the search warrant originated from an investigation into overdoses within the county. According to HPD, officers found suspected fentanyl, […]
