Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersMonica Leigh FrenchNorristown, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Positive News: Delaware Good Samaritan Gives His Very Own Boots to Help a Homeless Man Without ShoesZack LoveWilmington, DE
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
KEYT
Biden on decision not to publicly reveal discovery of classified documents earlier: ‘I have no regrets’
President Joe Biden said Thursday that he has “no regrets” over not revealing earlier that classified documents had been discovered at his private office in November. “We’re fully cooperating, looking forward to getting this resolved quickly,” Biden said following remarks on the ongoing recovery efforts in California following recent storms. “I think you’re gonna find there’s nothing there. I have no regrets. I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do — that’s exactly what we’re doing. There’s no there, there.”
KEYT
Trump and his attorneys on the hook for nearly $1 million in sanctions for Clinton lawsuit, judge says
A federal judge said Thursday that former President Donald Trump and his attorneys are liable for nearly $1 million in sanctions for a lawsuit Trump brought against Hillary Clinton, ex-top Justice Department officials and several others alleging they conspired against him in the 2016 campaign. “This case should never have...
KEYT
Former Trump aide John McEntee appears before grand jury on Trump-related investigations
Former Trump White House aide John McEntee appeared on Friday before a grand jury on Trump-related investigations at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC. McEntee had been subpoenaed by the Justice Department as part of its sprawling probe, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. He identified himself when approached by a CNN reporter but was pulled away by his attorney. McEntee was spotted entering the grand jury room on Friday morning.
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
KEYT
Cloudflare says White House asked tech firm to bypass Iran censorship, but US sanctions got in the way
A senior White House official asked US tech company Cloudflare to help circumvent internet censorship in Iran after protests erupted in that country last September but US sanctions prevented the firm from doing so, Cloudflare CEO Mathew Prince said Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “I got...
KEYT
Propping feet on Pelosi desk was mistake, man testifies
WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury has heard testimony from an Arkansas man who infamously propped up his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the U.S. Capitol riot two years ago. At his trial Thursday, Richard “Bigo” Barnett said he was looking for a bathroom inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when he unwittingly entered Pelosi’s office and encountered two news photographers. He said one of the photographers told him to “act natural,” so he lounged back in a chair and flung his legs onto the desk. Prosecutors say Barnett had a stun gun tucked into his pants when he stormed the Capitol and invaded Pelosi’s office.
KEYT
Former GOP Gov. Mitch Daniels to decide on Indiana Senate run in coming weeks
Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels is likely to decide within the next two weeks whether he will run for Senate, a person close to Daniels said — a campaign that would position the state’s 2024 GOP primary as a test of the lasting influence of Trumpism in a deep-red state.
KEYT
GOP Rep. George Santos denies claims he performed as a drag queen
Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos is strongly denying claims that he once performed as a drag queen. “The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or ‘performed’ as a drag Queen is categorically false,” the New York congressman tweeted Thursday after a Brazilian drag performer posted a photo of herself with another individual dressed in drag that she claims is Santos.
KEYT
Treasury to designate Wagner transnational criminal group
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department will impose additional sanctions on the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that has been aiding Russia’s military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced Friday that Treasury will designate Wagner as a significant transnational criminal organization in the coming days. The White House also released images of Russia taking delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea that it said was intended to help bolster Wagner forces as they fight side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine. The White House has increasingly expressed alarm about Wagner’s growing involvement in the war as it has been particularly active in the intense fighting in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.
KEYT
Pelosi on her husband’s recovery: It will take ‘a little while for him to be back to normal’
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reflected on her husband Paul’s condition after the violent attack he suffered last year, saying that while he is “doing OK,” it will still “take a little while for him to be back to normal.”. Nancy Pelosi made the comments in...
KEYT
‘They have us over a barrel’: Inside the US and German standoff over sending tanks to Ukraine
The Biden administration is stuck in a standoff with Germany over whether to send tanks to Ukraine ahead of a key meeting of Western defense leaders in Germany on Friday. In recent days, German officials have indicated they won’t send their Leopard tanks to Ukraine, or allow any other country with the German-made tanks in their inventory to do so, unless the US also agrees to send its M1 Abrams tanks to Kyiv — something the Pentagon has said for months it has no intention of doing given the logistical costs of maintaining them.
dallasexpress.com
Mexico Considers ‘El Chapo’ Request
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he is considering an extradition request from Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán that would return the infamous drug trafficker to a prison in his home country. Guzmán sent the request from his cell, where he is serving a...
KEYT
Harvard changes course, offers fellowship to rights activist
BOSTON (AP) — Harvard University has announced it plans to offer a fellowship to a leading human rights activist after its initial denial sparked widespread criticism. Kenneth Roth was the executive director of Human Rights Watch until last year. Also last year, he was recruited by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy to become a fellow. Roth accepted but says the center called him a few weeks later, in July, and told him that school dean Douglas Elmendorf had not approved it. In a statement Thursday, Elmendorf said he “made an error in his decision” and would now offer Roth the fellowship.
KEYT
Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine announces he’s running for reelection in 2024
Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia announced Friday that he’s running for reelection in 2024. “I have been really grappling with what to do with respect to my time in the Senate, and I’m very happy to announce that I’m going to run for a third term in the Senate,” he told reporters at an event in Richmond, Virginia.
KEYT
Anti-abortion activists attend first March for Life ‘with fresh resolve’ post-Roe
Anti-abortion advocates from across the country gathered in Washington, DC, on Friday for the annual March for Life — the first since the Supreme Court’s conservative majority ended the federal constitutional right to an abortion. This year’s march marks a turn in the fight against abortion rights, with...
KEYT
CIA director visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy
WASHINGTON (AP) — CIA Director William Burns visited Kyiv last week to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It’s the latest example of high-level contacts between the U.S. and Ukraine. A U.S. official on Thursday disclosed Burns’ trip on condition of anonymity to discuss the director’s schedule, which is classified. The CIA director has briefed Zelenskyy repeatedly before and since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last February, passing on U.S. intelligence findings about Moscow’s war plans and intentions. The war launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin is soon to enter its second year, having resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and with no clear resolution on the horizon.
KEYT
US says it’s time for Finland, Sweden to join NATO
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it’s time for Turkey to ratify Finland and Sweden’s applications to join NATO. The State Department says Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed resolute U.S. support for their memberships in Thursday phone calls with the Finnish and Swedish foreign ministers. Blinken told his counterparts that the U.S. places great importance on “remaining allies quickly ratifying their accession,” according to nearly identical statements about the two calls. The statements did not mention Turkey by name, but the calls came just a day after Blinken met with the foreign minister of Turkey, whose country is the most ardent NATO holdout against Finland and Sweden joining the alliance.
KEYT
Lead Supreme Court investigator on Dobbs leak makes clear she spoke to all nine justices
The Supreme Court marshal who investigated last year’s leak of a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade has revealed that she spoke to all nine justices and found nothing to implicate them or their spouses. Friday’s remarks by Marshal Gail Curley come after the court’s investigative report on the...
