Ruston, LA

Charges filed in vandalism incident at La. university; suspect identified

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 5 days ago

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

RUSTON, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Sunday, January 15, 2023, Louisiana Tech University Police confirmed they have identified a suspect in the December 31, 2022 campus vandalism incident. According to police, warrants for Possession of a Firearm on a University Campus and Criminal Damage to Property have also been obtained for the suspect.

Louisiana Tech University student, 30-year-old Jacob D. Roberts, is currently being held in jail in Rogers, Ark. on unrelated charges and authorities are currently working on extradition proceedings. Roberts is being charged with damaging the building’s windows with a firearm.

We appreciated the support we received throughout this investigation – particularly from the Louisiana State Police; Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms; Union Parish Sheriff’s Office; Benton County Sheriff’s Office; and Arkansas State Police. We also thank local business owner Scott Powell of Powell Auto Sales in Ruston and the faculty in the College of Engineering and Science, as well as numerous campus community members who provided vital information during the process. This investigation shows how valuable community involvement and working together is to ensuring safety on our campus.

University Police Chief Randal Holmes
