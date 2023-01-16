Read full article on original website
Related
NFL playoffs: Rested Chiefs, Eagles join postseason party
The rested Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles join the NFL playoff party on Saturday in the divisional round, adding a pair of heavyweights to the postseason mix. In the AFC, the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the afternoon game. The Jaguars and second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence provided one of the most surprising playoff performances in recent history when they rallied from a 27-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 last weekend.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mattress Mack Places Massive Bet on Cowboys to Beat 49ers
Mattress Mack places massive bet on Cowboys to beat 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Mattress Mack is at it again. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is known for betting massive lumps of cash on his Texas sports teams, and the NFL playoffs are no exception. The 71-year-old...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ticket Sales for Potential Neutral Site AFC Title Game Soar
Ticket sales for potential neutral site AFC title game soar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL announced last week that a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs would be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if they both win their divisional-round matchups. Ticket.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Joe Namath Says New York Jets Can Unretire His No. 12 For Aaron Rodgers
Might not have the same ring to it as "Broadway Joe." But many fans would like to see Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wearing No. 12 for the New York Jets next season. That includes the legendary Joe Namath, who said he'd allow the Jets to unretire his No. 12 if they were to acquire Rodgers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NBA Moves Mavs-Clippers to Avoid Conflict With Cowboys-49ers Sunday Afternoon
The NBA did Mavs fans a favor Thursday by moving Sunday afternoon's home game against the Clippers to earlier in the afternoon. The Mavericks and Cowboys were both scheduled for games late Sunday afternoon and the switch from a 6:30 p.m. tip-off to 1:30 p.m. means Mavs fans can watch Luka and the team take on the Clippers without having to worry about turning off the playoff game or flipping back and forth and undoubtedly missing something somewhere.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ed Beard dead at 83
Ed Beard, who played linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and is a member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, died Monday, the NFL team announced. He was 83. No cause of death was given. Beard played for the 49ers from 1965 to 1972 as a middle linebacker and...
Miami offers 2024 3-star DL TJ Lindsey
Bryant (Ariz.) three-star defensive lineman TJ Lindsey received an offer from Miami Saturday. He announced the news on Twitter. Lindsey is the No. 416 overall prospect and No. 34 defensive lineman in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 4 player in Arizona.
Comments / 0