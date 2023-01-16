Read full article on original website
Colorado has 7th-highest housing shortage
Colorado needs around 127,005 more housing units to support the growing population. DJ Summers reports. Denver weather: Morning sunshine, afternoon clouds. Sunshine is back across the Front Range Thursday morning with clouds pushing in during...
Wayne’s Smoke Shack: Colorado’s Best BBQ
This is a sponsored segment by Wayne’s Smoke Shack. Wayne’s Smoke Shack was voted best BBQ in Denver by Westword and best BBQ in Colorado by The Thrillist. Owner’s Wayne and Sam Shellnut lost their house and car in the Marshall Wildfire. The restaurant suffered some damage as well and was shut down for a year. They reopened recently and many loyal customers returned!
Durango area gets 30 inches of snow
This part of Colorado got buried in powder. Alex Rose reports. Denver weather: Morning sunshine, afternoon clouds. Sunshine is back across the Front Range Thursday morning with clouds pushing in during the afternoon and evening hours. Small chances for...
Denver weather: Snow clears, but more chances ahead
The recent snowstorm will lift away from Colorado tonight. It will be followed by additional snow chances for Denver's weather later this week and over the weekend. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
Man ingested rat poison
A man went to the hospital after eating food from an Arapahoe County Taco Bell. A former Denver Broncos player is getting a lot of attention on social media after he killed a huge mountain lion — and posted a picture to prove it. Matt Mauro reports.
I-70 closed from Airpark to Kansas
Nine big rigs and 12 passenger vehicles piled up in the snow on Interstate 70. Nicole Fierro reports. Former altar boy files lawsuit against priest, Denver …. Scott Verti is speaking out...
Deteriorating road and weather conditions trigger partial I-70 closure
A tweet published just before 11 a.m. on Saturday by the Colorado Department of Transportation revealed that a large portion of Interstate 70 has been closed.
3 separate trials in Elijah McClain death
There will be three separate trials for the five officers involved in the Elijah McClain case. Alex Rose reports. Big Get: The Sklar Brothers. Twin comedians the Sklar Brothers join "Colorado...
Mountain Mineral Market
Mountain Mineral Market is a local, family-owned business selling crystals, plants, jewelry, and gemstones. It’s Colorado’s best crystal and rock shop!. Owners Josh Johnson and Andy Clements stopped by Great Day Colorado to tell us all about it.
Another Colorado library closes for meth contamination
The Bemis Public Library in Littleton will close immediately after a test found meth contamination in the public bathrooms. Lisa D'Souza reports.
Local Extreme Skier Creates Iconic Documentary ‘Mission Mount Mangart’
Colorado is a winter wonderland today, and one of our guests this morning is no stranger to the snow! Local extreme skier, and Denver native, Chris Anthony, caught up with GDC Hosts Chris Tomer and Spencer Thomas, regarding his new documentary, ‘Mission Mount Mangart’. The award winning film is about the legendary Colorado 10th Mountain Division of WWI.
State lawmakers to unveil bills to fight auto theft
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado leads the nation in auto theft, and now Governor Jared Polis is calling on state lawmakers to address the growing problem. Senate Democrats said they will unveil a bipartisan plan to combat auto thefts later this month. The new Speaker of the House at the state Capitol talked about what to expect in that proposal on our political program, Colorado Point of View.
Man claims he was poisoned by Taco Bell after soda machine argument
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Taco Bell customer says he was hospitalized with rat poisoning.
Regulators move mine plan near Okefenokee a big step forward
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A company’s plan to mine minerals just outside the Okefenokee Swamp and its federally protected wildlife refuge moved a big step closer Thursday to approval by Georgia regulators, who have spent years evaluating the project that opponents say could permanently harm an ecological treasure.
Aspen Park Vet Hospital and ResQRanch
This is a sponsored segment by Aspen Park Vet Hospital. Aspen Park Vet Hospital provides a full-range of veterinarian services for cats, dogs, horses, fish, and everything in between!. Dr. Jena Questen was picked as the small business person of the year and continues to do incredible work in our...
