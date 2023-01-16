Read full article on original website
Eve Best Says It's 'Really Scary' That House Of The Dragon Themes Are Prevalent Today
Part of what makes George R. R. Martin's world from "A Song of Ice and Fire" so captivating is how the series captures themes and ideas that remain prevalent to this day. While a good chunk of shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" deal with fantastical concepts like dark magic and dragons, at their core, they are really about the human beings who inhabit Westeros — and how those people scheme and betray and war with one another, something which is very much prevalent in the world today.
Before Video Games Caused Violence, 60 Minutes Told Us That Dungeons & Dragons Did
In the 4th season of "Stranger Things," a few of the leading kids join a "Dungeons & Dragons" (D&D) group at their school called The Hellfire Club. "D&D" has always been an essential part of "Stranger Things." As avid players of the tabletop RPG, when weird things happen in Hawkins, the gang uses their vast knowledge of the monsters in the game to explain real-life occurrences.
The Witcher's Anya Chalotra Gained More Body Confidence Through Playing Yennefer
Although Netflix's "The Witcher" is currently facing some hardships due to Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, leaving the show, it's still one of the most popular series Netflix has ever done. "The Witcher" is based on a book series of the same name and a video game adaptation based on the books. Much of the series' success came from how much fans loved Cavill's portrayal of Geralt, but he can't be the only one credited with bringing the show to life in a big way.
Star Wars Needs To Show Us What Happens After Rise Of Skywalker
"The Rise of Skywalker" was a complicated phenomenon, somehow tantrically disappointing and furiously rushed. Disney's "Star Wars" development speedrun had reached its terrible climax, the point in any sufficiently arduous long-distance sprint where the athletes lose track of their own limbs and start tumbling to the asphalt. Somehow, Palpatine returned. Even more somehow, it wasn't fun to see him.
Jolene Blalock Relied On Her Eyes To Portray The Stoicism Of Star Trek: Enterprise's T'Pol
Most "Star Trek" series have one character who doesn't have emotions (or at least doesn't show them), which makes for a very unique acting challenge. The original series had the famous Vulcan character Spock (Leonard Nimoy), "Star Trek: The Next Generation" had Data (Brent Spiner), and "Star Trek: Voyager" had Tuvok (Tim Russ). In a 1978 interview with The Orlando Sentinel (via MeTV), Nimoy made a point of mentioning that Vulcans aren't devoid of emotion, but rather they are in control of their emotions, and that there was a certain subtle acting involved in making those emotions just visible under the surface.
Vikings: Valhalla Showrunner Jeb Stuart Explains How Season 2's Increased Diversity Reflects Viking Culture - Exclusive
When it comes to historical fiction, people love to use various time periods as an excuse for a lack of on-screen diversity, claiming it wouldn't make sense for a certain religion, race, or sexual orientation to exist in a certain place or time. Yet those assertions are incorrect more often than not. Virtually nowhere in history was devoid of different races (via Mythcreants). Conquerors are the ones who write the history books, and their biases are evident in how whitewashed history is.
Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Appears To Have Begun Filming And Potentially Has A Brand New Title
"WandaVision" was the first Marvel series to debut on Disney+, setting the bar fairly high for what was to come after. It's now been two years since that show ended, and while a second season isn't in the cards, the story of Westview will continue with a spinoff series titled "Agatha: Coven of Chaos." As the title suggests, the new show will follow "WandaVision" antagonist Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). Last we saw of her, she was placed under a spell to continue living as the nosy neighbor in the small New Jersey town.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Are Starting To See Bailey In A Different Light
So far during his time as FBI Deputy Director on Paramount+'s "Criminal Minds: Evolution," Doug Bailey (Nicholas D'Agosto) has been raising hackles left and right at the Behavioral Analysis Unit. Beginning with his debut on the show in the "Just Getting Started" episode that kicked off the most recent season, Bailey has seemed to be doing everything in his power to impede the BAU's work on the all-important investigation of the ruthless criminal enterprise run by Elias "Sicarius" Voit (Zach Gilford).
The First Thing The Witcher's Freya Allan Did After Getting Cast Was Finish Her Homework
"The Witcher" franchise seems to be in a bit of a tough spot at the moment. First, we got the news that Henry Cavill, who plays the titular role of Geralt of Rivia, would be exiting the series after the upcoming third season of the dark fantasy show. Then came the downright brutal fan and critical response to the recent spin-off, "The Witcher: Blood Origin." Netflix's big fantasy franchise currently appears to be on somewhat unstable footing.
HBO's The Sympathizer: What We Know So Far
Despite some of the shake-ups and hiccups that have come from their ongoing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO continues to be one of the preeminent original programming creators in Hollywood. And for proof of that fact, look no further than the overwhelmingly positive first reactions to their latest original, "The Last of Us" (per Rotten Tomatoes). Such accolades have, of course, been commonplace for HBO over the years, with the network, and now its streaming wing, producing some of the best-loved series in television history, with titles like "The Sopranos," "The Wire," "Six Feet Under," "Game of Thrones," and most recently "Succession."
Cary Elwes Was Wowed By Stranger Things' Ultra-Realistic Starcourt Mall
Cary Elwes has been in many high-profile and memorable projects throughout his long and illustrious career. From classics like "The Princess Bride" to mind-bending horror films like "Saw," he seems open to exploring every cinematic genre. It wasn't exactly a huge surprise when Elwes joined "Stranger Things" for its third season as the shady mayor of Hawkins, Larry Kline. At the climax of the season, Kline is arrested for corruption due to his backroom deals to help Starcourt Mall get built. The mall and the company backing it are actually revealed to be a front for the Soviet Union's attempts to tap into the supernatural occurrences happening in the small town.
How Much Of Mandalore History Do You Need To Know For The Mandalorian Season 3?
Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" will see the much-anticipated journey of our titular hero Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) — and Grogru, of course — to his war-torn homeworld of Mandalore, where things set to pop off between him, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and whoever else has a problem with the Darksaber-wielding bounty hunter.
Fright Night Made Use Of A Scrapped Monster Design From Ghostbusters
While 1984's "Ghostbusters" is often remembered as a comedy classic, some fans may sleep on how truly spooky the film actually was. If you were a kid seeing it for the first time, the library ghost, the rotten corpse cabby, or Gozer the Gozerian probably frightened you a little bit. Well, the frights could have been a whole lot scarier if an early design for a featured ghost made it into the film.
Cobra Kai To Land Its Final Crane Kick With Season 6 (& Why It's The Right Time)
Back in the spring of 2018, a little-known "Originals" section of YouTube gained attention thanks to "Cobra Kai," a show which continued "The Karate Kid" saga over three decades later. As influential as the first three movies in the franchise had become, the first season of "Cobra Kai" brought new attention because it focused heavily on Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) — a former villain who mellowed with the passage of time. The back and forth between Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) defined the appeal of the early seasons, with characters both old and new making the show gripping and exciting as it unfolded. Each new character unique to the program has even inspired polls to determine which player deserves their own spin-off.
Jason Momoa Claims He'll 'Always Be Aquaman' In The DCU And Teases Possible Additional Characters
Back when director Zack Snyder was at the forefront of the DC Extended Universe, he and Warner Bros. wasted little time filling out their Justice League lineup. With Henry Cavill's Superman leading the charge, we soon met Ben Affleck's Batman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, in addition to a few slightly smaller names to round out the roster. Alongside Ezra Miller's Flash and Ray Fisher's Cyborg stood Jason Momoa's Aquaman — a take on the longtime DC Comics staple that would go on to redefine the aquatic hero for a new generation.
Debra Jo Rupp's That '70s Show Wig Gave Her A Level Of Privacy Off-Screen
Those '70s hairstyles on "That '70s Show" weren't necessarily the hairstyles that the cast members wore all the time. According to a 2005 interview with Topher Grace (Eric Forman) in Time, Grace wore a wig for his last two years on the show so he would be able to have a more modern hairstyle for film work.
How Avatar: The Way Of Water Beat The Box Office Odds Despite Its Massive Budget
Like many of James Cameron's films, "Avatar: The Way of Water" became a crowd-pleasing box office juggernaut. In fact, it even beat out "Top Gun: Maverick," which was the top earner of 2022 until early in the year. While even the director had doubts as to whether his latest "Avatar"...
Stephen King Adaptation The Boogeyman Is Heading To Theaters
The forthcoming Stephen King adaptation, "The Boogeyman," was originally envisioned as a direct-to-streaming movie, but will instead debut in theaters later this year, signaling a change of plans from 20th Century Studios. "The Boogeyman" is based on a short story by prolific horror author Stephen King in which a man...
Pain Hustlers - What We Know So Far
2023 is already proving to be another big year for Netflix on the cinematic front. The service has announced that roughly 49 original movies will be premiering on the platform over the course of the year, including major flagship projects like "Luther: The Fallen Sun" and "Extraction 2" (via Deadline). However, amid the vast sea of films Netflix is set to release over the incoming months, one surprising entry has managed to stand out among the crowd: the crime-drama "Pain Hustlers."
The Ending Of Dog Gone Explained
Netflix recently provided dog lovers with "Dog Gone," a new movie that takes them on a heartwarming adventure to find a family's lost dog. The film, based on the real-life story told in Pauls Toutonghi's 2017 book "Dog Gone: A Lost Pet's Extraordinary Journey and the Family Who Brought Him Home," follows the Marshall family as they go on a search for their beloved dog Gonker after he goes missing on the Appalachian Trail. It's a story that'll easily touch the hearts of dog lovers far and wide.
