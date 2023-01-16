Marquette, MI – January 20, 2023 – mediaBrew Communications is teaming up with Household Appliance, Furniture & Mattress Gallery AGAIN to bring you another great giveaway! Register for the Household 5K Giveaway for a chance to win a $5000 shopping spree at Household of Marquette! Update your living room, get ready for summer grilling, or replace that appliance that’s just ready to go!

