Margaret Alice Clark
Margaret Alice Clark passed away December 27, 2022, at Comfort and Love Senior Care Home in Wichita, Kansas. Margaret was born February 1, 1928, to Phillip N and Winnie Herrman Edwards, in Emporia, Kansas. She attended country school near the family farm in rural Greenwood County and attended Hamilton Rural High School, graduating with the class of 1945. Her upbringing during the Great Depression and 1930’s Dust Bowl days forever left an impression and “waste not, want not” habits that endured throughout her lifetime.
Sandra L. Siebuhr
Sandra L. Siebuhr, 73, passed away late Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Newman Regional Health surrounded by her family. She was born March 28, 1949 in Cleveland, Ohio the daughter of Kenneth Joseph Sr. and Georgia June Mountz Dorksen. Sandy attended Catholic School in Cleveland before moving to California at the age of 17 to be near her mother.
Lesta Arlone Soderstrom
Lesta Arlone Soderstrom passed away January 9, 2023, at home in Louisville, Kentucky at the age of 99. Arlone was born in Madison, Kansas on August 18, 1923, the daughter of Ethel and Chester Garriott. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ethel and Chester Garriott; sister, Delores Rees; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Emporia boys basketball falls to Andover Central in Ralph Miller semifinal
The Emporia High School boys basketball team came up short against Andover Central in the Ralph Miller Classic semifinal, 41-35, in Chanute on Friday night. “They’re really and their zone makes it tough to score,” Baldwin said. “We struggled in the perimeter offensively for the majority of the game and this was one of those games where each possession was important.”
LCL Tournament 2023 Preview
It’s that time of year again when area high school basketball teams gather in Emporia for the annual Lyon County League Basketball Tournament. The 102nd edition of this historical tournament will be held from Jan. 23-28 at Emporia’s White Auditorium and should have a few interesting matchups. On the girls’ side, Lebo High School stands at 11-0 and will be the top seed while a surging Olpe High School squad is 9-3 and will be the No. 2 seed. Third-seeded Madison High School sits at 9-2, followed by a strong Burlingame High School team at 8-3, which will be the No. 4 seed.
State orders issued against two local shippers
A Neosho Rapids company is under a state order to shut down for not paying fines, while an Emporia trucking company faces a fine for not conducting annual inspections of its vehicles. The Kansas Corporation Commission ordered Mark Dill Harvesting, 1488 Road X, to suspend commercial operations Tuesday.
Emporia boys basketball begins Ralph Miller Classic with win
The Emporia High School boys basketball team began the Ralph Miller Classic with a convincing opening-round win over Coffeyville on Thursday, 57-23. “We got off to a really good start and had a lot of guys contribute,” head coach Lee Baldwin said. “This was a fun one to watch and our guys were happy for each other.”
Snow chance map - 1/20/23
A little snow may fall on Emporia this weekend. But it appears central Kansas will get the w…
Emporia bowling teams win at Topeka West
The Emporia High School boys and girls bowling teams both won at the Topeka West quad on Wednesday afternoon. The boys finished with a team score of 2,524 and had four of the top individual finishers. Khalil Sanchez led the Spartans with a series score of 666, Colton Swift had a 652, Morgan Liggett bowled a 606 and Devin Mohling totaled 600.
'Every child deserves a chance': Argabright talks philosophy during Kansas Superintendent of the Year recognition
TOPEKA — Dr. Michael Argabright was formally recognized as the Kansas Superintendent of the Year during the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year Awards ceremony at the Bishop Education Center in Topeka Wednesday. Argabright, who has led the Southern Lyon County USD 252 School District since July 2006, had...
Doug Stone plays the Emporia Granada Theatre
Country music singer Doug Stone performed at the Emporia Granada Theatre Friday night. Stone’s repertoire includes “I’d Be Better Off (In a Pine Box),” “In a Different Light,” “A Jukebox with a Country Song,” “Too Busy Being in Love” and “Why Didn’t I Think of That.”
Burnley Memorial Library looks forward to 85th year
The Burnley Memorial Library is gearing up for a new year of bringing learning and fun to Chase Countians of all ages. Library director Janet Ayers said the library is busy preparing for its annual list of programs, bringing back fan-favorite activities and expanding its existing programming to better serve the citizens of Chase County.
Humane Society offers final "good faith" alteration to contracts amid Lyon County split
The Humane Society of the Flint Hills has offered Lyon County one last “good faith” alteration to its contract. HSFH executive director Stephanie Achille said the Humane Society offered two quarantine court-hold kennels and a financial support increase, as negotiation challenges have surrounded the number of kennels available for county-held animals, financial support and “an overall disregard for our current shelter program.”
Rain and snow could make Saturday slow
A little snow may fall on Emporia this weekend. But it appears central Kansas will get the worst of it. “Areas north of Highway 50 will have the best chance to see accumulating snowfall,” a National Weather Service advisory from Wichita said Friday morning.
Dance Monkey Dance kicks off the Kansas Free for Arts Winter Concert Series
Missouri native Doug Dicharry, aka Dance Monkey Dance, brought his funk, Ozark stomp sound to the Emporia Arts Center Friday evening to kick off the Kansas Free for Arts Winter Concert Series. Kansas bluegrass picker John Depew opened.
Contract negotiations fail between Humane Society, Lyon County
The Humane Society of the Flint Hills and Lyon County failed to reached an agreement on contract renewals, the county announced Thursday evening. That means, effective Jan. 27, the Emporia Animal Shelter will no longer work with Lyon County for animal quarantine services. “Despite months of good faith negotiations, Lyon...
Emporia wrestling sweeps senior night duals
It was senior night at yesterday’s Emporia High School-Ottawa High School wrestling dual. And wins for both the boys and girls squads seemed fitting on a special evening. The Spartans upended Ottawa 64-18 and are now 1-3 in duals.
Area school sports roundup - Jan. 19
Chase County High School High School lost a close battle to the Osage City Indians Thursday at the Flint Hills Shoot Out Tournament. The three-point victory by Osage City, 48-51, dropped Chase County to 9-3.
Plumb Place Becomes Southwick House with Appointment of New Board Members
The name "Plumb Place" has been officially retired in favor of "Southwick House," as a group of community members work to restore services for women in need in Emporia. According to a written release, the Plumb Place Board of Directors met Jan. 9, after the approval and appointment by the Lyon County District Court. The board is comprised of community members "from different fields and walks of life, including educators, financial accountants, an attorney, social workers, and more."
