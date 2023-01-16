Pacific Rim: Wrestle Kingdom, Great Muta Bye-Bye, remembering Johnny Powers

Jim Valley & Fumo Saito catch up on the last month of Japanese wrestling.

The Pacific Rim Pro Wrestling Podcast is back as Fumi Saito and I catch up on the end of 2022, the beginning of 2023, and the year to come.

On the topic board: Wrestle Kingdom 17, Mercedes Mone, Stardom, Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, The Great Muta's last matches, what he has meant to Pro Wrestling NOAH and the mystery surrounding Mutoh's (not Muta's) last opponent.

Plus, Fumi remembers the late Johnny Powers and his very important connection to Antonio Inoki and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

It's another packed show, so please check it out.

