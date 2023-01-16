Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: January 20-22, 2023
You will not run out of things to do this weekend around Grand Rapids. From ice skating around the clock with Grand Rapids Griffins players, to hockey and basketball games, the Harlem Globetrotters, concerts, axe throwing, hiking with goats, the World of Winter Festival, and even get some Pronto Pups!
Grand Rapids Airport Adds New Self-Serve Wine Bar, Bookstore
Can I hang out here even if I'm not taking a flight? Wine AND books? Yes, please!. Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids has begun construction on Ink by Hudson, a new wine bar and contemporary bookstore. They say Ink by Hudson will offer travelers a taste of...
These Vintage Grand Rapids Menus From The 1960s Are Full Of Nostalgia
44% of Americans say they eat out at a restaurant at least one time per week. I guess I'm above average because my wife Lindsey and I like to eat out at least twice a week which puts us with about 25% of Americans who do the same. One of...
17 Weirdly Amazing Things You Can Borrow From The Herrick District Library
Public Libraries are arguably one of the cornerstones of a good community. Not only do they offer a space to educate, grow, and entertain ourselves, they're also good neighbors. Libraries will take people in during bad weather, they offer a place to check your internet if you're without, and you...
28 Years Later – Grand Rapids’ Robin Sue Scott Went To Work & Never Returned
I hate having to write articles like this. Hopefully, I will be able to write another one solely about the return of these lovely women. It has been 28 long years since Robin Sue Scott left for work and unfortunately, she never returned. Grand Rapids resident Robin Sue Scott disappeared...
The Griffins Are Hitting The Ice For 24 Hours Straight To Help West Michigan Kids
The Grand Rapids Griffins Probably spend countless hours on the ice each year between practice and games. But, for 24 hours they're skating to help others instead of their own game. Starting at 10pm on Saturday, January 21st through Sunday, January 22nd at 10pm the Grand Rapids Griffins will be...
The First Columbian Cafe, Restaurant is Coming to Downtown Grand Rapids
A first-of-its-kind restaurant and cafe is opening up downtown Grand Rapids!. Founder of Pochis Sweet Designs to Open New Restaurant Downtown Grand Rapids. Paola Carlson, a Latina entrepreneur specializing in chocolate covered strawberries and other sweets, is expanding her business with a new Columbian cafe and restaurant downtown Grand Rapids.
Val Lego Announces Departure from WZZM TV-13 in Grand Rapids
You've seen her anchoring the news and doing health coverage for 17 years on 13 On Your Side. On Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, Val Lego made a surprising Facebook announcement...She is leaving WZZM TV-13. Val has had an incredible career. She has interviewed former first ladies, heads of corporations, and...
Michigan Cheaters Beware, This New Facebook Trend Is Looking To Out You
Cheaters never win... that's especially true when it comes to romance and relationships. And to be totally frank- we aren't living in the days of being able to live a double life with multiple wives. Back before the internet, you heard of men who would have families in different cities, or wives and double lives. Now, with all of the internet sleuths, it's increasingly more difficult to be a bad partner.
Do I Need to Worry About Flooding at My House in Grand Rapids?
Flooding at my house? Not a chance, right? Okay, maybe a sewer problem or something, but nothing else? Ha! What about a weather event with a major rainstorm, snowmelt, etc? What then, and how can I plan for it?. It's been a very long time, four decades in time, that...
Gilda’s LaughFest 2023 Will Feature Tig Notaro, Pete Holmes And More!
Grand Rapids, get ready to laugh! Gilda's LaughFest 2023 is happening March 8-12, 2023. The festival benefits Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, which provides free emotional healthcare to children, adults, families, and friends on any kind of cancer journey or those grieving the death of someone in their life due to any cause.
Did You Know This Michigan City Has HEATED SIDEWALKS?!
I am always amazed by all of the cool things I learn about living in Michigan. In one of my daily (and multiple) conversations I have with fellow radio girlie and morning show peep, Laura Hardy, she is always finding out cool things since we are both from other states.
Have You Seen this Missing Grand Rapids Woman, Vicki Graham?
Vicki has been found and returned home safely late last night the Kent County Sheriff's Department said. Deputies were speaking with her family. It's always so scary and sad for a family when a beloved family member wonders off and can't be found, especially when they suffer from dementia. That...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Two West Michigan High Schools Involved In An Assault At Basketball Game
Details are still being collected, but here is what we know so far. The Ottawa County Sheriff's office says an East Kentwood player and coach were ejected after a fight at the game. They said it was linked to an assault between a member of the East Kentwood High School and Grand Haven High School Girls' basketball teams.
Nicole Kidman-led film ‘Holland, Michigan’ is looking for West Michigan extras
A major film production is headed to West Michigan in April, and they are looking for folks interested in working as background extras on set.
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
Mysterious Pyramid in Allegan Can Be Seen From Google Earth. What Is It?
It turns out West Michigan is freakier than I thought!. After watching the most recent episodes of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix and learning of the infamous UFO sighting along Lake Michigan in 1994, it got me thinking about other paranormal phenomena throughout the area. Did you know there's a mysterious...
West Olive Animal Shelter Celebrating Betty White’s Birthday In A Major Way
Happy birthday to the late but still great icon, Betty White!. If there was one thing you absolutely knew about Betty, she was a huge advocate for animals and the proper treatment of animals. It has been said that Betty White had 26 dogs at one point in her life.
Michigan Man Is ‘The Pez Outlaw’ In Netflix Documentary
A Dewitt, Michigan man is the focus of the Netflix documentary 'The Pez Outlaw'. Welcome to the party if you missed this crazy story and the now-streaming documentary that goes along with it. This twisted tale is so bizarre, even Hollywood could not make it up. The life of Steve Glew is as real as it gets.
