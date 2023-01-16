ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

WKRG News 5

Child life flighted from Emerald Coast Parkway crash in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A medical helicopter was flown in Friday morning after a crash on Emerald Coast Parkway by Matthews Boulevard. Around 11:30 am., Destin Fire Rescue said Okaloosa Medflight took a child to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment after the collision. An adult was taken by ambulance to HCA Destin-Fort Walton Beach […]
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Blue Wahoos players pay special visit to children in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Students at Longleaf Elementary School in Pensacola received some special attention from the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Thursday. Wahoos players and their mascot "Kazoo," made a stop at the school Thursday morning. Players read the book "Kazoo Makes the Team" to students. Players Will Banfield and Griffin Conine...
PENSACOLA, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Gallery Night Celebrates Lunar New Year Tonight

The celebration begins at 5 p.m. tonight on Palafox Street in Downtown Pensacola. Come cozy and warm in your favorite ugly sweater and:. ENJOY the open streets and fun atmosphere of Gallery Night where you never know WHAT you’ll see, find, or experience!. Gallery Night is a 501c3 nonprofit...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Council On Aging unveils new tiny home in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A solution to our area's affordable housing crisis could be going small. The Council on Aging unveiled a new tiny home project on Friday. The council purchased two tiny homes to help elderly individuals facing hardship. Beverly Monroe has been living in the new tiny home...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office to host self-defense classes

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is hosting a self-defense class Saturday. It's for women and children to learn self-dense tactics. It will be held at two separate locations -- Emerald Coast Martial Arts in Fort Walton Beach and Gordon Martial Arts in Crestview. The first class...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man o’ Wars wash up on Okaloosa Island beaches

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A streak of teal and turquoise is marking the high-tide line along Okaloosa County beaches. Though they might look like little plastic bags, they are venomous Man o’ Wars that are drying up along the shore. WKRG News 5 found the creatures washed up at Princess Beach near the Eglin […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are looking for a missing and endangered 14-year-old in Escambia County. The sheriff's office posted an alert Friday afternoon for Donald Reco Butler. He was last seen Wednesday at 3 p.m. on the 4100-block of West Navy Blvd. Deputies say he may be in need...
WJHG-TV

Bay County works to reopen the East Pass

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is something locals have been talking about since the early 2000′s. Ever since nature closed up the East Pass, not once, but twice, many have been looking forward to Bay County’s plan of reopening it. With support from some in the community, the pass is now one step closer to reopening.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Ribbon cutting signifies growth in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County officials came together Wednesday to cut the ribbon for the U.S. Highway 331 Water and Sewer project in central Walton County. Representatives from the City of DeFuniak Springs and the City of Freeport, the Walton County Economic Development Alliance, and the Triumph Board were there to announce the completion of the project.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Eglin Air Force Base working to bring family care to Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The 96th Test Wing at Eglin Air Force Base is developing a proposal to build a military family care complex in Crestview. The Eglin Test and Training Complex is home to thousands of military members from all branches. For several years, members of the Army's 7th Special...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WJHG-TV

DUI Manslaughter Arrest

Circuit Judge Brantley Clark sentenced 30-year-old Christopher Michael Way to 25 years after he pled no contest to lewd or lascivious molestation, felon in possession of a firearm, and other related charges. Panama City to Lend a Hand to Selma Victims. Updated: 3 hours ago. That's why one local company...
PANAMA CITY, FL

