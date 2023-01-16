Read full article on original website
Child life flighted from Emerald Coast Parkway crash in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A medical helicopter was flown in Friday morning after a crash on Emerald Coast Parkway by Matthews Boulevard. Around 11:30 am., Destin Fire Rescue said Okaloosa Medflight took a child to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment after the collision. An adult was taken by ambulance to HCA Destin-Fort Walton Beach […]
Family, friends gather for Pearl Harbor survivor Frank Emond's funeral in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Family and friends gathered at Barrancas National Cemetery Friday to bid their final farewells to a much loved veteran. Frank Emond was serving in the Navy, aboard the U.S.S. Pennsylvania when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. Emond told the story many times at community events. He died...
Blue Wahoos players pay special visit to children in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Students at Longleaf Elementary School in Pensacola received some special attention from the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Thursday. Wahoos players and their mascot "Kazoo," made a stop at the school Thursday morning. Players read the book "Kazoo Makes the Team" to students. Players Will Banfield and Griffin Conine...
Gallery Night Celebrates Lunar New Year Tonight
The celebration begins at 5 p.m. tonight on Palafox Street in Downtown Pensacola. Come cozy and warm in your favorite ugly sweater and:. ENJOY the open streets and fun atmosphere of Gallery Night where you never know WHAT you’ll see, find, or experience!. Gallery Night is a 501c3 nonprofit...
Council On Aging unveils new tiny home in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A solution to our area's affordable housing crisis could be going small. The Council on Aging unveiled a new tiny home project on Friday. The council purchased two tiny homes to help elderly individuals facing hardship. Beverly Monroe has been living in the new tiny home...
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office to host self-defense classes
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is hosting a self-defense class Saturday. It's for women and children to learn self-dense tactics. It will be held at two separate locations -- Emerald Coast Martial Arts in Fort Walton Beach and Gordon Martial Arts in Crestview. The first class...
Petition aims to stop alleged funeral home suspect from being buried at Barrancas cemetery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- As the Escambia County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation into corpse abuse allegations against a funeral home worker, there is a new fight underway. A military veteran has created an online petition to stop the alleged suspect, who is also a veteran, from being buried at...
Fatal accident on Emerald Coast Parkway, Highway 98 westbound shutdown: Destin Fire Rescue
Man killed walking across HWY 98 in Destin, Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
Man o’ Wars wash up on Okaloosa Island beaches
OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A streak of teal and turquoise is marking the high-tide line along Okaloosa County beaches. Though they might look like little plastic bags, they are venomous Man o’ Wars that are drying up along the shore. WKRG News 5 found the creatures washed up at Princess Beach near the Eglin […]
‘Christ of the Gulf’: 9-foot tall Jesus statue part of artificial reef deployment near Destin-Fort Walton Beach
On January 15, 2023, the Okaloosa Coastal Resource Team successfully deployed the vessel MANTA off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach in Okaloosa County, Florida. The artificial reef was deployed in 111ft of water, approximately 16 nautical miles southwest of Destin, inside the LAARS C permitted area. But, the MANTA...
Florida woman booked on DUI manslaughter for Crestview motorcycle crash
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department made an arrest seven months after a deadly crash on North Ferdon Boulevard and 1st Avenue. CPD said the crash on June 17, 2022, claimed the life of 38-year-old William Norris Cosgrove III of Fort Walton Beach. According to a police report, 55-year-old Ellie Mae Ainsworth of […]
29-year-old Pensacola man in critical condition after crash on Blue Angel Parkway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 29-year-old Pensacola man is in critical condition after a crash on Blue Angel Parkway Thursday night. The crash happened on Blue Angel Parkway and Highway 98 at around 5:40 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 29-year-old was traveling by motorcycle south on the right...
Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are looking for a missing and endangered 14-year-old in Escambia County. The sheriff's office posted an alert Friday afternoon for Donald Reco Butler. He was last seen Wednesday at 3 p.m. on the 4100-block of West Navy Blvd. Deputies say he may be in need...
Bay County works to reopen the East Pass
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is something locals have been talking about since the early 2000′s. Ever since nature closed up the East Pass, not once, but twice, many have been looking forward to Bay County’s plan of reopening it. With support from some in the community, the pass is now one step closer to reopening.
Ribbon cutting signifies growth in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County officials came together Wednesday to cut the ribbon for the U.S. Highway 331 Water and Sewer project in central Walton County. Representatives from the City of DeFuniak Springs and the City of Freeport, the Walton County Economic Development Alliance, and the Triumph Board were there to announce the completion of the project.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with SUV on Blue Angel Parkway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 29-year-old motorcyclist from Pensacola was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries after a crash Thursday on Blue Angel Parkway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said at 5:40 p.m., on Thursday, the 29-year-old was driving south on the right shoulder of Blue Angel Parkway, south of […]
Eglin Air Force Base working to bring family care to Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The 96th Test Wing at Eglin Air Force Base is developing a proposal to build a military family care complex in Crestview. The Eglin Test and Training Complex is home to thousands of military members from all branches. For several years, members of the Army's 7th Special...
DUI Manslaughter Arrest
Circuit Judge Brantley Clark sentenced 30-year-old Christopher Michael Way to 25 years after he pled no contest to lewd or lascivious molestation, felon in possession of a firearm, and other related charges. Panama City to Lend a Hand to Selma Victims. Updated: 3 hours ago. That's why one local company...
Lakeview Center in Pensacola having trouble filling mental health positions
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Dozens of agencies across Northwest Florida are teaming up to help tackle issues surrounding mental health and substance abuse in our community. The Lakeview Center is a part of the Mental Health Task Force of Northwest Florida. This team of local agencies represents just about every part...
