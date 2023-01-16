Liz Slattery’s worst moment at Indian Hill happens to be one of her favorites. In the 2010 girls soccer state semifinals against Madeira, Slattery’s opening penalty kick hit the crossbar. Her hands hit her face in disbelief and her elbows collapsed to her knees. That missed penalty kick proved to be the difference in a battle of two undefeated teams. Indian Hill went home, and Madeira won the Division II state title four days later.

INDIAN HILL, OH ・ 53 MINUTES AGO