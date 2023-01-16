ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdhn.com

New Coffee County D.A. appointed by Gov. Ivey

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — The Governor has officially chosen the new District Attorney for Coffee and Pike County. Governor Kay Ivey appointed Attorney James Tarbox as the new Coffee-Pike County District Attorney on Friday, January 20. Tarbox says he is honored and humbled to be given the opportunity...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy