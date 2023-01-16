ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

WTNH

Police make arrest in Griswold attempted armed robbery

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police made an arrest in an attempted robbery investigation from December. After an investigation, police arrested 42-year-old Charlie Snowfly of Waterbury on Thursday and charged him with the illegal use of a facsimile firearm, criminal attempt/robbery in the second degree, breach of peace in the second degree, and threatening […]
GRISWOLD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Victim Robbed at Gunpoint ATM in Meriden, Car Stolen: Police

Police are investigating an armed robbery in Meriden after people with a gun approached the victim at a bank ATM and stole his car Friday morning, police said. The victim was at the ATM at Bank of America at 400 East Main St. when two strangers approached him and one showed a gun, he told police.
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Shots Fired at Home in Portland: Police

Portland police are investigating after someone fired several shots at a home in Portland early Friday morning. Officers responded to Maple Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found several shell casings in the road and saw that several bullets has...
PORTLAND, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Haven Officer Describes Helping Man Threatening to Jump Off Bridge

As the usual traffic moved across the Ferry Street bridge last Friday, everything else stopped for Officer Shane Wityak and a man who stood near the top of that bridge. “I could tell by his body language that he was kind of more open to conversation, so we took a soft approach,” said Wityak.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man stole, damaged over $200K in cars from Meriden dealership: PD

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man possibly linked to 10 other car thefts is accused of stealing and damaging over $200K in cars from a dealership in Meriden last year. Police said on April 6, 2022, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to Roberts Dodge on South Broad Street for a burglar alarm. When they arrived, […]
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Thwarts Carjacker in Shelton With Coffee

A woman threw coffee in the face of a man attempting to steal her car at a convenience store in Shelton Wednesday morning, according to police. It happened around 7:15 a.m. at Mont's Mart on Leavenworth Road. One suspect jumped into the victim's car but was not able to drive...
SHELTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police, FBI Investigating Theft of $375K From Town of Seymour

Seymour police are investigating the theft of about $375,000 in town funds, according to Police Chief John Bucherati. Police in Seymour are working with the State's Attorney's Office and the FBI on the investigation, Bucherati said. He did not release any futher details. Seymour First Selectwoman Annmarie Drugonis posted on...
SEYMOUR, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Early Morning Shooting in New Haven

A man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in New Haven. Officers responded to a parking lot at 296 Whalley Avenue around 1 a.m. and found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
NEW HAVEN, CT

