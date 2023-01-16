Read full article on original website
Man falsely reported son inside stolen car in Waterbury to expedite police response: PD
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested a dad after he allegedly falsely reported that his son was inside a stolen car. Police said on Friday around 8:42 a.m., officers responded to an Exxon Gas Station on Wolcott Street for the report of a car that was stolen while left running and unoccupied. The driver […]
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Man Tries To Carjack Vehicles On I-84 In Hartford, Police Say
In a scene taken out of a video game, a man tried to repeatedly steal vehicles on I-84 in Hartford until he was stopped by good samaritans who had enough of his antics, police said. The incident happened on Friday, Jan. 20 around 9:45 a.m., when state police received reports...
Chicopee teenager arrested after police seize 4 firearms, including 2 ghost guns in Springfield
A juvenile was arrested Friday morning after officers seized four firearms, including two ghost guns.
Police make arrest in Griswold attempted armed robbery
GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police made an arrest in an attempted robbery investigation from December. After an investigation, police arrested 42-year-old Charlie Snowfly of Waterbury on Thursday and charged him with the illegal use of a facsimile firearm, criminal attempt/robbery in the second degree, breach of peace in the second degree, and threatening […]
NBC Connecticut
Victim Robbed at Gunpoint ATM in Meriden, Car Stolen: Police
Police are investigating an armed robbery in Meriden after people with a gun approached the victim at a bank ATM and stole his car Friday morning, police said. The victim was at the ATM at Bank of America at 400 East Main St. when two strangers approached him and one showed a gun, he told police.
darientimes.com
Juveniles discovered traveling in stolen car on New Haven Road, Naugatuck police say
NAUGATUCK — Three juveniles were discovered traveling in a stolen car Wednesday evening, according to local police. “We commend our officers for their proactive enforcement and efforts at curbing juvenile and car theft crime,” police said in a statement. Naugatuck police said they were notified around 6:30 p.m....
NBC Connecticut
Shots Fired at Home in Portland: Police
Portland police are investigating after someone fired several shots at a home in Portland early Friday morning. Officers responded to Maple Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found several shell casings in the road and saw that several bullets has...
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Officer Describes Helping Man Threatening to Jump Off Bridge
As the usual traffic moved across the Ferry Street bridge last Friday, everything else stopped for Officer Shane Wityak and a man who stood near the top of that bridge. “I could tell by his body language that he was kind of more open to conversation, so we took a soft approach,” said Wityak.
Hamden, New Haven police investigating shooting that injured 20-year-old
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a shooting that spanned from Hamden to New Haven that left a 20-year-old man injured. New Haven police said officers responded to an area hospital for the report of a gunshot victim. Officials said the shooting involved two cars traveling in tandem at a high rate of […]
Man stole, damaged over $200K in cars from Meriden dealership: PD
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man possibly linked to 10 other car thefts is accused of stealing and damaging over $200K in cars from a dealership in Meriden last year. Police said on April 6, 2022, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to Roberts Dodge on South Broad Street for a burglar alarm. When they arrived, […]
Fatal Shooting: Victim Found At Waterbury Residence, Police Say
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead at a multi-family residence in Waterbury. The incident took place around 7:20 on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 137 Robbins St. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police, the man was found after officers responded to the home...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Thwarts Carjacker in Shelton With Coffee
A woman threw coffee in the face of a man attempting to steal her car at a convenience store in Shelton Wednesday morning, according to police. It happened around 7:15 a.m. at Mont's Mart on Leavenworth Road. One suspect jumped into the victim's car but was not able to drive...
Woman Attacked During Attempted Carjacking: Search On For Suspects In Shelton
A hunt is on for two Hispanic men who allegedly attacked a woman during an attempted carjacking in Fairfield County. It happened in Shelton around 7:15 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Mont's Mart at 198 Leavenworth Road in Shelton. During the incident, the two men attempted to steal a parked...
Shelton police distribute tracking devices to help deter catalytic converter theft
Catalytic converter thefts continue to be a major issue in Connecticut, leading one city to take action and provide residents with something designed to make thieves think twice before cutting into an automobile.
New Haven man charged with narcotics distribution after crashing minivan into DEA agents’ car
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was charged with distributing narcotics after he crashed a minivan into members of the city’s DEA task force earlier this month, according to authorities. A federal grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment charging 36-year-old Derrick Brock, of New Haven, with distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine […]
NBC Connecticut
Police, FBI Investigating Theft of $375K From Town of Seymour
Seymour police are investigating the theft of about $375,000 in town funds, according to Police Chief John Bucherati. Police in Seymour are working with the State's Attorney's Office and the FBI on the investigation, Bucherati said. He did not release any futher details. Seymour First Selectwoman Annmarie Drugonis posted on...
Ansonia police: Bridgeport man hid in woman’s car while she was in store, then attacked her
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A 25-year-old Bridgeport man hid in a woman’s car while she was at a CVS and then tried to steal from her, according to Ansonia police. The woman flagged police officers down at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to authorities. She told police she had been at the CVS on Pershing […]
East Hartford woman dies after hitting guardrail on Rt. 2 in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from East Hartford died Saturday morning after hitting a guardrail on Route 2 in Glastonbury. According to state police, the woman lost control of her car while traveling on Route 2 westbound, east of exit 8, around 1:17 a.m. For an unknown reason, she traveled to the left, drove […]
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Early Morning Shooting in New Haven
A man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in New Haven. Officers responded to a parking lot at 296 Whalley Avenue around 1 a.m. and found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
‘They did mad illegal stuff’: Man shot at by East Haven police says officers should have called off chase
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old man shot at by East Haven police following a chase on Interstate 95 claimed to media on Wednesday that police broke his foot. “Why was they chasing me on the highway?” Nicholas Gambardella told News 8 following a scheduled court appearance. “They were supposed to call that chase […]
