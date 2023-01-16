ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
TAMPA, FL
purplePTSD.com

Is Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins Replacement Already in the Building?

The Minnesota Vikings enter the 2023 offseason with a lot of question marks surrounding their roster, particularly the veterans. There could be a massive exodus of players as nearly two dozen are set to hit unrestricted free agency. One player that they should make an effort to retain is backup QB Nick Mullens, who could potentially be Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins replacement plan.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows

Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, PA
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
purplePTSD.com

NFL Playoff Picks: Will We See Divisional Upsets?

49ers -9.5 (W) The Chiefs beat the Jaguars by 10 during Week 10 of the regular season, but that was before Jacksonville caught fire down the stretch of the regular season. In the meantime, the only teams that Kansas City has beaten by double-digits since that game are the tanking Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and the already-eliminated Seattle Seahawks.
The Spun

Look: NFL Team Has No Running Water At Its Hotel

The Giants won't take the field until tonight, but this Saturday is already getting off to a poor start.  According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants' hotel in Center City has no water.  "Busted pipe. No showers this morning. They’re working on fixing it," Raanan wrote on ...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings RB Room Could Look Very Different in 2023

Many folks (myself included) went into the 2022 NFL season thinking the Vikings RB room could be one of if not the deepest groups of running backs in the entire league. However, when the dust settled, the Vikings finished the season ranked 27th in rushing attempts, 28th in rushing yards, and 25th in yards per attempt. Because of that, there are questions revolving around Minnesota’s running backs heading into the offseason, and the group could look completely different in 2023.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Intriguing Option Emerges to Bolster Minnesota’s Defensive Coaching Staff

Minnesota’s defensive coaching staff is going to see some change in the coming weeks. The departure of Ed Donatell means there is at least one spot to fill. Of course, one of the main questions on the collective mind of Vikings fans is who will get the task of being the new defensive general. One has to assume that the position will be a desirable one. Minnesota is coming off a 13-4 season where they captured the North. The young GM & HC combo are well respected. Given that Kevin O’Connell is an offensive mind, the new DC will likely have a lot of autonomy when constructing and calling the plays.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn offers five-star teammate of 2024 recruit A'Mon Lane

The Tigers have offered a premier defensive back for the 2024 class, and they could have an edge that may bring him to the Plains. Auburn has offered safety Anquon Fegans, according to his Twitter account. Fegans plays at Moody High School in Alabaster, Alabama, and is currently a composite five-star and the No. 2 prospect in Alabama according to 247Sports.
AUBURN, AL
