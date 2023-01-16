Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The family of Bryce Borca is offering a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Yardbarker
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
Is Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins Replacement Already in the Building?
The Minnesota Vikings enter the 2023 offseason with a lot of question marks surrounding their roster, particularly the veterans. There could be a massive exodus of players as nearly two dozen are set to hit unrestricted free agency. One player that they should make an effort to retain is backup QB Nick Mullens, who could potentially be Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins replacement plan.
Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows
Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
At Least 3 Vikings Starters Have Publicly Expressed Their Desire to Return
Oftentimes, the focus since losing to the New York Giants has been on which Vikings will depart. It makes sense given team’s challenging cap situation and the underwhelming effort in the playoffs’ opening round. The decision to fire Ed Donatell further accentuates the need for change, and yet we’ve heard from at least 3 Vikings starters that they’d like to remain.
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Playoff Picks: Will We See Divisional Upsets?
49ers -9.5 (W) The Chiefs beat the Jaguars by 10 during Week 10 of the regular season, but that was before Jacksonville caught fire down the stretch of the regular season. In the meantime, the only teams that Kansas City has beaten by double-digits since that game are the tanking Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and the already-eliminated Seattle Seahawks.
Look: NFL Team Has No Running Water At Its Hotel
The Giants won't take the field until tonight, but this Saturday is already getting off to a poor start. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants' hotel in Center City has no water. "Busted pipe. No showers this morning. They’re working on fixing it," Raanan wrote on ...
The Vikings RB Room Could Look Very Different in 2023
Many folks (myself included) went into the 2022 NFL season thinking the Vikings RB room could be one of if not the deepest groups of running backs in the entire league. However, when the dust settled, the Vikings finished the season ranked 27th in rushing attempts, 28th in rushing yards, and 25th in yards per attempt. Because of that, there are questions revolving around Minnesota’s running backs heading into the offseason, and the group could look completely different in 2023.
Intriguing Option Emerges to Bolster Minnesota’s Defensive Coaching Staff
Minnesota’s defensive coaching staff is going to see some change in the coming weeks. The departure of Ed Donatell means there is at least one spot to fill. Of course, one of the main questions on the collective mind of Vikings fans is who will get the task of being the new defensive general. One has to assume that the position will be a desirable one. Minnesota is coming off a 13-4 season where they captured the North. The young GM & HC combo are well respected. Given that Kevin O’Connell is an offensive mind, the new DC will likely have a lot of autonomy when constructing and calling the plays.
5 Cuts the Vikings Can Make to Create Massive Cap Space
The Minnesota Vikings offseason is officially underway after their loss in the Wild Card round to the New York Giants. One of the biggest topics of discussion for Minnesota, as has been for multiple years now, is their salary cap. Currently, the Vikings are over the projected 2023 salary cap...
Light snow expected throughout Jaguars vs. Chiefs playoff game
When the NBC’s pregame broadcast began for a Divisional Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, the snow was already falling. That’s not expected to end any time soon. Light flurries of snow are in the forecast in Kansas City, Mo. until the...
Vikings Lose Young, Promising Offensive Lineman to Falcons
Kyle Hinton joined the Vikings as a late-round selection in 2020. Since that time, he has been a depth option, someone the team has leaned on to provide the reinforcements up front when necessary. Unfortunately, the Vikings have lost the young OG to the Atlanta Falcons. Indeed, the team will...
More than 50,000 tickets sold for AFC title game in Atlanta
More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta, the NFL said Friday. Season-ticket holders of the Bills and Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the game comes to fruition.
Auburn offers five-star teammate of 2024 recruit A'Mon Lane
The Tigers have offered a premier defensive back for the 2024 class, and they could have an edge that may bring him to the Plains. Auburn has offered safety Anquon Fegans, according to his Twitter account. Fegans plays at Moody High School in Alabaster, Alabama, and is currently a composite five-star and the No. 2 prospect in Alabama according to 247Sports.
