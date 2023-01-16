ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

hamlethub.com

Magestic Ridgefield home of renowned composer for sale

When Jim Steinman passed in April of 2021, he left behind not only his incomparable body of musical and theatrical works, but also his beloved home in Ridgefield where he lived for nearly 30 years. From the time Jim acquired the quaint country cottage originally located on the property, it...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

City of Norwalk Welcomes New Recreation Supervisor!

The City of Norwalk is thrilled to welcome Diane Campbell as our new Recreation Supervisor in the Department of Recreation and Parks. Diane has over 20 years of experience in recreation, including organizing day camps, coaching grades K-12 in multiple sports, mentoring youth, and directing after-school programming for students K-5.
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury Museum Cancels Gala, Encourages Residents to Visit 80th Anniversary Exhibit

The Board of Trustees and the Friends of the Danbury Museum have made the difficult decision to pause the museum’s annual gala for this year. We know how much you all enjoy our signature event each winter—and we enjoy hosting it and getting to see friends, members, and sponsors who come out to support the mission of the Danbury Museum—so we hope we can look forward to seeing you at some of the other (fun)draising events we are planning for the year ahead.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield resident Jennifer Bozian, 53, has died

Jennifer Bozian of Longboat Key, FL and Ridgefield, CT passed away on Thursday, January 19, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 53. She was surrounded by loved ones at home in Ridgefield, CT as family and friends shared time with her throughout the holidays. Jennifer was...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Ronal Lima Landscaping

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Ronal Lima...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Free Programs for Yonkers Youth

When it comes to support programs for Yonkers youth, the Y.O has a long list of services and activities. The Yonkers Police Department offers programs in policing, life guidance, juvenile court, reading, and even has it's own youth ice hockey league. Click on the link to find out what is available and how to enroll. https://www.yonkersny.gov/live/public-safety/police-department/community-outreach.
YONKERS, NY
hamlethub.com

Westport resident named Connecticut Collegiate Poet

Western Connecticut State University Professional Writing student Isabella Bullock recently was named one of five Connecticut Collegiate Poets by the Connecticut Poetry Circuit for 2022-23. As a result of this honor, the Westport resident will travel the state participating in poetry readings and events. After graduating from Staples High School,...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Seeks Vietnam Veterans for Recognition Ceremony

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz is planning to hold a recognition ceremony to honor Vietnam Veterans from any branch of military service who were on active duty during the Vietnam War (1961-1975). In order to assist the Lt. Governor in compiling a list, the Town is requesting any veteran, no matter...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Support the SPCA's Betty White Challenge

Last year we mourned the loss of Betty White, a true icon and one of the first celebrities to use her platform to advocate for homeless animals in need of love and second chances. In her honor, we are taking part in the Betty White Challenge once again on what would have been her 101st birthday. Our hope on this special day is to raise funds to support one of our newest rescues who we’ve named “Betty”, and other animals like her who are frequently abandoned due to advanced age or medical issues.
PEEKSKILL, NY
hamlethub.com

Southbury Nonprofit Assistance Program

The Town of Southbury Nonprofit Subcommittee is pleased to announce the launch of the Southbury Nonprofit Assistance Program. This program will provide direct financial assistance to eligible Southbury nonprofit organizations. The Town is utilizing funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act for projects and services that benefit the Southbury...
SOUTHBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Resident August Heminway Named to SUNY Oneonta's Dean's List

August Heminway, of Ridgefield was one of more than 1250 SUNY Oneonta students who earned Dean's List honors for the fall 2022 semester. Heminway is studying Criminal Justice. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Byrne Joins Cornell Cooperative in Creating Educational Opportunities for Youth

In one of his final acts as an Assemblyman, Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne and representatives from Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Putnam County met to announce his office’s success in securing a state grant for $50,000 to help build a new Cornell Barn and Education Center at Tilly Foster Farm, a Putnam County Park. The $50,000 grant will support a greater fundraising effort by CCE for this new building. The new project promises to offer exciting agricultural and animal educational programs for residents, local youth.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield High School Senior Commits to Swim (and Be a Nurse) at Providence

In this week's newsletter, Ridgefield Public Schools announced that Ridgefield High School senior and Swim Team captain Caroline Kelly committed to continuing her swimming career at Providence College. "Caroline led the powerhouse team to an undefeated season winning an FCIAC and two state championships for the Tigers! A true student-athlete,...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Important Dates: Wilton Public Schools Budget 2023-2024

Dr. Kevin Smith, Superintendent of Schools, presented the proposed Wilton Public Schools budget for 2023-24 on January 12, 2023. The following are the dates for follow-up and discussion of the proposed budget:. Tuesday, Jan. 24: BOE Budget Workshop — Miller-Driscoll, Cider Mill, Middlebrook. Wednesday, Jan. 24: BOE Budget Workshop...
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Mental Health Resources For You & Your Family

Fairfield, CT - The prevalence of anxiety has been one of the lasting impacts of living in a “Covid-world”. While anxiety is a normal part of living, life isn’t quite normal like it used to be. The tension between what was and what is can create anxiety. Life has changed, or perhaps our perception of life has changed. Uncertainty has always been part of our lives; it’s part of our human experience. Life doesn’t always go our way, right? That can be a tough lesson for children to grasp. It can be particularly hard when a parent is feeling anxious, tense and unsure. Parents can’t help their children when they themselves are hurting. An important lesson parents can demonstrate to their kids is to reach out and get help when you are hurting. What do we do when we are physically hurting? We make an appointment to see our doctor. The same should be true for when we are mentally or emotionally hurting.
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Southbury Releases Draft of Plan of Conservation and Development

The Southbury Planning Commission has released a final draft of the municipality’s updated Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD), which will serve as a guide for future growth and development in Southbury, for a four-week review period. Community input has been solicited throughout the updating process through a community...
SOUTHBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Greenwich Public Schools Names ​Joseph Baynes Special Education Coordinator

Greenwich, CT, January 18, 2023 – Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced that Mr. Joseph Baynes has been named special education coordinator, effective immediately. Mr. Baynes had been serving as interim special education coordinator since October. Mr. Baynes will be responsible for planning, coordinating, and supervising...
GREENWICH, CT

