Simon Stone does things differently. As a young director he was described as the enfant terrible of Australian theatre. He’s 38 years old now so no longer an “enfant”, while his reputation has spread far beyond Australia and beyond theatre, too, into film and opera. But a few days before interviewing him, I overhear two members of his latest ensemble discussing how disconcerting it is to work with him. They’ve not experienced anything like it, they say. They’re never quite sure when rehearsals will begin, because he spends every morning writing that day’s scenes.

24 MINUTES AGO