The Rome Floyd Chamber is pleased to announce the return of Operation Gift Card. Operation Gift Card is a gift card matching program the Rome Floyd Chamber began in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Operation Gift Card event will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, and will match $50 gift cards until the goal of $10,000 in matching funds is reached. Thank you to Georgia Power for making this event possible.

ROME, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO