Chattooga County, GA

walkercountyga.gov

P52’s Reach Continues to Grow in Walker County

A partnership between Walker County Government and Project 52 (P52) continued to yield positive results in 2022. Walker County code officials work with P52 to provide clean up assistance to residents who are unable to comply with property codes due to physical or financial difficulties. The non-profit organization tackled 28...
wrganews.com

Floyd County road paving plan covers 35 miles

Floyd County is looking at an aggressive road paving schedule for the coming year. Public works director Michael Skeen told the Transportation Policy Committee on Wednesday that the county has a $1.2 million Local Maintenance Improvement Grant allotment that would pave about 12 miles. In addition, there is a special...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Chamber’s Operation Gift Card returns in February

The Rome Floyd Chamber is pleased to announce the return of Operation Gift Card. Operation Gift Card is a gift card matching program the Rome Floyd Chamber began in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Operation Gift Card event will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, and will match $50 gift cards until the goal of $10,000 in matching funds is reached. Thank you to Georgia Power for making this event possible.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Carters Dam spill gate issue leads to local flooding

If residents in eastern Gordon and southern Murray counties noticed any additional high water earlier this week, it wasn’t just because of the rain. An issue with a spill gate at Carters Dam released additional water from the facility for a period of time Tuesday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Paulding County school bus driver suspended after incident with students

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after an incident occurred at a school bus stop in Paulding County Wednesday afternoon. According to school district officials, an Allgood Elementary School substitute bus driver attempted “to manage the release of younger students. A backup resulted and the “situation escalated.”
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Update: Pedestrian struck by vehicle Thursday dies

A pedestrian who was struck by a truck and knocked off the Second Avenue Bridge Thursday afternoon died overnight and police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to Rome police. “We’re trying to figure out the source of why the truck ran off the road,” RPD Assistant...
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Pedestrian Hit and Seriously Injured

The Second Avenue Bridge north of Broad Street in downtown Rome was blocked for a time Thursday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Rome Police, the pedestrian was thrown off the bridge and onto the path below after being hit by the northbound vehicle near Safe Lock and Kay.
ROME, GA

