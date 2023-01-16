Read full article on original website
walkercountyga.gov
P52’s Reach Continues to Grow in Walker County
A partnership between Walker County Government and Project 52 (P52) continued to yield positive results in 2022. Walker County code officials work with P52 to provide clean up assistance to residents who are unable to comply with property codes due to physical or financial difficulties. The non-profit organization tackled 28...
wrganews.com
Floyd County road paving plan covers 35 miles
Floyd County is looking at an aggressive road paving schedule for the coming year. Public works director Michael Skeen told the Transportation Policy Committee on Wednesday that the county has a $1.2 million Local Maintenance Improvement Grant allotment that would pave about 12 miles. In addition, there is a special...
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] Turner McCall bridge replacement could begin as early as next year
(Video by Ethan Garrett – WRGA) Work on the replacement of the Turner McCall Boulevard bridge over the Etowah River and Norfolk Southern Railroad is set to get underway next year, but it’s still unclear if that work will coincide with the widening of Second Avenue. Joe Schulman,...
wrganews.com
Chamber’s Operation Gift Card returns in February
The Rome Floyd Chamber is pleased to announce the return of Operation Gift Card. Operation Gift Card is a gift card matching program the Rome Floyd Chamber began in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Operation Gift Card event will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, and will match $50 gift cards until the goal of $10,000 in matching funds is reached. Thank you to Georgia Power for making this event possible.
wrganews.com
Carters Dam spill gate issue leads to local flooding
If residents in eastern Gordon and southern Murray counties noticed any additional high water earlier this week, it wasn’t just because of the rain. An issue with a spill gate at Carters Dam released additional water from the facility for a period of time Tuesday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Massive sinkhole opens underneath busy Cobb County road
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers in Cobb County are being warned to take caution while driving on East Piedmont Road after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath. County officials say a failed joint in a drainage pipe led to the sinkhole opening near Sandy Plains. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
North Georgia dam operated in emergency mode after gate got stuck open
GORDON COUNTY. Ga. — North Georgia officials confirmed there was some minor flooding after an issue with a dam gate on Tuesday morning. The Carter’s Dam had to operate in emergency mode for about an hour after a gate got stuck open, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. The gate issue was resolved around 12:52 p.m.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Paulding County school bus driver suspended after incident with students
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after an incident occurred at a school bus stop in Paulding County Wednesday afternoon. According to school district officials, an Allgood Elementary School substitute bus driver attempted “to manage the release of younger students. A backup resulted and the “situation escalated.”
Cherokee County crash leaves two dead, two injured
According to state troopers, 21-year-old Brittney D. Haynes and the Georgia teen were killed when the vehicle they were passengers in left the roadway, struck a mound of dirt and overturned.
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
Student attacked during lunch at Cobb middle school, attacker also injured, district officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An attack at a Cobb County middle school on Tuesday has left two students injured, according to the school district. A statement released by the school district on Tuesday afternoon says there was an “altercation” where a student injured both themselves and another student.
Polk Jail report – Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, January 18, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Wednesday, January 18, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
wrganews.com
Update: Pedestrian struck by vehicle Thursday dies
A pedestrian who was struck by a truck and knocked off the Second Avenue Bridge Thursday afternoon died overnight and police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to Rome police. “We’re trying to figure out the source of why the truck ran off the road,” RPD Assistant...
Fire breaks out at Canton Chick-fil-A during lunch rush
Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at a Chick-fil-A in Canton during Friday’s lunch rush, authorities said....
Paulding bus driver being investigated after being slapped by parent, driving off with kids on board
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Viral videos posted on TikTok shows some Paulding County elementary school students climbing out of the windows of a school bus at a busy intersection. The Paulding County School District confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a school bus driver has been suspended as...
weisradio.com
Pedestrian Hit and Seriously Injured
The Second Avenue Bridge north of Broad Street in downtown Rome was blocked for a time Thursday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Rome Police, the pedestrian was thrown off the bridge and onto the path below after being hit by the northbound vehicle near Safe Lock and Kay.
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For Redmodeling
Individual restaurants are being upgraded in part to meet improved operational standards. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Cleveland.com, WSBTV.com, and Google.com.
Family of student attacked at Cobb middle school says she was stabbed multiple times
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A middle schooler is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed at school. It happened at Cobb County’s Daniell Middle School. Travis Kirk said his step daughter, Summer Thomas, was stabbed multiple times inside the middle school on Tuesday. “Well, there are three puncture...
WTVC
SUV crashes into Ringgold home; Owner finds injured owner hanging on fence hours later
RINGGOLD, Ga. — It was a dramatic morning for a homeowner in Ringgold Thursday, who told us he heard a sound like an 'earthquake' in the middle of the night, and woke up later to find an SUV had crashed into his home, and the injured driver hanging on a fence.
Parent says new video reveals what led up to fight on Paulding school bus where kids escaped
A Paulding County mother said a viral video of children climbing out of windows of a metro Atlanta school bus at a busy intersection all started over backpack tags. Video of the scary incident went viral earlier this week after a fight broke out between parents with children at Allgood Elementary and a bus driver.
