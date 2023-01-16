ALLEN PARK -- Dust off your lederhosen and shine up your beer steins, because the Detroit Lions’ path back to relevancy could go through Germany next season. The NFL announced on Thursday the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will host games in Frankfurt and Munich in 2023. Detroit is currently scheduled to play in Kansas City. And considering the club still hasn’t played abroad since its last road game against Kansas City was flexed to London in 2015, the matchup will draw strong consideration to be sent overseas.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO