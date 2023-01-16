Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
TechPassport launches Enterprise Ready Questions
TechPassport, a SaaS business that connects financial institutions with enterprise ready FinTech firms for faster and frictionless innovation, will launch their Enterprise Ready Questions in January 2023. TechPassport is excited to announce that it has partnered with 15 of the world’s largest global banks to develop a set of Enterprise...
Fintech Galaxy strengthens team with Turki AlAhmed as Bahrain Country Manager
UAE-based Fintech Galaxy, the first Central Bank-regulated Open Finance platform in the Middle East, announced the hiring of Turki AlAhmed to lead its operations in Bahrain and expand its Open Banking and Open Finance deployment in the Kingdom. Turki joins Fintech Galaxy Bahrain as Country Manager to turbocharge Fintech Galaxy’s...
FIS Appoints Lee Adrean and Mark Benjamin as Independent Directors
FIS (NYSE: FIS) (“FIS” or the “Company”), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced the appointments of Lee Adrean and Mark Benjamin to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective January 20, 2023. Each appointee brings extensive expertise in areas...
UL Solutions’ Ravi Sharma on ISO 20022 and its Impact on Big Corporations
For The Paytech Show, our guest fi. For Sharma, corporates have spent too much time repairing and maintaining legacy systems – to be more practical with their time and expenses, strategies must be put in place for companies to migrate toward ISO 20022 so that they can hold the weight of current and future payment demands.
U.S. Bank adds Guillaume Mascotto as head of Sustainable Finance
U.S. Bank announces the hire of Guillaume Mascotto as the company’s head of Sustainable Finance. In this new leadership role, Mascotto will build and lead a new team focused on identifying sustainable finance opportunities across the entire enterprise. Based in New York, Mascotto is part of the U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation (USBCDC) leadership team reporting to its CEO, Zack Boyers.
Payoneer Announces CFO Transition and Provides Update on 2022 Financial Results
Payoneer Global Inc. (“Payoneer” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PAYO), the financial technology company empowering the world’s small businesses to transact, do business and grow globally, today announced the appointment of Bea Ordonez as the Company’s Deputy Chief Financial Officer, effective January 16, 2023. Michael Levine, Payoneer’s current CFO, will step down from his position in March 2023 at which time it is our expectation that the Board of Directors of the Company will appoint Ordonez as CFO, and she would report to Co-CEO John Caplan.
One-third of consumers believe payment companies aren’t able to help them tackle the cost-of-living crisis
Carta Worldwide, the proven global digital payments pioneer and a subsidiary of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO), today announced the launch of a new study that reveals consumers are increasingly ambivalent toward their payments providers because they are failing to meet their needs in the economic downturn. The study ‘Carta Worldwide Payments...
Marqeta Announces New Web Push Provisioning Product
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced its new web push provisioning product. With web push provisioning, Marqeta customers can reduce friction at the point-of-sale and enable their users to pay directly from their mobile wallets without requiring them to download a mobile application. This capability addresses a common pain point for consumers – the friction of having to download an app that may rarely be used in order to complete a transaction – likely improving conversion rates and creating a smoother customer experience. Marqeta is one of the first card issuers to launch instant issuance capabilities, and web push provisioning further extends Marqeta’s leadership in this space. The product is currently offered in Beta with general availability expected later in 2023.
Splitit, Alipay form partnership to power ‘Pay After Delivery’ installments on AliExpress
Splitit Payments Limited (“Splitit” or the “Company”) (ASX:SPT, OTCQX:SPTTY), the only white-label service allowing customers to pay by installments using their existing credit on their payment card at checkout, announces that Splitit and Alipay have formed a partnership to power the ‘Pay After Delivery’ option for shoppers on AliExpress, a global eCommerce marketplace owned by the Alibaba Group. The service will initially launch in Germany, France and Spain, with plans to expand into other international markets.
BPC recognised as luminary leader for global digital banking solution
Global payments technology company BPC has been named as one of the world’s leading digital banking providers in a recent report by Celent, a top international financial research and consulting firm. Aimed at helping financial institutions formulate comprehensive business and technology strategies, the publication, titled ‘Retail Digital Banking Platforms:...
Talos Announces Partnership with Leading Fund Administrator Formidium
Talos, the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology, today announced it has partnered with leading digital assets fund administrator Formidium. As a result of this partnership, Talos end users worldwide – institutional investors on the buy-side and the sell-side, including traditional finance and crypto-native firms – can now leverage Seamless Digital, Formidium’s advanced digital assets and tax accounting platform. Formidium will join Talos’s robust and trusted partner network comprised of OTC desks, crypto exchanges, FX and settlement providers.
American Express Global Business Travel Integrates With CHOOOSE to Accelerate Sustainable Business Travel
Today, American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), the world’s leading B2B travel platform, announced a new agreement with climate tech company CHOOOSE to integrate its carbon emissions calculations across Amex GBT’s travel booking and reporting tools. The aim is to enhance Amex GBT’s sustainability solutions by increasing the precision and consistency of greenhouse gas emissions data and to build architecture for future carbon compensation.
2022/2023 Renewal Season: Over $24bn Premium Reinsured Using Supercede
Supercede, the dedicated reinsurance platform, has announced that $24.016bn in unique underlying insurance premiums were registered on its platform between 1st October 2022 and 1st January 2023, as part of the plethora of reinsurance deals managed by its cedent and broker customers. Cedents used the platform to collate, cleanse, and...
Introducing Union Credit, the First Marketplace for Credit Unions to Make Firm Offers at the Point of Purchase
Today, Union Credit comes out of stealth mode with the first marketplace for credit unions to deliver perpetual credit approval and one-click loan activation to new member prospects. Now, credit unions can break into new markets digitally with firm offers of credit embedded into the front end of purchase and financing experiences.
Mayfair Cash Account Launches with 4.02% APY and Automated Treasury Management
Mayfair, a new fintech startup backed by Tiger Global and Amity Ventures, is helping companies put every last idle dollar to work. Its clients avoid the price and liquidity risks of financial products typically marketed to businesses, and can take advantage of automated cash management to earn 4.02% APY. Mayfair...
Steven Bartlett Launches $100m Fund, Built Off the Back of His No.1 Podcast, to Accelerate the Next Generation of European Unicorns
Steven Bartlett, entrepreneur, public speaker, author and host of Europe’s most downloaded podcast: ‘The Diary of a CEO’ and BBC Dragons’ Den, today announced the launch of his new $100M Flight Story Fund, with the mission of accelerating the next generation of European Unicorns. Capital markets,...
insured.io Introduces Payment Center
Insured.io, a provider of cloud-based, customer engagement solutions for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce the availability of a new payment processing feature, Payment Center, which is seamlessly integrated into the company’s Insured Portal. “The release of Payment Center was on our minds for much of 2022,” said...
Plug and Play China Launches Call for Global Startup Applications
Globally renowned innovation platform, Plug and Play China, has announced a strategic partnership with the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and launched a call for entries for the Elevator Pitching Competition 2023 (EPiC 2023). Now in its seventh year, EPiC, the Elevator Pitch Competition, organized by HKSTP,...
Mastercard and Citizens Financial Group Announce Exclusive Payments Partnership
Mastercard and Citizens today announced an expanded partnership, making Mastercard the exclusive payments network across Citizens’ credit, debit and commercial portfolios, as well as services provider in the U.S. With shared values and vision, Citizens and Mastercard are united in the goal to provide access, inclusion and innovation to the communities they serve.
