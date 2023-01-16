Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Related
ABC 4
After losing school 2 years ago, West Lake STEM Jr. High students making the best of a tough situation
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The students of West Lake STEM Jr. High in West Valley find themselves in a unique situation. Holding middle school classes in an elementary school building has brought challenges for the faculty and students, but they are challenges that the entire school is overcoming with a little adaptation.
ABC 4
Behind the Badge: Difficulties finding new officers
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Right now finding new police recruits in Utah is harder to come by. Some agencies in the state are seeing a huge drop in new applicants compared to years before, and it’s forcing at least one agency to change how they handle the streets, in this edition of Behind the Badge.
ABC 4
Ski biking growing in popularity
Ski biking growing in popularity
ABC 4
Taylorsville Police looking for suspect
Taylorsville Police looking for suspect
ABC 4
Salt Lake County Librarian shares some must read books for 2023
Salt Lake County Librarian shares some must read books for 2023
ABC 4
Utah’s first Taco Truck is growing into a sit down restaurant
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Katy with Taste Utah got to sit down and talk about how the First Original Street taco Stand in Utah since 1998 has gone from your go-to Taco Stand, to a Taco Truck to a sit down Taco Shop – Tacos Dan Rafa!
ABC 4
On-Demand Snow Removal launches in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An on-demand snow removal service is expanding into the Salt Lake City area, giving homeowners alike a hassle-free way to clear driveways and sidewalks. The service launches locally this week through the GreenPal app, a Nashville-based company that expanded lawncare service to Utah...
ABC 4
Hoarding Plays A Role In Causing Deadly Fires
A woman was killed in a fire that happened nearly two weeks ago on West Williams Avenue. The Salt Lake City Fire Department said they could not reach the victim in time partly because of her hoarding tendencies. Hoarding Plays A Role In Causing Deadly Fires. A woman was killed...
ABC 4
SLCPD officer accused of pinning man with truck has prior violations from time at Ogden City Police
Salt Lake City Police Officer Thomas Caygle is accused of hitting a man with his personal vehicle, and according to police records, it’s not the first time he has hit someone. SLCPD officer accused of pinning man with truck has …. Salt Lake City Police Officer Thomas Caygle is...
ABC 4
Downtown Salt Lake library closed until further notice
Downtown Salt Lake library closed until further notice
ABC 4
Looking to get out of the house more this year? We have a solution to help.
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Are you looking to get rid of that to-do list and get out of the house more this year? We have the perfect solution for you!. The average homeowner spends $3500 per year on maintenance and projects. That includes finding specialists and contractors for multiple projects throughout the year. Instead of doing each of those steps each time something needs attention, One Home Solution members simply open their app, take a photo, describe what they need help with, and then pick the day/time they want the work completed.
ABC 4
Business booming in Park City for 1st in-person Sundance Film Festival in three years
Businesses in Park City are enjoying the return of the Sundance Film Festival for a lot more than just the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, but because of the economic impact. Business booming in Park City for 1st in-person Sundance …. Businesses in Park City are enjoying the return of...
ABC 4
What are the best steps to take after being in an auto accident?
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — When the unexpected happens, like an auto accident, it’s important to know your options. Dr. Jay Shetlin from South Jordan Chiropractic and Attorney Jeff Metler from MacArthur, Heder & Metler joined us to share why more people are injured in low-speed collisions than in high-speed collisions.
ABC 4
Paleontologist Joins “Worst Cooks in America” to Improve Cooking Skills
WEST JORDAN, UT (Good Things Utah) – When it comes to cooking, not everyone has the talent to be a master chef, and many people are completely clueless in the kitchen. Food Network put internet stars to the test on the show “Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations”, where influencers with no cooking skills competed to become amazing chefs. The show premiered earlier this month, and paleontologist Eliza Petersen, one of the contestants, came to talk about her experience.
ABC 4
Lisa’s Popcorn Celebrates National Popcorn Day with Delicious Flavors
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Happy National Popcorn Day and National Cheese Lovers Day! Tanner Stone and Liz Morales from Lisa’s Popcorn joined us on the show to celebrate these two delicious holidays. They’ve been in the business of making popcorn for over 10 years...
ABC 4
Boost your energy with IV vitamin therapy while attending the Sundance Film Festival
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get instant comfort from sickness, hangovers, etc. with and IV boost from the vitamin bar. It’s a company that brings nutrients to you. They have anything from anti-nausea to straight vitamin C. One great thing about the Vitamin bar is that they can go straight to your home, or you can go to their small location. The benefits of IV therapy are that you can get that once a month appointment and your body will feel so healthy. If you are sick, it’s nice to get a 15-minute cure with the medicine, which they also include.
ABC 4
What are the most important things you should know about glaucoma?
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — “Glaucoma” is not a single condition but refers to a group of diseases that damage your optic nerve. If left untreated, it can lead to vision loss and even complete blindness. Anyone can contract glaucoma, though certain groups and...
ABC 4
Brooke Shields at Sundance to promote story of her life, "Pretty Baby"
Brooke Shields at Sundance to promote story of her life, "Pretty Baby"
ABC 4
The artful delights of macarons made by a sister duo
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Looking for a sweet treat that’s not only delicious, but also a work of art? Look no further than Layerz Macarons, created by sisters Halle and Emma Beerman. At Layerz Macarons, they specialize in creating unique and beautiful macarons that...
ABC 4
SLCPD SWAT standoff at motel takes one into custody
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A standoff between a known felon suspect and a Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT Team reportedly lasted several hours on Thursday, Jan. 19. The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Juan Garibaldi, was taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants, as well as failure to stop at the command of a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
