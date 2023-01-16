ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 4

Behind the Badge: Difficulties finding new officers

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Right now finding new police recruits in Utah is harder to come by. Some agencies in the state are seeing a huge drop in new applicants compared to years before, and it’s forcing at least one agency to change how they handle the streets, in this edition of Behind the Badge.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
ABC 4

Ski biking growing in popularity

UTAH (ABC4) — Utah state senators have voted to advance all three bills relating to transgender youth in the 2023 legislative session on Friday, Jan. 20. SLCPD officer accused of pinning man with truck has …. Salt Lake City Police Officer Thomas Caygle is accused of hitting a man...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Taylorsville Police looking for suspect

UTAH (ABC4) — Utah state senators have voted to advance all three bills relating to transgender youth in the 2023 legislative session on Friday, Jan. 20. SLCPD officer accused of pinning man with truck has …. Salt Lake City Police Officer Thomas Caygle is accused of hitting a man...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC 4

On-Demand Snow Removal launches in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An on-demand snow removal service is expanding into the Salt Lake City area, giving homeowners alike a hassle-free way to clear driveways and sidewalks. The service launches locally this week through the GreenPal app, a Nashville-based company that expanded lawncare service to Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Hoarding Plays A Role In Causing Deadly Fires

A woman was killed in a fire that happened nearly two weeks ago on West Williams Avenue. The Salt Lake City Fire Department said they could not reach the victim in time partly because of her hoarding tendencies. Hoarding Plays A Role In Causing Deadly Fires. A woman was killed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Downtown Salt Lake library closed until further notice

UTAH (ABC4) — Utah state senators have voted to advance all three bills relating to transgender youth in the 2023 legislative session on Friday, Jan. 20. SLCPD officer accused of pinning man with truck has …. Salt Lake City Police Officer Thomas Caygle is accused of hitting a man...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Looking to get out of the house more this year? We have a solution to help.

Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Are you looking to get rid of that to-do list and get out of the house more this year? We have the perfect solution for you!. The average homeowner spends $3500 per year on maintenance and projects. That includes finding specialists and contractors for multiple projects throughout the year. Instead of doing each of those steps each time something needs attention, One Home Solution members simply open their app, take a photo, describe what they need help with, and then pick the day/time they want the work completed.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

What are the best steps to take after being in an auto accident?

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — When the unexpected happens, like an auto accident, it’s important to know your options. Dr. Jay Shetlin from South Jordan Chiropractic and Attorney Jeff Metler from MacArthur, Heder & Metler joined us to share why more people are injured in low-speed collisions than in high-speed collisions.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC 4

Paleontologist Joins “Worst Cooks in America” to Improve Cooking Skills

WEST JORDAN, UT (Good Things Utah) – When it comes to cooking, not everyone has the talent to be a master chef, and many people are completely clueless in the kitchen. Food Network put internet stars to the test on the show “Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations”, where influencers with no cooking skills competed to become amazing chefs. The show premiered earlier this month, and paleontologist Eliza Petersen, one of the contestants, came to talk about her experience.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC 4

Boost your energy with IV vitamin therapy while attending the Sundance Film Festival

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get instant comfort from sickness, hangovers, etc. with and IV boost from the vitamin bar. It’s a company that brings nutrients to you. They have anything from anti-nausea to straight vitamin C. One great thing about the Vitamin bar is that they can go straight to your home, or you can go to their small location. The benefits of IV therapy are that you can get that once a month appointment and your body will feel so healthy. If you are sick, it’s nice to get a 15-minute cure with the medicine, which they also include.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

The artful delights of macarons made by a sister duo

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Looking for a sweet treat that’s not only delicious, but also a work of art? Look no further than Layerz Macarons, created by sisters Halle and Emma Beerman. At Layerz Macarons, they specialize in creating unique and beautiful macarons that...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

SLCPD SWAT standoff at motel takes one into custody

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A standoff between a known felon suspect and a Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT Team reportedly lasted several hours on Thursday, Jan. 19. The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Juan Garibaldi, was taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants, as well as failure to stop at the command of a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy