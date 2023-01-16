Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Eye-popping property taxes in Lunenburg spark outrage from homeowners as town officials investigate
LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Tucked away a good distance from one of the most expensive real estate markets in the country, residents in Lunenburg are dealing with a shocking spike in their property taxes and have been demanding answers. The Worcester County town, a few miles off Route 2 by...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River area residents shocked at high electric bills, but isn’t that what they voted for?
Check any of the Fall River Facebook pages or groups and you’ll see that Fall River area residents are increasingly shocked at the sky-high electricity costs, but the majority are mostly responsible for it after supporting the shutdown of Brayton Point Power station in nearby Somerset and other coal/nuclear and other carbon-based power states in Massachusetts.
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It
(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
capeandislands.org
Vineyard Wind cable makes landfall; substation nearly 70 percent complete
Ian Campbell of Vineyard Wind explains work done Tuesday to pull electrical cable from near-shore waters through a conduit under Covell's Beach in Barnstable. At right is the cable, in a trench held open by a temporary retaining wall. The wall and metal stanchions holding the cable will be removed before the trench is filled. Campbell is the company's senior environmental permit and compliance manager.
capecod.com
Large amount of fuel spilled on Route 6 ramp
YARMOUTH – A large quantity of fuel was reportedly spilled on the Exit 72 offramp from Route 6 westbound to Willow Street sometime after 4 PM Thursday. Fire officials called for a sander to cover the spill. Traffic was delayed in the area. It was not immediately clear where the fuel came from.
country1025.com
Iconic Provincetown Restaurant Could Close Forever
I wish I had an extra $14 million laying around. If I did I’d probably disappear from society. Orrrrrr I’d buy The Lobster Pot in Provincetown. The sale would include “buildings, business, equipment, improvements and brand,” but that’s not all. It would also include current chef/owner Tim McNulty who says if the new owner wants him to stay on as chef he’d love to. He’s been chef there since he graduated high school. He’s now 60.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket claimed in Pembroke
A scratch ticket worth $1 million was claimed in Pembroke on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery, along with another $100,000 prize. The $1 million ticket was sold from a beer store called Muckey’s Supermart in Pembroke, and was from the scratch ticket game “Electric 7s.” It was one of 14 total “Electric 7s” tickets worth $600 or more claimed on Wednesday.
tewksburycarnation.org
4 Takeaways from the Tewksbury Board of Health Meeting
The first order of business was new tobacco regulations. Chair Ray Barry pointed out that the town’s rules must be equally or more stringent than the state’s, so the town had to bring its tobacco regulations inline. “The state promulgates certain regulations that the local health department has...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Acushnet may just say “no”
The town of Acushnet is fighting mad. The Selectboard, Board of Health, Finance Committee, and a slew of residents are fuming about proposed regulations by the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) that could result in individual residents paying tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket for septic system upgrades. The Selectboard held a public meeting on Thursday, 1/12/23 to inform and hear from residents about the proposed regulations. The comment period has been extended until 1/30/23, but town officials and residents say the comment period is just window dressing, and the regulations are already a done deal.
Boston Globe
Where to find the best bagels around Boston
Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax Increase
Hundreds of Massachusetts homeowners are livid due to property tax bills that have increased as much as 135% since last year. A report from Boston's WCVB notes that the town of Lunenburg is facing immense backlash from residents. Per the news network, the massive property tax increase means that many homeowners in the municipality will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they expected to this year.
capecod.com
Car crashes into paint store in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car struck the Benjamin Moore pain store at 631 Main Street (Route 28) shortly after 9:30 PM Thursday. Despite the damage, the driver of the Ford Mustang did not suffer any serious injuries. A fire hydrant was also sheared off in the crash. The structure suffered significant damage to a corner of it and a building inspector was called to the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating if speed and wet conditions may have been factors in the crash.
capecod.com
Barnstable Police Sergeant promoted to Lieutenant
HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Sergeant Meaghan Cunningham to the rank of Lieutenant. We would like to congratulate Lieutenant Cunningham on her promotion. Lieutenant Meaghan Cunningham is a 14 year veteran with the Barnstable Police Department. Lieutenant Cunningham started her law...
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
I-Team: Mass. taxpayers footing the bill for former Gov. Baker's continued security
SWAMPSCOTT -- Day and night for more than two weeks, Massachusetts State Police troopers on overtime have been providing security outside former Governor Charlie Baker's Swampscott home. Folks who spoke with the WBZ-TV I-Team were outraged."He's no longer on the Mass payroll. I would not be supportive of it as a taxpayer," one person said. Another added, "I don't understand why he has anything at all if he's not in office anymore." Baker took the lone walk out of the State House on January 4 and became a private citizen. But, since then the I-Team found state troopers in marked and unmarked...
Dorchester Reporter
Morrissey property that includes Lambert's, Puritan Plaza is up for sale
Lambert’s Rainbow Market — and the adjacent Puritan Plaza shopping center on Morrissey Boulevard— is on the market. The 3.63 acre property at 777 Morrissey Blvd. is being offered for sale along with another Lambert’s location in Westwood, MA, according to a listing from the commercial real estate company Newmark, which says it has been retained two sell the two properties. The property is currently owned by a trust controlled by the Lambert family.
Many Massachusetts cities and towns get first few inches of snow
SHARON - It finally feels and looks like winter in Massachusetts. Many cities and towns saw their first few inches of snow Monday, including Sharon. "I was out driving around, the roads are slushy," said Assistant DPW supervisor David Poch. Sharon picked up 2 inches of snow from the storm. Fortunately though, roads weren't too crowded with the holiday, making cleanup easier for DPW crews.CHECK: Snow totals for January 16 storm"We're sanding every street," said Poch. Trucks were busy loading up on sand and salt for hours to treat town roadways. DPW workers in Sharon started pre-treating...
Missing Maura Murray billboards to raise awareness in Massachusetts
The Murray family believes “someone knows something” about what happened to Maura Murray, who went missing in 2004. And in February, 19 years after she went missing, billboards will help raise awareness in Massachusetts. “We firmly believe someone knows something and hope the exposure with the billboards will...
newportdispatch.com
Nashua, Hudson police arrest 12 in coordinated round-up
NASHUA — Police say 12 individuals were arrested for various crimes as part of a coordinated round-up by the Hudson Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Nashua Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division. These individuals were as follows:. Shawnda Tuff, age 25, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was arrested...
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
