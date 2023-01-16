Read full article on original website
LifeSpring breaks ground on new inpatient treatment facility in Jasper
In another step to provide a comprehensive solution to the mental health and substance abuse issues in Dubois County, LifeSpring broke ground on a new 24-bed residential facility Wednesday afternoon at the organization’s 480 Eversman Drive location. The 10,000-square-foot facility will provide comprehensive care for those suffering from substance...
Kiefer named Jasper Assistant Street Commissioner
Mayor Dean Vonderheide has named Matt Kiefer as assistant street commissioner upon the retirement of the former assistant street commissioner, Scott Eckerle. Eckerle retired on December 31, 2022. Kiefer has been with the Jasper Street Department for a total of 23 years, two years as a part-time laborer and 21...
Thomas L. “Dog” Riehle, 69, Huntingburg
Thomas L. “Dog” Riehle, 69, of Huntingburg, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center. He was born July 14, 1953 in Huntingburg to Adolph and Theresia (Denu) Riehle. Tom received a degree from Bailey Technical School in St. Louis then worked as...
Sister Cities of Jasper to host Wine Queens of Germany in February
The Sister Cities of Jasper is excited to announce that the Wine Queen of Germany, Katrin Lang, and the Wine Queen of Baden, Jessica Himmelsbach, will visit Jasper and Indiana from February 10th through the 18th. At the invitation of the Sister Cities of Jasper, both queens will be hosted...
Dubois County Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations for annual awards
• Recipients to be announced and featured at 2023 annual luncheon. The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for two countywide awards: Businessperson of the Year and Young Professional of the Year. Finalists for each category will be selected by the chamber’s board of directors, and the award...
Water main connection to close 9th Street on Monday
Jasper — The City of Jasper, along with its contractor, will be closing Ninth Street at Newton Street to facilitate the connection of a new water main to an existing water main on Monday, January 23, 2023. This closure will be between Main Street and Newton Street. Traffic won’t...
Holiday lights recycling nets nearly 1,600 pounds of lights
The fifth annual Christmas light recycling program in Dubois County was a great success, with 1,571 pounds of Christmas lights recycled at the Rural King and SWMD Process Center drop off locations in December and January. This is the fifth year in a row that at least a half-ton of light strands were diverted from the landfill through this program.
