Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary

Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
UTAH STATE
The Guardian

Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones in snowplough accident

The actor Jeremy Renner has revealed he broke more than 30 bones during his serious snowplough accident. Renner, known for playing the bow and arrow-wielding Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries on 1 January after he was accidentally run over by his six-tonne ploughing machine while trying to help a family member.
Decider.com

Cate Blanchett Oscar Hopeful ‘Tár’ To Debut On Peacock This Month

Renowned actress Cate Blanchett already has two Academy Awards and a total of seven nominations. Now, after her performance in Tár, she will undoubtedly get her eighth nomination on Tuesday when they are announced. Blanchett is also currently the front-runner to take home her third Oscar on March 12...

