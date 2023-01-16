Read full article on original website
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Second man to walk on the moon says he and Anca Faur are ‘as excited as eloping teenagers’
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones in snowplough accident
The actor Jeremy Renner has revealed he broke more than 30 bones during his serious snowplough accident. Renner, known for playing the bow and arrow-wielding Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries on 1 January after he was accidentally run over by his six-tonne ploughing machine while trying to help a family member.
The internet is having a lot of fun with 'Kim Kardashian buys' memes after the star purchased Princess Diana's pendant for nearly $200,000
The memes start with "Kim Kardashian has purchased," then state that she's bought something nonsensical, like Doctor Strange's Cloak of Levitation.
Cate Blanchett Oscar Hopeful ‘Tár’ To Debut On Peacock This Month
Renowned actress Cate Blanchett already has two Academy Awards and a total of seven nominations. Now, after her performance in Tár, she will undoubtedly get her eighth nomination on Tuesday when they are announced. Blanchett is also currently the front-runner to take home her third Oscar on March 12...
We've Been Saying Raven-Symoné's Name Wrong The Entire Time, And I'm Honestly Shocked
It turns out that even Raven herself was saying it wrong at one point? Honestly, I'm so confused.
