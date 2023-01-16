Read full article on original website
'He was very kind-hearted, very funny': Woman searches for answers after brother killed outside Mesa Goodwill
MESA, Ariz. — Investigators are seeking information on the death of a man who was found in the parking lot of a Goodwill store in Mesa. Johnathan Gliege, 32, was discovered not breathing Tuesday night at about 7 p.m. near Gilbert Road and University Drive. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.
Scottsdale police dog dies of cancer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Police Department said one of its drug-sniffing dogs passed away on Monday from cancer. Kane the police K-9 had served in the agency's narcotics unit and helped Scottsdale police make numerous drug-related arrests. The agency said Kane had been diagnosed with a rare, aggressive...
Suspect arrested for fatal shooting in Chandler neighborhood
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police have apprehended the suspect who allegedly shot and killed a woman in a local neighborhood on Friday. Officers were called to the area of Arizona Avenue and Fairview Street and found a woman with a gunshot wound, officials from the Chandler Police Department said.
We like it like that! Cardi B kicks of Super Bowl week in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Eeoww! Rapper and songwriter Cardi B will be in Scottsdale in February to help kick off Super Bowl week in the Valley. Her fans, known as the Bardi Gang will get to enjoy the singer's performance as part of a lineup of events to be held during W Scottsdale’s "Super Week" ahead of the big game Sunday, Feb. 12.
Family plans February desert search for missing son, Daniel Robinson
PHOENIX — Where is Daniel Robinson? That’s the question his family has been asking for a year and a half now. Robinson was last seen in Buckeye in June of 2021. David Robinson, Daniel's father, said he is not giving up the fight to find Daniel. He has scheduled another big desert search for February and hopes to finally find answers in his son’s mysterious disappearance.
Police investigating triple shooting in Maryvale
PHOENIX — One man is dead, and two others are injured in a shooting in Maryvale, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Wednesday night, near 80th and Indianola avenues. Officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple reports of gunfire in the area. Police...
AZFamily
Rangers hope to rescue stuck campers near Tucson by Thursday
Health inspectors found mold in an ice machine at a Phoenix taco shop and dressings and salsa not kept cold enough at a Tempe lounge. Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix. Updated: 31 minutes ago. |. A man died at the scene and another was taken...
More people buying Narcan and carrying it with them
PHOENIX — Narcan is a nasal spray used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. For many first responders, it is considered a life-saver in a multitude of cases. Now parents who have lost children to overdoses are sharing they wish the tool would have been accessible before suffering heartbreaking losses.
City of Phoenix and UArizona run yellow-light study to reduce red-light crashes
PHOENIX — Red-light running is a problem in the Valley, killing and injuring drivers every year. To reduce your risk of being caught in a red-light crash, the City of Phoenix and the University of Arizona are working together on a new study. It's looking at lengthening the amount...
'Bubbly, energetic, family oriented': Family remembers 14-year-old killed in Coolidge drive-by shooting
COOLIDGE, Ariz. — Miyka Crawford had an entire life ahead of her. The 14-year-old had dreams of becoming an entrepreneur and owning her own business, but that goal was cut short. On Thursday, she was killed while she slept inside her Coolidge home near Main Street and Coolidge Avenue.
AZFamily
Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
Sheriff: Dog rescued after falling into crevice at Arizona canyon
WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Navajo County Sheriff's Office recently helped reunite a dog with its owner after the animal fell into a deep crevice near Little Painted Desert Park. On Monday morning, deputies were dispatched to the park after receiving calls from a woman whose dog had fallen off the edge of a canyon.
iheart.com
Rare Weather Phenomenon Seen Soaring Majestically Above Arizona
A rare weather phenomenon called a horseshoe vortex was spotted floating above Arizona, and the whole thing was caught on camera! The bizarre cloud was seen in Scottsdale on January 16th, reported The Weather Channel. So what exactly is a horseshoe vortex?. According to The Weather Channel, it can happen...
Police shoot, kill armed robbery suspect in Laveen
PHOENIX — Goodyear police said an armed robbery suspect is dead following a shooting involving Goodyear and Buckeye police Thursday afternoon. Goodyear police said officers were in the process of apprehending the suspect, an adult Hispanic male, for an incident that took place at the Happy Cat Smoke Shop on Jan. 15.
Scents, feathers and birdcalls: How to lure a bobcat needing help in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — In the back corner of a backyard in the Sun City Festival in North Buckeye, a green fabric cover lays over a brown metal trap, fixed up with lures for a bobcat. It’s the third one set in the past day after neighbors raised money to...
Scottsdale doctor, experts, emphasize sleep as top activity for health in 2023
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Medical experts are urging all of us to put one goal at the top of our New Year’s resolution lists. While eating healthy and getting exercise are very important, experts said getting more sleep is something we should all strive to do. Scottsdale's Dr. Suneil...
Check your tickets! There might be a winning Powerball ticket in your pocket
MESA, Ariz. — While the Powerball jackpot is climbing toward $500 million, someone in Mesa can cash in on a nice chunk of change right now. Officials said Thursday that a winning Powerball ticket from the latest drawing was sold in Mesa. According to officials, a player added Powerplay to the winning ticket, making the cash prize worth $150,000.
Juvenile hospitalized in Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ariz — A juvenile has been hospitalized following a shooting in Peoria, according to the Peoria Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Monday afternoon near 79th Drive and Deer Valley Road. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The incident remains...
Scottsdale-themed Monopoly game debuts in Arizona
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Phoenician or Tom's Thumb Trailhead could potentially be up for sale soon -- not in the real world, but in the emblematic world that's made possible by one of America's favorite board games. On Tuesday, Hasbro and Top Trumps USA debuted a new edition of...
Judge halts Super Bowl 'Clean Zone' restrictions in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A judge has temporarily halted a policy implemented by the City of Phoenix that sets signage restrictions in the downtown area during the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl. The city had passed an ordinance that...
