Glendale, AZ

12 News

Scottsdale police dog dies of cancer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Police Department said one of its drug-sniffing dogs passed away on Monday from cancer. Kane the police K-9 had served in the agency's narcotics unit and helped Scottsdale police make numerous drug-related arrests. The agency said Kane had been diagnosed with a rare, aggressive...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Suspect arrested for fatal shooting in Chandler neighborhood

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police have apprehended the suspect who allegedly shot and killed a woman in a local neighborhood on Friday. Officers were called to the area of Arizona Avenue and Fairview Street and found a woman with a gunshot wound, officials from the Chandler Police Department said.
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

We like it like that! Cardi B kicks of Super Bowl week in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Eeoww! Rapper and songwriter Cardi B will be in Scottsdale in February to help kick off Super Bowl week in the Valley. Her fans, known as the Bardi Gang will get to enjoy the singer's performance as part of a lineup of events to be held during W Scottsdale’s "Super Week" ahead of the big game Sunday, Feb. 12.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Family plans February desert search for missing son, Daniel Robinson

PHOENIX — Where is Daniel Robinson? That’s the question his family has been asking for a year and a half now. Robinson was last seen in Buckeye in June of 2021. David Robinson, Daniel's father, said he is not giving up the fight to find Daniel. He has scheduled another big desert search for February and hopes to finally find answers in his son’s mysterious disappearance.
BUCKEYE, AZ
12 News

Police investigating triple shooting in Maryvale

PHOENIX — One man is dead, and two others are injured in a shooting in Maryvale, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Wednesday night, near 80th and Indianola avenues. Officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple reports of gunfire in the area. Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Rangers hope to rescue stuck campers near Tucson by Thursday

Health inspectors found mold in an ice machine at a Phoenix taco shop and dressings and salsa not kept cold enough at a Tempe lounge. Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix. Updated: 31 minutes ago. |. A man died at the scene and another was taken...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

More people buying Narcan and carrying it with them

PHOENIX — Narcan is a nasal spray used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. For many first responders, it is considered a life-saver in a multitude of cases. Now parents who have lost children to overdoses are sharing they wish the tool would have been accessible before suffering heartbreaking losses.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter

Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
iheart.com

Rare Weather Phenomenon Seen Soaring Majestically Above Arizona

A rare weather phenomenon called a horseshoe vortex was spotted floating above Arizona, and the whole thing was caught on camera! The bizarre cloud was seen in Scottsdale on January 16th, reported The Weather Channel. So what exactly is a horseshoe vortex?. According to The Weather Channel, it can happen...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Police shoot, kill armed robbery suspect in Laveen

PHOENIX — Goodyear police said an armed robbery suspect is dead following a shooting involving Goodyear and Buckeye police Thursday afternoon. Goodyear police said officers were in the process of apprehending the suspect, an adult Hispanic male, for an incident that took place at the Happy Cat Smoke Shop on Jan. 15.
GOODYEAR, AZ
12 News

Check your tickets! There might be a winning Powerball ticket in your pocket

MESA, Ariz. — While the Powerball jackpot is climbing toward $500 million, someone in Mesa can cash in on a nice chunk of change right now. Officials said Thursday that a winning Powerball ticket from the latest drawing was sold in Mesa. According to officials, a player added Powerplay to the winning ticket, making the cash prize worth $150,000.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Juvenile hospitalized in Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ariz — A juvenile has been hospitalized following a shooting in Peoria, according to the Peoria Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Monday afternoon near 79th Drive and Deer Valley Road. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The incident remains...
PEORIA, AZ
12 News

Scottsdale-themed Monopoly game debuts in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Phoenician or Tom's Thumb Trailhead could potentially be up for sale soon -- not in the real world, but in the emblematic world that's made possible by one of America's favorite board games. On Tuesday, Hasbro and Top Trumps USA debuted a new edition of...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Judge halts Super Bowl 'Clean Zone' restrictions in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A judge has temporarily halted a policy implemented by the City of Phoenix that sets signage restrictions in the downtown area during the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl. The city had passed an ordinance that...
PHOENIX, AZ
