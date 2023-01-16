How to Watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL Wild Card Playoffs | Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction

The Detroit Lions enter another offseason armed with two first-round picks and a ton of holes on their defense. For the first time of this draft cycle, we’ll track the most popular mock picks for the Lions at Picks 6 and 18. There are five cornerbacks, one defensive lineman, two edge rushers, one linebacker, one running back, two quarterbacks and one tight end to make this initial roundup. Let’s get into it with the most-mocked player to Detroit, with help from the NFL Mock Draft Database:

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO