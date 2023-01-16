Read full article on original website
Yes, Believe it Or Not, Jellyfish Have Been Spotted in Missouri
I had to do a double-take when I saw this, then spend hours doing research to confirm it. But, believe it or not, jellyfish really have been spotted in Missouri and it's not really as weird as you might think. I first saw KSN report on this wild jellyfish spotting...
One of the Best Pools in Missouri is Hiding Behind this Home
There's a lot to love about this Missouri home. Inside it's immaculate and it's close to the Katy Trail which is one of the best bike trails in America. But, the big secret is what's hiding in the backyard - maybe one of the best pools in Missouri. This fancy...
Illinois and Missouri State Fairs Rank Top 50 in U.S. for 2022
Both Illinois and Missouri State Fairs have something to brag about. Both fairs just ranked in the top 50 for Best Fairs in 2022. Each year carnivalwarehouse.com puts together a list of the top 50 fairs in the U.S. the Illinois State Fair was ranked #25 (with a record year in 2022) and the Missouri State Fair came in at #47. While I have never been to a state fair EVER (I know everyone says I have to go) it's kind of nice to know that no matter which one you attend both fairs are considered some of the best.
Not Meaning to Brag, But Sliced Bread Was Invented in Missouri
I've heard it said that no one likes a bragger. However, I've also heard it said that it isn't bragging if you can actually do it. With that in mind, I'm not meaning to brag, but sliced bread really was invented in Missouri and I can prove it. I saw...
The Legend of the Missouri Werewolf Might Be Truer Than You Think
The legend of a Missouri werewolf has been passed down so many times, I can practically repeat it from memory. However, it's very possible there is more truth to this long-told legend than you might think based on eyewitness testimony. If you think I'm alone in my Missouri werewolf beliefs,...
Missouri Declared One of the Cheapest States to Get a Margarita
If you wanna get a margarita and not have to pay a ton for it, you can't do much better than Missouri according to a new national ranking. Cheers. Disclaimer: I don't drink which makes it funny (to me) that I'm the guy that found this. Irony. Financial Buzz shared...
Here’s How to Find Out if Missouri Has Unclaimed Property for You
Did you know that the state of Missouri says they have millions of dollars worth of unclaimed property that just sits unfound every single year? It's true, but there's an easy way for you to find out if you're owed big bucks...or not. The Missouri State Treasurer website is an...
Truck Driver Shares Video of How ‘Fun’ It Is to Drive in Missouri
It's not easy being a truck driver anywhere in America. However, driving a big rig across Missouri has it's own...challenges. A new video shared by a truck driver proves this point showing how "fun" it is to drive on Missouri roads. Brittney Richardson is more than a truck driver. She's...
How Many Deer were harvested in Missouri in 2022?
Let's just say it was A LOT of deer... Here are the numbers on how successful deer hunting season was in the Show-Me State in 2022. According to fox2now.com, there were just under 300,000 deer harvested in Missouri in 2022. Here are the official numbers according to their site... "According...
Burger Joint in Illinois Makes List of Best Fries in the U.S.
Let's be honest, one of the best side dishes to have with a meal is french fries. To be able to find ONE restaurant with the best fries seems to be impossible, but one website claims they have found it. Eat This Not That claims that they have the best...
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri
If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
America’s Fastest Growing Chicken Wing Chain Coming to Missouri
This is big news if you love chicken wings. One of the fastest growing chains is reportedly coming to Missouri with as many as 10 locations with the first being in St. Louis. KSDK is reporting that Atomic Wings which is a very popular restaurant chain that started in New York will have a location open in St. Louis later in 2023. Their official website claims they have the best buffalo chicken and hot wings with a specialization in delivery.
Opinion: Why are Missouri Male Lawmakers Afraid of Women’s Arms?
I am not a political person and this issue is one reason why. It's so absurd, it's hard to believe that it's become a real issue. Missouri male lawmakers have become obsessed with how women dress during legislative sessions. They really seem to be afraid of female arms. Seriously. Disclaimer:...
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
3,000 Year Old Bronze Age Sword is Real and It’s Now in Illinois
If you really cherish history, there's now an artifact in Illinois that you should make a point to see sometime. It's a 3,000 year old sword from the Bronze Age and it's remarkably located in Illinois. I first saw the Belleville News-Democrat share the story of what the Field Museum...
Missouri Driver Shares Wild Video of Buck Who Flew Over the Road
No deer were harmed in the making of this video. That's an important fact to remember which will seem remarkable when you see the video shared by a Missouri driver who saw a buck fly over (and into) the road, yet escaped unharmed. The driver did not say exactly where...
Iowa’s Most Beautiful Place to Visit is covered in Gold
"Is this Heaven? No...It's Iowa" A travel website set out to rank the Top 16 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Iowa, and no the Field of Dreams isn't ranked number 1, oddly enough the Field of Dreams isn't even on the list, the number 1 most beautiful place to visit in Iowa is the State Capitol Building. The website that did the rankings is called globalgrasshopper.com, and they say this about the State Capitol Building in Des Moines...
Illinois is home to one of 2023’s Most Delicious Festivals
2023 is here, and if you are trying to plan your calendars to make the most out of this year then you'll want to set aside dates for a food festival in Illinois. A festival that one big-time website says is one of the "best" in the US in 2023. Here are the details...
Illinois Family Surprised to Find an Endangered Lemur in Garage
I understand it's common to find things in your garage that you don't expect or forgot about. However, an Illinois family was more than a little surprised when they found an endangered lemur hiding in theirs. I saw this story on Yahoo News about a Bloomington, Illinois family and...a lemur....
16 NASA Pics that Prove How Pretty Missouri & Illinois Really Are
If you think we look good from the ground, you should see us from space. I've found more than a dozen pics taken by astronauts that are a gentle reminder of how pretty Missouri and Illinois really are - from above. I've always been told that life is a matter...
