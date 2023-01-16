ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Illinois and Missouri State Fairs Rank Top 50 in U.S. for 2022

Both Illinois and Missouri State Fairs have something to brag about. Both fairs just ranked in the top 50 for Best Fairs in 2022. Each year carnivalwarehouse.com puts together a list of the top 50 fairs in the U.S. the Illinois State Fair was ranked #25 (with a record year in 2022) and the Missouri State Fair came in at #47. While I have never been to a state fair EVER (I know everyone says I have to go) it's kind of nice to know that no matter which one you attend both fairs are considered some of the best.
How Many Deer were harvested in Missouri in 2022?

Let's just say it was A LOT of deer... Here are the numbers on how successful deer hunting season was in the Show-Me State in 2022. According to fox2now.com, there were just under 300,000 deer harvested in Missouri in 2022. Here are the official numbers according to their site... "According...
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri

If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
America’s Fastest Growing Chicken Wing Chain Coming to Missouri

This is big news if you love chicken wings. One of the fastest growing chains is reportedly coming to Missouri with as many as 10 locations with the first being in St. Louis. KSDK is reporting that Atomic Wings which is a very popular restaurant chain that started in New York will have a location open in St. Louis later in 2023. Their official website claims they have the best buffalo chicken and hot wings with a specialization in delivery.
Iowa’s Most Beautiful Place to Visit is covered in Gold

"Is this Heaven? No...It's Iowa" A travel website set out to rank the Top 16 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Iowa, and no the Field of Dreams isn't ranked number 1, oddly enough the Field of Dreams isn't even on the list, the number 1 most beautiful place to visit in Iowa is the State Capitol Building. The website that did the rankings is called globalgrasshopper.com, and they say this about the State Capitol Building in Des Moines...
