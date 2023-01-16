Both Illinois and Missouri State Fairs have something to brag about. Both fairs just ranked in the top 50 for Best Fairs in 2022. Each year carnivalwarehouse.com puts together a list of the top 50 fairs in the U.S. the Illinois State Fair was ranked #25 (with a record year in 2022) and the Missouri State Fair came in at #47. While I have never been to a state fair EVER (I know everyone says I have to go) it's kind of nice to know that no matter which one you attend both fairs are considered some of the best.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO