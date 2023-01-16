Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Crossing promises positive economic impact throughout Shenandoah Valley
City leaders are weighing in on the $4.56 million grant awarded to Staunton Crossing, and they promise that the development will have positive economic impacts throughout the Shenandoah Valley. “The continued support of Staunton Crossing by the state is a true testament to the quality of the site,” said Staunton...
Augusta Free Press
Project GROWS: Verona Farmers Market will not be offered at Government Center in 2023
The Verona Farmers Market will not open in 2023, according to a special announcement sent to Project GROWS supporters today. “We are incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to support our local farmers, food producers and community members,” the newsletter read. The Augusta County Government provided a space...
WSET
Virginia Attorney General announces $250,000 civil penalty for illegal landfill
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced today that the state has been awarded $250,000 in a civil enforcement action involving the operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville. The funds, which will be allocated to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, will be used to...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County treasurer to retire in March, citing advice from doctors after 2022 crash
Richard Homes has informed Augusta County officials that he intends to retire from his post as Augusta County treasurer effective March 31. Homes submitted a letter of intention to retire to County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald and Michael Shull, the chair of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, dated Friday, Jan. 20.
Augusta Free Press
Long-time former Waynesboro School Board member looks back on 16 years
Kathe Maneval served as vice chair of Waynesboro School Board in 2022. After 16 years on the board, she was not re-elected in November. Maneval was the longest serving board member since 2006. “I felt like I offered some stability [amidst challenges],” she said of running for the school board...
wsvaonline.com
Planning commission approves rezoning for Town Center
After nearly five hours of public comment and discussion, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval to rezone land on the western side of the city for the Bluestone Town Center, which expected to have over 900 homes. The approval came following a public hearing last night that saw around...
NBC 29 News
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Watching a movie at the Regal theater at the Shops at Stonefield may be coming to an end. A series of published reports linked to financial documents say Regal is closing. One of the lists has 39 locations going dark, including the one at Stonefield.
NBC 29 News
Anonymous letter raises concerns against CASPCA conditions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A coalition of former and current Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA employees and volunteers is voicing a number of alleged issues through an anonymous letter. The coalition says animal conditions inside the shelter are “concerning” among many other problems. The letter also alleges that the current...
pagevalleynews.com
End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North
On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
25,000 turkeys killed at Virginia facility due to highly-pathogenic bird flu exposure
An astounding 25,000 turkeys previously destined for dinner plates were killed in Virginia after samples from the flock tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
wfxrtv.com
First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Virginia
Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first confirmed case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County. According to reports, samples from the flock tested positive for HPAI at the Regional Animal Health Laboratory...
Augusta Free Press
Brief closures of I-81 southbound near Harrisonburg begin Monday night
Brief overnight “slow roll” closures of Interstate 81 southbound are scheduled near Harrisonburg from January 23 to 27. Closures will begin each night at 11 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. the next morning, and each closure will last for 15 minutes or less. Closures are necessary during...
Vinnie’s steals over $200K from Greene taxpayers in underpayment of meals tax
A Ruckersville restaurant owner will have to wait three more weeks to find out his fate in Greene County Circuit Court. Vincent Mastellone, proprietor of popular Italian eatery, Vinnie’s New York Pizza Co, located at 8841 Seminole Trail, got caught under-reporting his meals tax gross receipts to the Greene County Commissioner of the Revenue (COR) office in 2020. Commonwealth’s Attorney Edwin "Win” Consolvo presented a Greene County grand jury with evidence of the wrong-doing on April 11, 2022. The grand jury returned with 14 felony direct indictments that day. According to county Treasurer Stephanie A. Deal, Mastellone bilked the county out of $201,545.49. To better understand how much money the theft...
cvilletomorrow.org
Charlottesville and Albemarle are now quickly changing the names of their public schools
Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are now swiftly changing the names of local schools — specifically those who were named for people who were central to our racists legacies. In the last two weeks, Albemarle renamed its Meriwether Lewis Elementary School to Ivy and Charlottesville renamed Clark and Venable elementary schools to Summit and Trailblazers.
WSET
New Lynchburg councilman sues City, LFD, fellow councilman, others after 2021 cartoon post
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Now-Lynchburg City Councilman Martin Misjuns filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the City of Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Fire Department, and other former and current city officials. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, it was filed with the Western District Federal Court of Virginia. At the time that...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Stonefield Stadium 14, Imax on list of closures in 2023
The Stonefield Stadium 14 and Imax in Charlottesville will close in 2023 – one of 39 movie theaters operated by Regal Cinemas, and its parent company, Cineworld, that are slated to shut down. Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year. In a move to save the company $22...
cbs19news
Fire crews respond to situation at Fontaine Research Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia Emergency Management tweet said there were fire crews investigating a situation at the Fontaine Research Park on Wednesday. The tweet was sent out around 5 p.m. No fire or smoke was visible, but the message urged people to avoid the area...
Augusta Free Press
Scottsville man dead from injuries in single-vehicle accident in Albemarle County
A Scottsville man died early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Rolling Road south of Woodridge in southern Albemarle County. Jeffrey Gale Gunsallus, 48, of Scottsville, died at the scene of the 2:50 a.m. crash, according to Albemarle County Police. The cause of the crash remains...
WHSV
Crash causes delay on I-81 S
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on I-81 S has caused delays Wednesday evening. According to VDOT, the south left shoulder at MM 237 is closed as of 6:08 p.m. Stay tuned for more updates.
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
