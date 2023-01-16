ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

Long-time former Waynesboro School Board member looks back on 16 years

Kathe Maneval served as vice chair of Waynesboro School Board in 2022. After 16 years on the board, she was not re-elected in November. Maneval was the longest serving board member since 2006. “I felt like I offered some stability [amidst challenges],” she said of running for the school board...
WAYNESBORO, VA
wsvaonline.com

Planning commission approves rezoning for Town Center

After nearly five hours of public comment and discussion, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval to rezone land on the western side of the city for the Bluestone Town Center, which expected to have over 900 homes. The approval came following a public hearing last night that saw around...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Anonymous letter raises concerns against CASPCA conditions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A coalition of former and current Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA employees and volunteers is voicing a number of alleged issues through an anonymous letter. The coalition says animal conditions inside the shelter are “concerning” among many other problems. The letter also alleges that the current...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North

On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
LURAY, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Vinnie’s steals over $200K from Greene taxpayers in underpayment of meals tax

A Ruckersville restaurant owner will have to wait three more weeks to find out his fate in Greene County Circuit Court. Vincent Mastellone, proprietor of popular Italian eatery, Vinnie’s New York Pizza Co, located at 8841 Seminole Trail, got caught under-reporting his meals tax gross receipts to the Greene County Commissioner of the Revenue (COR) office in 2020. Commonwealth’s Attorney Edwin "Win” Consolvo presented a Greene County grand jury with evidence of the wrong-doing on April 11, 2022. The grand jury returned with 14 felony direct indictments that day. According to county Treasurer Stephanie A. Deal, Mastellone bilked the county out of $201,545.49. To better understand how much money the theft...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
cvilletomorrow.org

Charlottesville and Albemarle are now quickly changing the names of their public schools

Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are now swiftly changing the names of local schools — specifically those who were named for people who were central to our racists legacies. In the last two weeks, Albemarle renamed its Meriwether Lewis Elementary School to Ivy and Charlottesville renamed Clark and Venable elementary schools to Summit and Trailblazers.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Fire crews respond to situation at Fontaine Research Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia Emergency Management tweet said there were fire crews investigating a situation at the Fontaine Research Park on Wednesday. The tweet was sent out around 5 p.m. No fire or smoke was visible, but the message urged people to avoid the area...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Crash causes delay on I-81 S

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on I-81 S has caused delays Wednesday evening. According to VDOT, the south left shoulder at MM 237 is closed as of 6:08 p.m. Stay tuned for more updates.
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy