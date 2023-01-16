Read full article on original website
Coroner: Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Both drivers were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County on Friday, the coroner’s office said. The crash took place along Haws Pike, or Route 56, in St. Clair Township. According to the coroner’s office, the driver of a Dodge Ram was heading...
Former Scott Township funeral director charged with stealing from families
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A former Scott Township funeral director is facing serious charges after an investigation involving the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office. John Henson is facing 35 charges, including 10 felonies. Detectives say he took thousands from grieving families. Henson used to the be funeral director...
About 40 animals living in poor conditions rescued in Beaver County
DAUGHERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Beaver County humane officer said officials seized about 40 animals from a property in Daugherty Township on Friday. A neighbor said the rescue lasted several hours. At this time, arrests are pending.When Shawn Twisdom got home from an errand, he was surprised to see trucks and law enforcement vehicles parked up and down Taylor Drive."There was a trailer, two police vehicles that I had to go around, and there were one, two, four vehicles parked in my driveway," Twisdom said.It wasn't long before he went over to an official, who told him what was going on."'We're...
wccsradio.com
TWO KILLED IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY CRASH
Two people were killed in a crash on Route 56 in Westmoreland County Friday afternoon. Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson reported that 36-year-old Robert Deemer of Johnstown and 84-year-old Gerald McGeary of Seward were the two who died in the head-on collision near Laurel Ridge State Park in Saint Clair Township at 1:09 PM. According to Carson’s report, Deemer was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck when he crossed the center line and struck McGeary’s Chrysler 300. The two were pronounced dead at the scene by deputy coroner Sean Hribal. Neither driver wore a seat belt at the time. Two others who were not identified were taken to a Cambria County hospital for treatment of injuries.
Allegheny County detectives accuse contractor of failing to do work in Hampton, Bethel Park after being paid
Detectives with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office have charged a McKeesport man with home improvement fraud after investigating complaints from residents in Hampton and Bethel Park. John Fritzius III, 54, of the 500 block of Lincoln Way was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of theft by deception,...
Three years after Allegheny County woman disappears, police renew efforts to find her
Three years after a Shaler Township woman disappered, police are renewing efforts to locate her. Janet Walsh was 70 years old when she was last seen on Jan. 19, 2020, on Mount Royal Boulevard in Shaler. She has not been seen or heard from since. Walsh left behind all of...
wtae.com
Former school board member found not guilty in campaign sign theft trial
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A former school board member accused of stealing campaign signs was found not guilty by a jury on Thursday. Gary English, 66, was charged with stealing campaign signs in Hempfield Township and Greensburg after a witness told police English was loading signs into the back of his pickup truck. English never denied taking the signs, telling Pittsburgh's Action News 4 he believed he was doing PennDOT a favor.
3 Beaver County boroughs merge police forces to form regional department
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Freedom, Conway and Baden boroughs all just approved to merge police forces, forming the first regional police department in the area. Baden Borough councilmember Michael Stuban said the new department could take effect as early as April, and by June at the latest. He said...
Fayette County caretaker arrested for involvement in assault case
A caretaker in Fayette County is facing charges for her alleged involvement in a brutal assault case. Her son, Devon Aultz, was arrested last year after police said he assaulted a woman so badly, part of her skull had to be removed. This week, Marjorie Aultz was arrested after police said she knew about the abuse and neglect of her niece, Diane Bullock, and tried to cover it up. "It's very horrible to see your mom like that and the hospital is telling you your mom might not make it through the night," Julie Bullock said, the victim's daughter. Paperwork says Diane...
City officials, community react to fatal shooting in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Many commuters and business owners are still too shaken up to talk about a deadly shooting in downtown Pittsburgh. The shooting that happened at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 7th Street claimed the life of 23-year-old Eugene Nance. “Yesterday I heard some disturbing sounds and all...
UPMC doctor accused of driving drunk, causing fatal crash appears in court
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A UPMC doctor accused of driving over the speed limit while under the influence and causing a fatal crash appeared in court for the first time Friday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> UPMC doctor charged with DUI, killing another doctor in July crash. Joseph Yanta is charged...
CBS News
Pittsburgh police officer on administrative leave after putting dead cat on fence
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police said an officer is on administrative leave after putting a dead cat on a fence behind the station. A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said police are aware of an officer putting a dead feral cat on a fence "staged to look like it was climbing," but didn't specify where the officer worked.
Brink’s armored truck catches fire on I-79 in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Brink’s armored truck caught fire on I-79 in Washington County on Friday. Washington County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics responded to the scene at 4:07 p.m. There were no reported injuries. The fire has been put out. One of the northbound lanes...
Beaver County mother begs drivers to slow down on Route 51
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A local mom is begging people to slow down on a busy Beaver County road. She said a series have crashes have happened on Route 51 in Monaca and it’s only a matter of time before someone in her family gets hurt. Amber Smith...
Family of man who died helping shooting victim at local Walmart suing off-duty officer, township
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The paperwork is more than 30 pages thick and just filed in the federal courthouse. It details the night of Nov. 6 at a Beaver County Walmart where a man who was trying to help lost his life. “It’s terrible, it’s a nightmare that never...
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE LOOKING FOR SUSPECT IN DOLLAR GENERAL THEFT
Indiana Borough Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a theft that happened in late December in the borough. Police were called out to the Dollar General store in the 400 Block of South Seventh Street for a reported theft. It was discovered that someone entered the store, changed their jacket while inside, took items off the store shelves and left without paying for any of the items.
Butler County man accused of stealing from 5 area stores, returning merchandise for store credit
A Butler County man has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing and returning merchandise from five Lowe’s locations in Allegheny and Butler counties. State police in Butler say Jacob Ruth II, 23, of Harmony, was initially arrested for theft of jewelry, cash and other items from a Jefferson Township home on Dec. 6. Troopers said they discovered the stolen items when they served a search warrant on Ruth’s truck in the alleged theft of items from that home.
wtae.com
Police: Greene County suspect killed after firing weapon at troopers
State police say a suspect was shot and killed by troopers in Greene County on Wednesday as they tried to arrest the man at his Washington Township home. Police said the suspect, identified as Frederick Fonner Jr., fired shots at them first. The incident began Tuesday evening as a disturbance...
Man sentenced to prison in deadly 2017 Westmoreland Co. stabbing
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Michael Covington will spend the next 25 to 60 years in prison for third degree murder.Covington is third person to plead guilty in the stabbing death of Matthew Genard in Youngwood in 2017.Genard was found dead at a home in the 100 block of Wineman Lane.
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversy
Harsh words are being said about a GoFundMe set up to assist the individual who is thought to be responsible for the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief, Justin McIntire.
