Eileen Woodruff
4d ago

Technology isn't always what it's cracked up to be. There are some many people that use it to harm others by tracking monitoring, and bulling others. I'm not impressed. My own sister has been bullied, threatened, extorted, and had threats on her life on social media and the police have done nothing to protect her.

KVUE

Person injured in overnight shooting in Del Valle

DEL VALLE, Texas — A person is recovering from minor injuries after an apparent shooting early Friday morning in Del Valle. Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) deputies received a call at around 1 a.m. from a person who had possibly been shot at a house in the 7100 block of Ross Road, near Scarlett Sleeve Way and Dancing Wind Lane.
DEL VALLE, TX
KVUE

1 dead in Liberty Hill police shooting

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — A suspect is dead after a police shooting in Liberty Hill on Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Liberty Hill Police Department responded to the area of 1800 RM 1869 around 3 p.m. after Williamson County officials first received a 911 call from the area.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
News Channel 25

Bell County mom feared man accused of abusing kids would post bail

BELTON — A Bell County mom is continuing her fight for justice, after being afraid the man accused of sexually abusing her children might post bail on Thursday. Gabriel Espino, 31, was arrested by U.S. Marshalls in November of last year, according to online court records. He's being held...
BELL COUNTY, TX
YAHOO!

Man shot, killed by officer in Liberty Hill, sheriff says

Officials are investigating after a Liberty Hill police officer fatally shot someone on Wednesday, said Williamson County Sheriff Mike Gleason. The officer who was involved is a Liberty Hill police officer, the sheriff said. The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident. Gleason said. He said he did not have any...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
CBS Austin

Pflugerville PD looking for man wanted for burglary of vehicle, credit card abuse

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for a man who they say broke into multiple vehicles last year and used stolen credit cards. The incidents happened on May 15, 2022, between the hours of 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Police said the man entered the vehicles through broken windows and stole credit cards. He used them to buy $4,000 worth of gift cards at Walmart, located at 1548 FM 685, before being picked up by a white SUV.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing Taylor man found dead in Lampasas River

BELTON, Texas - A missing Taylor man was found dead in the Lampasas River, police said. Belton police said at 5:28 p.m., on Jan. 19, officers a received a call about a man face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge. Police confirmed the man, who matched the...
TAYLOR, TX
YAHOO!

More details on Williamson County human remains, officials still seek answers

Investigators now have more information on the human remains found last year in Franklin, and are seeking the public’s help to find answers. Williamson County Sheriff’s Office officials believe the remains are of a white or Hispanic male, ages 35 to 50 years old. Investigators also believe the remains were on the property for at least a year before they were discovered.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Wig worth $900 stolen by suspects at Killeen beauty store

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects in a December 2022 theft at a beauty store. The three suspects on Dec. 6 entered the JK Beauty Supply Store located at 734 S. Ft. Hood Street and walked directly to the wig displays.
KILLEEN, TX
