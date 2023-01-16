Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kcrw.com
‘Genre-defying’ artist Simone Forti brings dance, drawings, holograms to MOCA
Simone Forti has been creating dance “constructions” since the 1950s. Now, at 87, she has her first West Coast museum show up at MOCA in downtown LA. The exhibition features the artist’s drawings, live and recorded performances, holograms that bring her movement to life, and more in a career-spanning retrospective.
kcrw.com
Wild mushrooms: When it rains, it spores
Wild mushrooms are a rare sight at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market but when it rains, it spores. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson speaks with Barabara Whyman of Tutti Frutti Farms in Lompoc about their chanterelles. Oaks surround the farm, and Whyman explains that the mushrooms sprout out of the mulch under the trees after the rain. She explains that size doesn’t matter when it comes to mushrooms but what is growing on the farm are California chanterelles that tend to be bigger. Mushrooms need to breathe so Whyman recommends storing them in a paper bag in the refrigerator and not washing them before use, as they’ll soak up the water like a sponge, destroying the flavor.
kcrw.com
‘Inside Safe’ moves unhoused Angelenos into shelters. How permanent are their homes?
Christabelle Sanchez says that when she found out she would be moving into a hotel room under the City of LA’s new “Inside Safe” program, she cried for a full day. The mother of two, who lived at an encampment in Venice, hasn’t seen her kids in about five years. She hopes having a stable place to live will serve as a stepping stone towards reuniting with her family.
kcrw.com
Juke Bounce Werk: KCRW Guest Mix
First, let’s get acquainted with footwork, a regional form of house music born in Chicago that splintered off of the ghetto house genre in the 1990s. One of the first things you’ll notice is that it’s FAST — usually around 160 beats per minute (for comparison, house is generally around 120 bpm). The speed is partly owed to the fact that footwork is music built to fit the energy of the genre’s dancers, who battle each other in underground competitions. Some of the big name DJ/producers in footwork include DJ Rashad, RP Boo, DJ Nate, DJ Spinn, and Traxman.
kcrw.com
KCRW's Young Creators Project Ask Me Anything | Sunday, February 26th
Join us for a tour of KCRW HQ and a live AMA on February 26. Learn how everything comes together here at KCRW, and get some free advice on how best to pursue your creative industry. Schedule. 12pm-1pm | Tour of KCRW HQ. 1pm-2:30pm | AMA Panel. KCRW’s Annenberg Performance...
kcrw.com
SoCal’s solar installers could see slowed business due to state rules
Small contractors that specialize in solar installations are welcoming an unusually busy winter season in the Los Angeles area this year ahead of an April policy change that will slash California's incentives for rooftop solar. “I don't think there's any doubt that we're going to see a stampede to try...
