Los Angeles, CA

kcrw.com

Wild mushrooms: When it rains, it spores

Wild mushrooms are a rare sight at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market but when it rains, it spores. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson speaks with Barabara Whyman of Tutti Frutti Farms in Lompoc about their chanterelles. Oaks surround the farm, and Whyman explains that the mushrooms sprout out of the mulch under the trees after the rain. She explains that size doesn’t matter when it comes to mushrooms but what is growing on the farm are California chanterelles that tend to be bigger. Mushrooms need to breathe so Whyman recommends storing them in a paper bag in the refrigerator and not washing them before use, as they’ll soak up the water like a sponge, destroying the flavor.
SANTA MONICA, CA
kcrw.com

‘Inside Safe’ moves unhoused Angelenos into shelters. How permanent are their homes?

Christabelle Sanchez says that when she found out she would be moving into a hotel room under the City of LA’s new “Inside Safe” program, she cried for a full day. The mother of two, who lived at an encampment in Venice, hasn’t seen her kids in about five years. She hopes having a stable place to live will serve as a stepping stone towards reuniting with her family.
kcrw.com

Juke Bounce Werk: KCRW Guest Mix

First, let’s get acquainted with footwork, a regional form of house music born in Chicago that splintered off of the ghetto house genre in the 1990s. One of the first things you’ll notice is that it’s FAST — usually around 160 beats per minute (for comparison, house is generally around 120 bpm). The speed is partly owed to the fact that footwork is music built to fit the energy of the genre’s dancers, who battle each other in underground competitions. Some of the big name DJ/producers in footwork include DJ Rashad, RP Boo, DJ Nate, DJ Spinn, and Traxman.
LOS ANGELES, CA

