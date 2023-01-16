ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Comments / 7

Nikki Guy
4d ago

May God continue to bless these restaurant owners and all those that pass through their housing and work program. blessed going in & Blessed coming out Amen

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise

We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Chefs gear up for Long Beach Black Restaurant Week with a lunch for the homeless

Guest chefs cooked up a complimentary lunch today at the Long Beach Rescue Mission, giving back and kicking off the upcoming Long Beach Black Restaurant Week. Participating Black-owned restaurant chefs served about 250 homeless men, women and children with some of their favorite creations as the second annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week begins this weekend, January 22. "We realize that there are many among us who won't get the chance to dine out during Long Beach Black Restaurant Week," stated Chef Quianna Bradley of A Pinch of Salt Catering.  "Serving a gourmet meal to our neighbors struggling with homelessness...
LONG BEACH, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Eating Out in Pasadena: New Al Fresco Pavilions on Colorado Boulevard

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Eight dining platforms will be installed in Playhouse Village to enhance the open-air dining experience at local restaurants. The outdoor dining areas will be centrally located along Colorado Boulevard between Madison and Oak Knoll avenues in Playhouse Village. Village Al Fresco Pavilions convert existing curbside parking...
PASADENA, CA
Pasadena Magazine

465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena

It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

2 injured in South L.A. crash between Blue Line train and car

Two people suffered minor injuries after a crash between a Blue Line train and a car in the Central-Alameda area of South Los Angeles Friday morning. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Washington Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department told KTLA. Two people were injured, but it is unclear […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut

Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 1 in custody after Mid-City stabbing: LAPD

One person was killed in a stabbing in Mid City Friday afternoon and a person is in custody, police said. The incident occurred in the 1900 block of South Longwood Avenue and was reported to the Los Angeles Police Department around 3:50 p.m. Police described the incident as being isolated. Aerial video from Sky5 showed […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Chick-fil-A submits plans to open at Frantones Pizza site

DOWNEY - Chick-fil-A has submitted potential plans for a new location at the current Frantones Pizza location, city planning staff have confirmed. It is currently unknown how far along in the planning process the fast-food chain is with the site, located at 9148 Telegraph Rd. So far, Chick-fil-A has been tight-lipped on the subject.
DOWNEY, CA
kcrw.com

Juke Bounce Werk: KCRW Guest Mix

First, let’s get acquainted with footwork, a regional form of house music born in Chicago that splintered off of the ghetto house genre in the 1990s. One of the first things you’ll notice is that it’s FAST — usually around 160 beats per minute (for comparison, house is generally around 120 bpm). The speed is partly owed to the fact that footwork is music built to fit the energy of the genre’s dancers, who battle each other in underground competitions. Some of the big name DJ/producers in footwork include DJ Rashad, RP Boo, DJ Nate, DJ Spinn, and Traxman.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy