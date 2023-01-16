Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 3:21AM PST until January 22 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches,. except 4 to 9 inches above 3000 feet. Winds gusting as high as. * WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,. South Washington Cascades. * WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Sunday. *...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Oregon history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Heavy move: 200-ton masonry building set to hit the road in Bend, get out of highway project’s way
It's quite possibly the largest structure ever moved in Central Oregon. It's part of the historic Nels Anderson property being cleared to make way for the North Highway 97 realignment project. Here's Instant Landscaping's news release on the planned move, which follows November's move of its office building:. On January...
Best places to retire on the West Coast
Palm trees, a golf course and mountains in the background. If planned well, retirement can be fun, social, and relaxing. But much of that depends on where you end up living. For many, the West Coast is ideal, with natural beauty, bustling cities, good hospitals, comfortable weather, and much more to offer. But what areas of this region are best for retirees?
To keep up with demand, OLCC plans new liquor warehouse in Canby
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission has learned that small business owners operating Oregon liquor stores are in good financial shape, but the Associated Liquor Stores of Oregon raised concerns that business conditions could jeopardize the state’s ability to generate revenue. During their regularly...
New federal tax credits available for cost-cutting home energy upgrades, Energy Trust of Oregon says
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Starting this year, more resources are available to help people cut their energy use and lower their energy bills. New federal tax credits are available as of Jan. 1 for energy upgrades that could make homes more energy-efficient and comfortable, Energy Trust of Oregon says.
Florida gives its reasons for rejecting proposed AP African American Studies course
Florida rejected a proposed Advanced Placement course focused on African American Studies because it included study of topics like the Movement for Black Lives, Black feminism and reparations, according to a list of concerns provided to CNN on Friday by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ office. The one-page document prepared...
