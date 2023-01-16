This weekend the Vail Yeti will be taking on the New York Fire Department in a two-game series at Dobson Ice Arena. This season, the Yeti has a new mission of supporting the local community as well as local nonprofit organizations by using their platform to raise money for the community and its causes. With that spirit in mind, this Friday night — in partnership with The Steadman Clinic, the official orthopaedic provider for the Vail Yeti, and Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) — the Yeti will be raising money for orthopaedic research.

VAIL, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO