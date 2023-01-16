ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Vail Yeti will take on New York Fire Department in game sponsored by The Steadman Clinic￼

This weekend the Vail Yeti will be taking on the New York Fire Department in a two-game series at Dobson Ice Arena. This season, the Yeti has a new mission of supporting the local community as well as local nonprofit organizations by using their platform to raise money for the community and its causes. With that spirit in mind, this Friday night — in partnership with The Steadman Clinic, the official orthopaedic provider for the Vail Yeti, and Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) — the Yeti will be raising money for orthopaedic research.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Roberts: Back to work at the Capitol

On Jan. 9, the Colorado legislature commenced and we began our work serving our great state. The start of the legislative year provides a spirit of optimism, as we seek to bring solutions and ideas for the challenges and opportunities that our communities face. After speaking directly with many voters on the campaign trail and community leaders in recent weeks, I feel energized and hopeful about drafting and passing legislation that meets our region’s needs and makes Eagle County an even better place to live. ` `
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Letter: Kudos to Boebert

In light of Rep. George Santos’ fake resume, Lauren Boebert has not shied away from her resume. What you’ve seen and read about her is what you get. Both Santos and Boebert beat formidable candidates in their respective races. There wasn’t a coup. The voters in their districts have spoken.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Mountain Recreation to revisit future of Edwards Field House

Mountain Recreation is taking another look at the Edwards Field House to ensure it meets the needs of the community and plan for possible future renovations. In 2019, as part of its Edwards Community Survey, the rec district received feedback on the facility’s current amenities. Now, in 2023, it is requesting additional feedback from the Edwards community to see whether the 2019 comments still resonate or see if they have shifted.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle Chamber’s computer literacy program begins

A partnership between the Eagle Chamber of Commerce’s Eagle Economic Vitality Foundation and Eagle County Public Health is delivering a local computer literacy training program to Hispanic adults. In addition to learning how to operate a laptop, students learn how to navigate the Windows and Microsoft laptop environment, Google...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy