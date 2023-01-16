Read full article on original website
New omicron subvariant expected to make waves in Eagle County in coming weeks
There’s a new omicron subvariant bringing COVID-19 waves across the world and country. The XBB.1.5 subvariant — nicknamed the “kraken” — is quickly becoming the most dominant strain of the virus, and it’s already arrived in Colorado and Eagle County. “We’re going to continue...
Vail Comedy Show returns with back-to-back performances by headliner Steve Gillespie
Vail Comedy Show is back Wednesday for a special pop-up show at Moe’s Original BBQ in Eagle and then Thursday at Bridge Street Bar in Vail Village. Steve Gillespie from CONAN and FOX is headlining. Nic Dean from Denver will support. Brett Hiker, who grew up in Eagle, will be a special guest at the Moe’s show. Mark Masters will host.
Walking Mountains launches free Climate Speaker Series this month
Walking Mountains Science Center is kicking off its second annual Climate Speaker Series this month, hosting the first of three speaker events on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 6-7:30 p.m. The series, which is sponsored by Don and Jennifer Holzworth and hosted by Colorado Mountain College in Edwards, brings in one...
Country music, snowshoeing under the stars and free mogul races for kids: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 1/20/23
Don your cowboy boots and hat and head to the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek to hear Joe Nichols on Saturday night. Nichols has been a fixture on the country music scene for 20 years and is one of country music’s most praised traditional country artists. Nichols...
Vail Yeti will take on New York Fire Department in game sponsored by The Steadman Clinic￼
This weekend the Vail Yeti will be taking on the New York Fire Department in a two-game series at Dobson Ice Arena. This season, the Yeti has a new mission of supporting the local community as well as local nonprofit organizations by using their platform to raise money for the community and its causes. With that spirit in mind, this Friday night — in partnership with The Steadman Clinic, the official orthopaedic provider for the Vail Yeti, and Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) — the Yeti will be raising money for orthopaedic research.
Roberts: Back to work at the Capitol
On Jan. 9, the Colorado legislature commenced and we began our work serving our great state. The start of the legislative year provides a spirit of optimism, as we seek to bring solutions and ideas for the challenges and opportunities that our communities face. After speaking directly with many voters on the campaign trail and community leaders in recent weeks, I feel energized and hopeful about drafting and passing legislation that meets our region’s needs and makes Eagle County an even better place to live. ` `
Vail Valley Foundation names Sierra Adams as vice president of philanthropy
The Vail Valley Foundation has announced that Sierra Adams is the new vice president of philanthropy for the nonprofit organization, which has served the Eagle River Valley in arts, athletics, education, and community leadership since its founding in 1981. “Our first objective is to always seek to promote from within...
Letter: Kudos to Boebert
In light of Rep. George Santos’ fake resume, Lauren Boebert has not shied away from her resume. What you’ve seen and read about her is what you get. Both Santos and Boebert beat formidable candidates in their respective races. There wasn’t a coup. The voters in their districts have spoken.
Climate Action Collaborative: The links between radon and climate change
Happy New Year from the Climate Action Collaborative. January is an exciting time to reflect on the past year (as we did in November and December’s columns) and set goals for what’s to come in 2023. However, there’s another important happening in January that we feel compelled to raise awareness about: Radon Action Month.
Time machine: 40 years ago, 13,000 guests ski Vail on a Monday
Vail Resorts and the town of Vail were preparing for a big makeover, the Vail Trail reported. A key element of the makeover was known as “Vail’s Front Door,” which sought to transform the main access point onto Vail Mountain in the area known as the Vista Bahn ski yard.
Greg Doan to resign as principal of Eagle Valley High School at end of semester
Eagle Valley High School Principal Greg Doan is resigning at the end of the spring 2023 semester after 12 years. Doan made the announcement to school staff and familes in the most recent edition of the school’s newsletter. Doan wrote that he wanted to allow the school district ample...
Mountain Recreation to revisit future of Edwards Field House
Mountain Recreation is taking another look at the Edwards Field House to ensure it meets the needs of the community and plan for possible future renovations. In 2019, as part of its Edwards Community Survey, the rec district received feedback on the facility’s current amenities. Now, in 2023, it is requesting additional feedback from the Edwards community to see whether the 2019 comments still resonate or see if they have shifted.
Expansion plan for Eagle bike park envisions runs that mimic local trails
Eagle’s Open Space and Recreation Committee unveiled its final concept design for major expansions to the bike park near the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink at Haymaker’s trailhead. One of the park’s major objectives is to create a space that mimics challenging aspects of favorite local trails.
The Bookworm to host ‘Wild and Sacred Feminine Deck’ workshop￼
When: Tuesday Jan. 17, 6 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632. Cost: $40 (includes deck), purchase tickets from Bookworm. More Info: Call 970-926-READ or visit BookwormofEdwards.com. The Bookworm of Edwards is hosting the creators of a new sacred feminine oracle deck Tuesday....
Summit School District leaders defend inclusionary LGBTQ resolution following ‘aggressive’ public meeting
Following a public meeting Jan. 12 in which roughly 100 people gathered before the Summit School District Board of Education to address the district’s commitment to LGBTQ inclusion — especially for younger students — district leaders defended the policy and said they felt some comments were threatening and discriminatory.
Eagle Chamber’s computer literacy program begins
A partnership between the Eagle Chamber of Commerce’s Eagle Economic Vitality Foundation and Eagle County Public Health is delivering a local computer literacy training program to Hispanic adults. In addition to learning how to operate a laptop, students learn how to navigate the Windows and Microsoft laptop environment, Google...
