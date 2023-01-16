ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

GE Aerospace headquarters lands in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati is gaining another public company, one that will immediately join the upper echelons of the Fortune 500 upon its debut. On Jan. 4, multinational conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE) spun off GE HealthCare as its own public company. By this time next year its energy business will make its public debut as GE Vernova. After that, GE Aerospace will become the new GE, leasing its iconic initials to its sister companies.
CINCINNATI, OH
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery

Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WKRC

Storied Cincinnati chefs open downtown food market

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Downtown Cincinnati office workers have a new dining option, led by two storied Cincinnati chefs. The Atrium Food Market made its debut Jan. 18 inside of Omnicare Center at 201 E. Fourth St., featuring four stations that will rotate every two weeks between 11 different dining concepts.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Big Bone Lick State Park is a window into the past

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Where did the Buffalo Bills get their name? It's in reference to legendary frontiersman Buffalo Bill Cody. However, the logo is technically a bison. But you would probably never go to Buffalo to see bison. And fortunately, you don't have to. "Buffalo is more of...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WHIO Dayton

‘What the Fast and Furious?;’ Residents concerned after ‘drifting’ cars close down Dayton streets

DAYTON — Police are calling it a “pop-up street takeover” after dangerous drivers with high-performance cars took control of a downtown Dayton intersection Sunday. It took place Sunday around 1 a.m. in the area of East Third and South Jefferson Streets. Video from those in the area shows dozens of cars blocking three of the four ways of the intersection.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

New spot for lunch and brunch in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is a new place for lunch and brunch downtown. Atrium Food Market features four stations that rotate bi-weekly among 11 different dining concepts. Check out the locally made products while grabbing something to go. The food market is on the ground floor of Atrium One at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

OSP: 18-year-old killed in Clinton County head-on crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed in a crash in Clinton County Thursday morning. The crash closed US 68 in both directions at Raycon Drive near I-71 for hours. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Timmi Mahanes, 18, was headed north on US 68 in a GMC...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Police search for red light runner who caused crash

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Loveland Police are looking for the driver who ran a red light, causing a crash and then took off. Police say the black car driving on Elm Street ran the red light at West Loveland Avenue at about 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 19, causing the other driver to hit the black car.
LOVELAND, OH
WKRC

Cincy-style cuisine: Local restaurants partner to create chili pizza

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati cuisine lovers no longer have to choose between local pizza or chili for dinner. Two area favorites -- Fireside Pizza and Camp Washington Chili -- have teamed up to create "The Cincy Special." It's a pizza topped with Cincinnati-style chili, mustard, and hot sauce,...
CINCINNATI, OH

