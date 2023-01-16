Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WKRC
GE Aerospace headquarters lands in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati is gaining another public company, one that will immediately join the upper echelons of the Fortune 500 upon its debut. On Jan. 4, multinational conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE) spun off GE HealthCare as its own public company. By this time next year its energy business will make its public debut as GE Vernova. After that, GE Aerospace will become the new GE, leasing its iconic initials to its sister companies.
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
WKRC
Letter carrier robbed at gunpoint in Tri-State, postal police says it’s no coincidence
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) – There is danger in delivering the mail is growing across the Tri-State. Almost one year to the day after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Norwood, another postal worker is targeted by thieves in the city. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati Field Office...
WKRC
Hamilton man missing in Mexico: Van matching description of vehicle he was in located
ZACATECAS, Mexico (WKRC) - A van matching the description of the vehicle a Hamilton architect and his fiancee were believed to have been in when they disappeared has been located in Mexico. Jose Gutierrez has been missing since Christmas. He was in Mexico visiting his fiancée Daniela Pichardo, who still...
WKRC
New details emerge in Cincinnati's lawsuit against one of city's largest property owners
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are new details surrounding a lawsuit Cincinnati filed against one of the city's largest property owners. It accuses Vinebrook Homes of breaching an agreement to stop neglecting the needs of tenants. According to the lawsuit, Vinebrook has about 950 homes in the Cincinnati area and in...
WKRC
Storied Cincinnati chefs open downtown food market
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Downtown Cincinnati office workers have a new dining option, led by two storied Cincinnati chefs. The Atrium Food Market made its debut Jan. 18 inside of Omnicare Center at 201 E. Fourth St., featuring four stations that will rotate every two weeks between 11 different dining concepts.
WKRC
Big Bone Lick State Park is a window into the past
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Where did the Buffalo Bills get their name? It's in reference to legendary frontiersman Buffalo Bill Cody. However, the logo is technically a bison. But you would probably never go to Buffalo to see bison. And fortunately, you don't have to. "Buffalo is more of...
WKRC
Cincinnati forecast: Friday flurries possible, expect more snow this weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's back to Winter for Cincinnati. Thursday's thunderstorms and high winds are long gone and temperatures on Friday drop into the mid 30s all day, and chills in the 20s. There are still a few flurries left over for the last day of the work week. The wind will gust to about 25 mph.
WKRC
Study shows people can get re-infected with COVID-19 thanks to highly contagious variants
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As COVID-19 cases continue to climb once again, it appears many people are getting re-infected. If you had a previous infection of COVID-19, the new XBB.1.5 is likely to infect you again. Researchers say it is all because not only is it one of the most highly...
WKRC
Local doctors among first in nation to participate in heart valve replacement trial
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local doctors are among the first in the nation to participate in a new heart trial. It could potentially reduce the need for complicated procedures that high-risk patients might not survive. Cardiologists gave an update on a trial that looks at technology that helps those in need...
WKRC
Popular fast-food restaurant set to open in CVG's Concourse B while another one leaves
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - A popular fast-food restaurant is set to open in CVG this summer, but a longtime passenger staple has hastily departed. The airport on Wednesday morning announced a partnership with a Wendy's franchisee to replace the former Torn Basil pizza location in Concourse B,. Cincinnati Business Courier...
‘What the Fast and Furious?;’ Residents concerned after ‘drifting’ cars close down Dayton streets
DAYTON — Police are calling it a “pop-up street takeover” after dangerous drivers with high-performance cars took control of a downtown Dayton intersection Sunday. It took place Sunday around 1 a.m. in the area of East Third and South Jefferson Streets. Video from those in the area shows dozens of cars blocking three of the four ways of the intersection.
WKRC
Cincinnati Animal CARE offers $9 adoption fees in honor of number 9, Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal CARE is offering $9 adoption fees for anyone who shows up to the shelter wearing orange and black. It is part of its "Show Your Stripes” campaign. The nine dollars is in honor of number 9, Joe Burrow, of course. The offer ends Sunday.
WKRC
Man accused of spying on woman in bathroom stall at Clermont County restaurant
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A man pleaded not guilty to spying on a woman in the women's restroom at a Miami Township business. Lamont Cottingham is accused of going into the restroom at the IHOP and standing on the toilet in one stall to look at a woman in the next stall on Jan. 15.
WKRC
New spot for lunch and brunch in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is a new place for lunch and brunch downtown. Atrium Food Market features four stations that rotate bi-weekly among 11 different dining concepts. Check out the locally made products while grabbing something to go. The food market is on the ground floor of Atrium One at...
whbc.com
Shots Fired in Altercation at Cincinnati-Area Amazon Facility
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A major disagreement between two Amazon drivers at a company distribution facility near Cincinnati lands one of them in jail. 23-year-old Shedrick Washington was arrested after police say he fired three shots into the victim’s Lincoln Town Car in...
WKRC
Viewers react strongly to Local 12 story on developmentally disabled woman's alleged abuse
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - The reaction has been strong to Local 12's story on a lawsuit brought by a father who claims his developmentally disabled daughter was abused and attacked at local care facilities, especially regarding the allegation someone at the facility slit the woman's throat. There have been dozens...
WKRC
OSP: 18-year-old killed in Clinton County head-on crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed in a crash in Clinton County Thursday morning. The crash closed US 68 in both directions at Raycon Drive near I-71 for hours. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Timmi Mahanes, 18, was headed north on US 68 in a GMC...
WKRC
Police search for red light runner who caused crash
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Loveland Police are looking for the driver who ran a red light, causing a crash and then took off. Police say the black car driving on Elm Street ran the red light at West Loveland Avenue at about 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 19, causing the other driver to hit the black car.
WKRC
Cincy-style cuisine: Local restaurants partner to create chili pizza
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati cuisine lovers no longer have to choose between local pizza or chili for dinner. Two area favorites -- Fireside Pizza and Camp Washington Chili -- have teamed up to create "The Cincy Special." It's a pizza topped with Cincinnati-style chili, mustard, and hot sauce,...
Comments / 1