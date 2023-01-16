ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Whether you are an expert in the garden, or you just like getting out to get some fresh air, Arbor Day celebrates trees and everything they do for us. In Alexandria, the Louisiana Forestry Association collaborated with Future Farmers of America (FFA) students to pass out hundreds of Pecan, Oak and Magnolia trees, in an effort to clean the air, purify our water and provide a home for wildlife.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO