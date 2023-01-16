Read full article on original website
Related
kalb.com
Ball man accused of committing 3 Rapides Parish burglaries
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Ball has been accused of committing three separate burglaries in Rapides Parish in October and November of 2022. Anthony Lee Wells, 36, was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on three counts of simple burglary on Jan. 17, 2023. The Rapides Parish...
kalb.com
Constable arrested in Calcasieu Parish
Louisiana residents are celebrating Arbor Day by planting trees and showing appreciation for one of our state's most valuable assets. Some of the top-performing schools in Vernon Parish received checks for their participation in the Christmas Cheer Food Drive on Friday. APD investigating fatal shooting in Magnolia Street area. Updated:...
kalb.com
RPSO RADE Unit arrest recovers drugs, a firearm & $9,219
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit on multiple narcotics charges on Jan. 11. Ladarius Dayquan Hicks, 25, has been charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, four counts of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, possession of CDS III with intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV with intent to distribute, possession of CDS V with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
kalb.com
Natchitoches Parish stolen fire truck has been found
POWHATAN, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: The fire truck that was stolen from a Natchitoches Parish fire department has been recovered. Around 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, someone on social media provided a tip to NPSO about the location of the stolen vehicle. The fire truck was found about 200 yards off Hwy 3191 near Natchitoches. It was stuck in mud behind an abandoned home.
kalb.com
Vernon Parish schools receive checks for Christmas Cheer Food Drive
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Our team at KALB, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana are saying ‘thank you’ to some of the top-performing schools in this year’s Christmas Cheer Food Drive. Some of the top-performing schools in Vernon Parish received checks for...
kalb.com
APD investigating second shooting on Harris Street this week
Alena Noakes spoke with State Senator Sharon Hewitt about why she has chosen to run for Louisiana governor. Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy is in Washington D.C. this week to try and solve the city's top concerns, which include crime, youth challenges and homelessness. How to vote on the RPSB 2023–2024...
kalb.com
Leesville man convicted of criminal conspiracy
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville has been convicted of criminal conspiracy in the Western District of Louisiana Federal Court in Lake Charles. Demetrius Pearson, 49, was sentenced to 12.7 years without the benefit of suspension of sentence, parole or probation. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said Pearson’s...
kalb.com
Pineville High hosts medical career day
Twenty-seven Louisiana areas once considered 'urban' have been newly classified as 'rural' due to new U.S. census population rules, including four in Cenla. One of those is Bunkie. State auditor releases report on new pharmacy contract, at least 2,200 local state workers impacted. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. As of...
kalb.com
APD investigating fatal shooting in Magnolia Street area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was killed in a shooting that happened early Friday morning, (Jan. 20), in the 12th Street and Magnolia Street area. Detectives are trying to identify the unknown suspect. This is Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023. According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers...
kalb.com
Man accused of multiple air conditioner burglaries in Leesville
Leesville, La. (KPLC) - A Leesville man is jailed after allegedly stealing an air conditioner and air conditioner parts in the area. Justin Ford, 34, is suspected in two of several recent air conditioner unit and part thefts, according to the Leesville Police Department. A local business on North Fifth...
kalb.com
Forestry Association and FFA students host a tree giveaway
Two-and-a-half years after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana, destroying cities and many of the state's natural resources, restoration efforts are continuing. One of those was in the Kisatchie National Forest in Vernon Parish. |. The Alexandria Emergency Hospital staff paid a visit to ASH to make a donation for...
kalb.com
Louisiana Forestry Association, Cenla FFA members hosts Arbor Day tree giveaway
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Whether you are an expert in the garden, or you just like getting out to get some fresh air, Arbor Day celebrates trees and everything they do for us. In Alexandria, the Louisiana Forestry Association collaborated with Future Farmers of America (FFA) students to pass out hundreds of Pecan, Oak and Magnolia trees, in an effort to clean the air, purify our water and provide a home for wildlife.
kalb.com
How to vote on the RPSB 2023–2024 school year calendar options
Alena Noakes spoke with State Senator Sharon Hewitt about why she has chosen to run for Louisiana governor. Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy is in Washington D.C. this week to try and solve the city's top concerns, which include crime, youth challenges and homelessness. Natchitoches Parish school receive checks for Christmas...
kalb.com
Trial set for former Rapides Parish principal charged with a count of cruelty to juveniles
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A jury trial has been set for Sept. 25, 2023, for the former principal of Phoenix Magnet Elementary School, who was indicted in April 2022 on a count of cruelty to juveniles. The investigation into John Grimes started on Sept. 10, 2021, when Harli Matt,...
kalb.com
Mayor of Natchitoches welcomes baby girl
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The mayor of Natchitoches has welcomed a new baby into his family. Mayor Ronnie Williams and his wife, Tiffany, welcomed their new baby girl, Maggie, into the world. The baby girl was born at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.
kalb.com
Hospital donates $2,600 to 15-year-old student raising money for AEDs
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Fifteen-year-old Anniston Fairbanks is a walking miracle. The teenage student at Alexandria Senior High School has a glowing personality and a heart of gold, but at a young age, she has experienced everyone’s worst nightmare, twice. Fairbanks has suffered a cardiac arrest two times, the first coming when she was just nine years old.
kalb.com
Why State Sen. Sharon Hewitt is running for governor
Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy is in Washington D.C. this week to try and solve the city's top concerns, which include crime, youth challenges and homelessness. How to vote on the RPSB 2023–2024 school year calendar options. Updated: 8 hours ago. For the 2023 – 2024 school year, the Rapides...
kalb.com
State auditor releases report on new pharmacy contract, at least 2,200 local state workers impacted
Rapides and Grant schools receive checks from Christmas Cheer Food Drive. A breakdown of the amount of food collected in Rapides and Grant during the Christmas Cheer Food Drive and the schools that received checks for their efforts. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael...
kalb.com
Department of Children and Family Services holds job fair in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is hiring for vacancies across the state, including here in Central Louisiana. DCFS hosted a job fair earlier at the Rapides American Job Center in Alexandria on Jan. 19. Officials said 150 people showed up interested in careers.
kalb.com
Alexandria mayor in D.C. meeting with Biden, other mayors to address public safety
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The million dollar question for leadership across the country seems to be what is the fastest and most effective way to hire more qualified officers to replenish depleted police departments?. Mayors across the country, including Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy, are in Washington, D.C. this week for...
Comments / 1