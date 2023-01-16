Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Carmel Festival of Ice kicks off Friday
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel’s sixth annual Festival of Ice kicks off Friday. The event runs through Sunday and includes ice carving demonstrations and contests, ice skating on Carter Green, and the Carmel Fire Department’s chili cookoff. Dozens of professional ice sculptors will take part in several...
WISH-TV
Top ice carvers will compete in a ‘carve off’ at the Festival of Ice
The City of Carmel presents the sixth annual Festival of Ice this weekend, January 20 – 22. Top Ice Carvers from around the Midwest are on hand for three days of competitions and demonstrations including an exciting grand finale “carve off’ where the audience helps determine the winner.
WISH-TV
Finding of Faith: Honoring God through art
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Artist Kevin Wilson and his wife Susanne Wilson joined “Finding Faith” with Randy Ollis to share one of Kevin’s God-given talents. Kevin honors God through his artwork. You can see his love for God through his paintings. He came to share his work on “Life.Style.Live!”
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Rockstone & Big Lug Tap Room
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re looking for a place to grab a bite with friends for the weekend, we’ve got you covered. Today’s Tasty Takeout is Rockstone & Big Lug Tap Room. 🍕
WISH-TV
Indianapolis celebrates its first Mexican sister city: ‘We’re very happy’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is combining forces with its newest and first sister city in Mexico. It’s Indianapolis’ 10th sister city and today city officials came together to form new collaborations. On Friday, two cities hundreds of miles apart and community leaders celebrated the signing of Indianapolis’...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Home Show returns with brand-new concept for Centerpiece Home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Home Show is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds for its 101st year. Organizers say it’s the oldest home show in North America and it draws more than 80,000 guests each year. There are plenty of things for visitors to check out, including...
WISH-TV
Developer of JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, Bruce White dies after cancer battle
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bruce White, one of the developers behind the iconic JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, has died after battling cancer for nearly a year, his company White Lodging announced Thursday. White, 70, was the founder and chairman of the company based in Merrillville and started in...
WISH-TV
Stars of ‘Unsellable Houses’ will appear at the Indianapolis Home Show this weekend
Real estate mavens, design visionaries, business owners, HGTV stars and twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb are known for transforming one tough-to-sell home after another. Leslie and Lyndsay have a knack for helping desperate homeowners sell their lifeless homes in their show “Unsellable Houses.” After visiting nearby comparable homes,...
WISH-TV
Shipping container home shines at Indianapolis Home Show
The builder and interior design team from Custom Container Builders has brought a first-ever Centerpiece Home concept to the 101st Indianapolis Home Show — a shipping container home. We spoke with Mike Lewis Centerpiece Home Builder, about bringing the concept to life. Shipping container homes are single or multi-family...
WISH-TV
Dr. Dream explains the meaning behind dreams
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever had a good or bad dream? What if that dream held meaning. Kelly Sullivan Walden, also known as “Dr. Dream” has the answers. She joined Friday’s “All Indiana” to talk about what your dreams could be telling you.
WISH-TV
Four Day Ray Brewing to open 2nd location in Yorktown
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Four Day Ray Brewing, the craft brewery and scratch kitchen based in Fishers, will expand its operations with a new taproom in Yorktown. According to a news release, the taproom is expected to open in the summer and create more than 25 jobs to the heart of Yorktown, adjacent to the town’s Center Green Park.
WISH-TV
Koti Designs featured in ‘The 2023 Centerpiece Home’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you spend a lot of time in your home, it’s important to make sure your space is comffortable. Kate Elliott from Koti Designs joined “Life.Style.Live!” to share an exciting project planned for 2023. Her goal is to understand her clients needs so she can use textiles, furniture, and designs to fit each individual’s lifestyle. You don’t want to miss out on this surprise!
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana
A restaurant chain that is been opening new locations at a rapid pace is opening another new location in Indiana next month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken will be holding the grand opening for its newest Indiana location in Bloomington, according to the company's website.
WISH-TV
Culver’s restaurants switch to Coca-Cola products
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Culver’s says its restaurant chain is switching from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products. Changes have already begun in some areas, but there is no word on when the switchover will be completed. Customers can still enjoy Culver’s Signature Root Beet, Diet Root Beet, Dr Pepper, fresh-brewed...
WISH-TV
Kid-ing with Kayla: Parents’ ways versus grandparents’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For kids, what’s the difference between a parent and a grandparent?. Besides the obvious, News 8 special content contributor Kayla Sullivan says grandparents tend to be more lenient, especially when it comes to giving sweets to kids. Sullivan Said, “When I was a kid, my...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis 12-year-old is taking the hunter, jumper world by storm
On a recent January morning, 12-year-old Samuelle Leerkamp was bundled up in a thick, woolen coat, and climbing into the saddle. Despite the heavy coat, she and her horse were soon galloping around the indoor arena at Canterbury Manor Stables in Zionsville, sailing over jumps and doing flying lead changes. Her horse, Rooster, is a direct descendent of the iconic racehorse Secretariat, but he never so much as won a claiming race at the track. The 23-year-old gelding is a far better jumper than he was a racehorse and he has the perfect partner in Samuelle.
WISH-TV
Dee Dee Sorvino to perform at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re in need of a date night, you don’t want to miss this comedy show. Emmy-winning TV personality and comedian Dee Dee Sorvino appeared on Wednesday’s “All Indiana” to talk about what to expect during her visit at the Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael on Friday and Saturday in Carmel.
WISH-TV
‘Great Day TV’: How to cut your streaming bill
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use. This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by Steve Sweitzer. He has a Tech Talk that shares a few tips on how to get those streaming bill costs lower.
WISH-TV
29 years ago Indianapolis set all-time record low
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A big area of arctic high pressure set the stage 29 years ago for temperatures to plummet to all-time record lows. To see how these temperatures dropped, we first have to go back a couple of days. On Jan. 16-17, 1994, a major winter storm brought...
