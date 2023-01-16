Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WKRC
Man accused of spying on woman in bathroom stall at Clermont County restaurant
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A man pleaded not guilty to spying on a woman in the women's restroom at a Miami Township business. Lamont Cottingham is accused of going into the restroom at the IHOP and standing on the toilet in one stall to look at a woman in the next stall on Jan. 15.
WKRC
Area bar and restaurant owners frustrated over slow rollout of sports betting kiosks
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Erik Richman took over the Varsity Sports Bar and Grill four years ago and he spent a thousand dollars in 2022 on a license that allows sports gambling in his restaurant with a kiosk. While he expected to have it start right away when...
Officials: Bodies found in Mexico are of missing Butler Co. man’s fiancée, her family
The bodies of a missing Butler County man’s fiancee and two members of her family have been identified, according to officials at the Houston consulate to Mexico. A third body found in the area — a man’s — has not been positively identified yet, according to the Zacatecas State Prosecutor’s Office, according to our news partners at WCPO.
WKRC
Police search for red light runner who caused crash
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Loveland Police are looking for the driver who ran a red light, causing a crash and then took off. Police say the black car driving on Elm Street ran the red light at West Loveland Avenue at about 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 19, causing the other driver to hit the black car.
Bronx suspect who beat and robbed autistic victim heading to prison
NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx man who punched an autistic man more than twenty times inside the lobby of their apartment building is heading to prison for six years. Steven Solano, 25, of East 155th Street, will serve five additional years of post-release supervision. “The defendant, in the process of robbing the victim, punched him more than 20 times in the face,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. “This was a vicious attack and a traumatic experience for the victim, who is autistic and unable to communicate. His vision continues to be affected and he still suffers the lasting The post Bronx suspect who beat and robbed autistic victim heading to prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
WLWT 5
Prosecutor disputes suspect's claim that fake gun was used in robberies targeting UC students
CINCINNATI — Multiple robberies this week targeting the University of Cincinnati students living off campus sparked multiple conversations about how to stay safe. "Yeah, yeah, there was a lot of talk about it," UC student Matthew Bess said. "At least in my circles of friends, yeah." Thursday night, students...
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: A Norwood Gas Station Robbed
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It looks like a Norwood gas station was robbed. A suspect with a gun ran out of Marathon gas station on Norwood Avenue holding the cash register at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers confirm. He was last seen running away...
Avondale mom faces homelessness for second time amid landlord changes
Eviction filings for the latest two-week period tracked in Cincinnati by the Eviction Lab hit the second-highest number since 2020.
Police: 1 arrested for aggravated robbery near UC campus
In a letter sent to the UC community, UCPD said that in two incidents, the suspect threatened students with a weapon and then fled, and in two other instances, they robbed the students.
WLWT 5
4 bodies found near SUV Jose Gutierrez of Hamilton was in before he, three others disappeared
CINCINNATI — Approximately 1,700 miles from Greater Cincinnati, an investigation is unfolding into the disappearance of Jose Gutierrez of Hamilton. It's happening in the central Mexico state of Zacatecas. That's where a Mexican official has released new information about the disappearance of Gutierrez, his fiancé, Daniela Pichardo, and her...
Fox 19
Man arrested in string of armed robberies targeting UC students
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 22-year-old is behind bars Thursday night accused in multiple armed robberies near the University of Cincinnati’s campus. Raphael Betts faces five counts of aggravated robbery. He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 6:43 p.m. Four of the alleged robberies involved UC students...
WKRC
Landlord frustrated after multiple break-ins at apartment building
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A local landlord says she has done everything possible to keep one of her apartment buildings secure, and yet it keeps getting broken into. The building, in the 1500 block of Section Road, was first broken into July 4, police confirm. The owner, Vickie Washington, said...
WKRC
City of Cincinnati sues owner of nearly 1,000 local properties - again
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The city of Cincinnati is suing VineBrook homes again, as well as its Cincinnati affiliates. The Quality of Life Division of the City Solicitor’s Office sued VineBrook in 2021. The city said VineBrook has violated the terms of the 2021 settlement and claims the company's business model itself is a public nuisance.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to Colerain Township for reports of wires down on Springdale Road
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to Colerain Township for reports of wires down on Springdale Road. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WKRC
Caught on camera: Murder suspect arrested near Eastgate
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – The man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Batavia Township Tuesday was arrested Wednesday near Eastgate Mall. Police pulled a gray Jeep over around 2:30 p.m. on Route 32 near Glen Este-Withamsville Road and ordered Ryan Vest, 30, out of the passenger’s seat.
WKRC
Cincy-style cuisine: Local restaurants partner to create chili pizza
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati cuisine lovers no longer have to choose between local pizza or chili for dinner. Two area favorites -- Fireside Pizza and Camp Washington Chili -- have teamed up to create "The Cincy Special." It's a pizza topped with Cincinnati-style chili, mustard, and hot sauce,...
Fox 19
Norwood gas station robbed at gunpoint
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are on the scene investigating an armed hold-up at a gas station in Norwood near Interstate 71. A suspect with a gun ran out of Marathon gas station on Norwood Avenue holding the cash register at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers confirm. He was last seen...
NBC New York
Boy, 18-Year-Old Arrested for Violent NYC Teen Sneaker Robbery Attack: NYPD
A boy and an 18-year-old were arrested in connection to a violent attack against another teen in Manhattan earlier this month -- all to steal his sneakers, police said. According to the NYPD, on Jan 7, at around 9:15 p.m., in front of a McDonald's on Broadway in the Hamilton Heights section, a group approached a 16-year-old boy.
WKRC
Reward offered for second suspect wanted in Clermont County murder
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Clermont County Sheriff's Office says there is a second suspect in the murder of a woman in Batavia Township but they need to find him. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jaydon Pierce. Pierce was a passenger in...
WKRC
Storied Cincinnati chefs open downtown food market
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Downtown Cincinnati office workers have a new dining option, led by two storied Cincinnati chefs. The Atrium Food Market made its debut Jan. 18 inside of Omnicare Center at 201 E. Fourth St., featuring four stations that will rotate every two weeks between 11 different dining concepts.
Comments / 3