Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Police search for red light runner who caused crash

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Loveland Police are looking for the driver who ran a red light, causing a crash and then took off. Police say the black car driving on Elm Street ran the red light at West Loveland Avenue at about 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 19, causing the other driver to hit the black car.
LOVELAND, OH
Shore News Network

Bronx suspect who beat and robbed autistic victim heading to prison

NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx man who punched an autistic man more than twenty times inside the lobby of their apartment building is heading to prison for six years. Steven Solano, 25, of East 155th Street, will serve five additional years of post-release supervision. “The defendant, in the process of robbing the victim, punched him more than 20 times in the face,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. “This was a vicious attack and a traumatic experience for the victim, who is autistic and unable to communicate. His vision continues to be affected and he still suffers the lasting The post Bronx suspect who beat and robbed autistic victim heading to prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: A Norwood Gas Station Robbed

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It looks like a Norwood gas station was robbed. A suspect with a gun ran out of Marathon gas station on Norwood Avenue holding the cash register at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers confirm. He was last seen running away...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man arrested in string of armed robberies targeting UC students

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 22-year-old is behind bars Thursday night accused in multiple armed robberies near the University of Cincinnati’s campus. Raphael Betts faces five counts of aggravated robbery. He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 6:43 p.m. Four of the alleged robberies involved UC students...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Landlord frustrated after multiple break-ins at apartment building

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A local landlord says she has done everything possible to keep one of her apartment buildings secure, and yet it keeps getting broken into. The building, in the 1500 block of Section Road, was first broken into July 4, police confirm. The owner, Vickie Washington, said...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

City of Cincinnati sues owner of nearly 1,000 local properties - again

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The city of Cincinnati is suing VineBrook homes again, as well as its Cincinnati affiliates. The Quality of Life Division of the City Solicitor’s Office sued VineBrook in 2021. The city said VineBrook has violated the terms of the 2021 settlement and claims the company's business model itself is a public nuisance.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Caught on camera: Murder suspect arrested near Eastgate

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – The man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Batavia Township Tuesday was arrested Wednesday near Eastgate Mall. Police pulled a gray Jeep over around 2:30 p.m. on Route 32 near Glen Este-Withamsville Road and ordered Ryan Vest, 30, out of the passenger’s seat.
BATAVIA, OH
WKRC

Cincy-style cuisine: Local restaurants partner to create chili pizza

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati cuisine lovers no longer have to choose between local pizza or chili for dinner. Two area favorites -- Fireside Pizza and Camp Washington Chili -- have teamed up to create "The Cincy Special." It's a pizza topped with Cincinnati-style chili, mustard, and hot sauce,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Norwood gas station robbed at gunpoint

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are on the scene investigating an armed hold-up at a gas station in Norwood near Interstate 71. A suspect with a gun ran out of Marathon gas station on Norwood Avenue holding the cash register at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers confirm. He was last seen...
NORWOOD, OH
WKRC

Storied Cincinnati chefs open downtown food market

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Downtown Cincinnati office workers have a new dining option, led by two storied Cincinnati chefs. The Atrium Food Market made its debut Jan. 18 inside of Omnicare Center at 201 E. Fourth St., featuring four stations that will rotate every two weeks between 11 different dining concepts.
CINCINNATI, OH

