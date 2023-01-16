ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches Parish, LA

Louisiana hunter airlifted to hospital after falling from tree stand

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A hunter was rescued over the weekend following a tree stand accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

LDWF said that on Jan. 14, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) deputies and LDWF agents received a call around 3:25 p.m. about a stranded hunter that was injured after falling from his tree stand.

After responding to the accident, agents and deputies located the injured man and extracted him from the woods. LDWF said that he was then airlifted to a hospital with rib and back injuries.

According to the hunter, he finished his hunt and was climbing down his ladder stand when he lost his footing and fell 12 feet to the ground, LDWF said.

LDWF also said that it took two hours to extract the hunter due to the terrain.

KLFY News 10

